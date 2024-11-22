St Wilfrid’s Hospice working to protect services

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hospices across the country are facing serious financial challenges, and St Wilfrid’s Hospice in Eastbourne is no different.

Their recently published Impact Report for the 2023-24 financial year shows that costs of patient care rose by around £2,000 a day, while government funding has not kept pace.

It is a situation that hospice CEO, Colin Twomey, describes as unsustainable. “We are in the midst of a widespread crisis,” says Colin. “Hospices are a vital service for our health care system, yet government funding has not kept pace with rapidly rising costs.”

The hospice is clear that there are currently no plans to close services, as has been seen at other hospices across the country. For the moment they are able to use their reserves to make up the shortfall.

But, says Colin, this can only get the hospice so far. “As Chief Executive, I’m charged with thinking about how we spend our money and what we can afford. In the new budget, I expect we will face another difficult year. I never want to be in a position to have to close part of our service, but these are the stark decisions I may face if the gap in our funding doesn’t close soon.”

Alongside other hospices in Sussex, St Wilfrid’s has embarked on a new partnership, the Sussex Hospice Alliance. The alliance sees six hospice organisations working in partnership with the NHS to create the best outcome for people at the end of their lives.

“Speaking with one voice, combining our expertise, we will be stronger together. This harmony will go a long way towards pooling our resources, allowing us to work more efficiently together,” says Colin.

Of course, the support of the local community continues to be invaluable to the hospice, providing over 70% of their funding. The hospice is appealing to local people to continue in their generous support and help protect the hospice for future generations.

“We really couldn’t do what we do without our local community,” says Colin. “I know that many people are also facing financial pressures, especially in the run up to Christmas. But we need your support now more than ever. Whether you can make a one off or regular donation, leave a gift in your will, host a fundraiser, or take part in an event, your support will help us weather this ongoing storm and ensure St Wilfrid’s is here for everyone who needs us.”

St Wilfrid’s Hospice provides high-quality care and support for people across Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield, Heathfield (and all points between) with life-limiting illnesses. Their expert teams support the physical, emotional, psychological, spiritual and practical needs of patients, and their families and carers.

You can find out more about the hospice at stwhospice.org