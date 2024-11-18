St Wilfrid's scoops gold award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

St Wilfrid’s Hospice (Eastbourne) has achieved a Gold Compassionate Employer Award.

The Compassionate Employers' programme helps firms support employees who are dealing with grief, caregiving duties, or terminal illness.

St Wilfrid’s is only the second hospice to receive the accolade, which is awarded by Hospice UK. Hospice UK champions hospices across the country and fights for hospice care for everyone who needs it.

The organisations worked closely together, with St Wilfrid’s completing a self-assessment and meeting with Hospice UK representatives. As a result, Hospice UK made tailored recommendations to highlight St Wilfrid’s’ strengths, priorities, and areas of opportunity. St Wilfrid’s was also praised for the high level of support it offers staff, going well beyond the usual standards seen in the sector.

Some of the St Wilfrid's team with their award

Colin Twomey, CEO at St Wilfrid’s, said: “We're thrilled to have scooped a Gold Compassionate Employer Award. Life can throw all sorts of challenges at us, and when that happens, we want our staff to feel fully supported. It was an added bonus to learn we are one of only two hospices to have achieved this milestone – the other being our neighbour, St Michael’s Hospice, who we work very closely with.”

Faith Holloway, Hospice UK's Compassionate Employers Programme Lead, said: “It’s clear how much effort the St Wilfrid's team have put into supporting their employees. They earned Gold in all areas thanks to updated policies, highly engaged peer support networks, and clear, consistent communication. In many cases, they offer double the support we typically see in the sector, going well beyond the usual standards.”

St Wilfrid’s Hospice provides high-quality care and support for people across Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield, Heathfield (and all points between) with life-limiting illnesses.