St Wilfrid’s made ‘an unimaginable situation more bearable’ says East Hoathly fundraiser

Chris Hill, 39, donned his walking boots for the South Coast Ultra Challenge 2025 which took place across the weekend of Saturday, September 6 and Sunday, September 7.

Entrants cover 57km, just under 35 and a half miles, beginning outside of Eastbourne, following the South Downs Way, passing Cuckmere Haven before reaching Hove.

Chris was fundraising for Eastbourne-based charity St Wilfrid’s Hospice which gave end of life care to his mother Lynn who passed away last year.

Speaking about the importance of the St. Wilfrid’s Hospice, Chris said: “My mother sadly passed away in October 2024 after a year-long battle with cancer. As her condition worsened it became clear that she needed end of life care, and this is where St. Wilfrid’s Hospice came in to care for her several times a day in the few weeks prior to her passing.’

“Not only did they offer exceptional care for my mother at home to make her as comfortable and pain free as possible, but their compassionate support made an unimaginable situation slightly more bearable for my father and I. St. Wilfrid’s Hospice relies on donations from the public so that care can be provided to those with a life-limiting diagnosis” he added.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice provides support for people with any life-limiting illness towards the end of their life, as well as their families and carers, at the hospice or the patient’s home.

Although, partly funded by the NHS, around 70% of the charity’s funding is from donations from the local community, often as part of fundraisers to ensure care is free of charge.

Chris, who is a digital designer, said prior to the training he had not undertaken serious walking and had never fundraised for charity.

“But I have loved every minute of training – it has generally gone well apart from a few blisters and muscle

aches along the way, which I have learnt how to manage, the body has held up well.

“If it was easy, it wouldn’t be a challenge.I wanted something that will provide a great sense of achievement when I have completed it, and this challenge certainly ticks all of those boxes.”

Chris has already raised more than £1,700 for the hospice, smashing his £1,250 target.

To read more about his fundraising journey, and to donate to his fundraising efforts for

St. Wilfrid’s Hospice, visit: www.justgiving.com/page/chris-hill-44

