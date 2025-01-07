St Wilfrid’s Nurse receives top honour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Community Nurse at St Wilfrid's Hospice in Eastbourne has been awarded the prestigious Queen's Nurse title.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helen Davidson is Head of the Community Nursing Team and a Lead Clinical Nurse Specialist at St Wilfrid’s, which provides care and support for people with life-limiting illnesses.

She received the recognition from The Queen’s Nursing Institute, which commends nurses across the UK for their commitment to ongoing learning, leadership and excellence in healthcare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen is one of nearly 600 nurses to have received the title at a special ceremony just before Christmas, where she was presented with a badge and certificate. She said: “My manager put me forward, and several colleagues provided references for me. I had to answer five in-depth questions about what I’m doing in my job, how I manage my team and how I envisage my role developing in the future.

Helen and QNI Chair of Council Professor John Unsworth OBE. Picture: QNI

“I found out I’d been successful in August, then attended the official awards ceremony in London at the end of the year. When my name was read out, I was surprised that I felt quite emotional, as it hit me what a big thing it is to receive this recognition.”

Helen has a long career in nursing and started working at St Wilfrid's 16 years ago as a temporary bank nurse, before going into community nursing. She moved into the Clinical Nurse Specialist role, then became Head of the Community Nursing Team three years ago.

“It's an interesting job as you're always learning new things and evolving the team. It's important to listen and be receptive, and always think about how we can change or improve things. We all work hard at the hospice, and to have someone from outside the organisation recognising this is wonderful,” Helen said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clinical Services Director at St Wilfrid’s Hospice, Evelyn Prodger, who put Helen forward, said: “Helen's Queen’s Nurse title is a mark of excellence and dedication within the nursing profession, reflecting her commitment to upholding the values of compassionate, high quality community nursing. I am delighted to have Helen as a fellow Queen’s Nurse at the hospice.”