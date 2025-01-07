St Wilfrid’s Nurse receives top honour
Helen Davidson is Head of the Community Nursing Team and a Lead Clinical Nurse Specialist at St Wilfrid’s, which provides care and support for people with life-limiting illnesses.
She received the recognition from The Queen’s Nursing Institute, which commends nurses across the UK for their commitment to ongoing learning, leadership and excellence in healthcare.
Helen is one of nearly 600 nurses to have received the title at a special ceremony just before Christmas, where she was presented with a badge and certificate. She said: “My manager put me forward, and several colleagues provided references for me. I had to answer five in-depth questions about what I’m doing in my job, how I manage my team and how I envisage my role developing in the future.
“I found out I’d been successful in August, then attended the official awards ceremony in London at the end of the year. When my name was read out, I was surprised that I felt quite emotional, as it hit me what a big thing it is to receive this recognition.”
Helen has a long career in nursing and started working at St Wilfrid's 16 years ago as a temporary bank nurse, before going into community nursing. She moved into the Clinical Nurse Specialist role, then became Head of the Community Nursing Team three years ago.
“It's an interesting job as you're always learning new things and evolving the team. It's important to listen and be receptive, and always think about how we can change or improve things. We all work hard at the hospice, and to have someone from outside the organisation recognising this is wonderful,” Helen said.
Clinical Services Director at St Wilfrid’s Hospice, Evelyn Prodger, who put Helen forward, said: “Helen's Queen’s Nurse title is a mark of excellence and dedication within the nursing profession, reflecting her commitment to upholding the values of compassionate, high quality community nursing. I am delighted to have Helen as a fellow Queen’s Nurse at the hospice.”