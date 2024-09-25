St Wilfrid's Woof for Wilf returns this November

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

You and your furry-friend could make a real difference to local lives!

You probably didn’t think that you could support your local hospice by going out for a walk with your dog, but that’s exactly what you can do this November to support St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

St Wilfrid’s Woof for Wilf event returns on November 3, inviting you and your dog to explore the beautiful woodlands of Great Ballard School, who have kindly opened their grounds exclusively for this event.

Entry is just £10 per dog, and humans go free.

Photograph of two dogs at last year's event.

We ask that our walkers aim to fundraise £30 per dog in sponsorship, which will help us continue to provide our vital end-of-life care services, free of charge to the local community.

We only receive a very small percentage of our running costs from the government and the NHS, and the rest is raised through the generosity of our supporters, donors, shoppers, and community.

There are so many ways that you can raise your £30, from holding a bake sale at work or school, to having one of our St Wilfrid’s collection tins at your workplace.

Every pound raised makes a huge difference to local lives.

Not only will you be supporting your local hospice, but it’s also a great way to round off the October half-term and get the kids involved.

You can sign up to Woof for Wilf on the St Wilfrid’s website by visiting stwh.co.uk/woof-for-wilf.

If you have any questions, please do get in touch with our friendly fundraising team on [email protected], or call 01243 755184.

Gemma Carden, Community and Events Manager at St Wilfrid’s Hospice