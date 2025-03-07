Staff celebrate going the extra mile at Sussex garden centre

Squire’s Colleagues Make All the Difference. Once again, Squire’s Garden Centres has celebrated the outstanding contributions of its colleagues with a special awards lunch hosted by Colin, Chairman Emeritus, and Sarah Squire, Chairman, of the 17 centre family-owned business. Team members from Squire’s Crawley, Rita and Iffy, were among those recognised for their efforts.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Once again, Squire’s Garden Centres has celebrated the outstanding contributions of its colleagues with a special awards lunch hosted by Colin, Chairman Emeritus, and Sarah Squire, Chairman, of the 17 centre family-owned business. Team members from Squire’s Crawley, Rita and Iffy, were among those recognised for their efforts.

Each year, Squire’s recognises stand-out achievements through its ‘Make a Difference’ (M.A.D.) scheme. Awards can be presented to individuals or teams, celebrating those who have truly excelled in delivering exceptional customer service, supported colleagues and customers and demonstrated the values of the Squire’s business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, colleagues from a number of centres and departments were recognised for their dedication, quick thinking and, importantly, exceptional service. Their efforts ranged from providing vital assistance in medical emergencies to going the extra mile to help customers and colleagues in need. Nominations are received throughout the year from colleagues or customers and highlight the care, professionalism and teamwork that define Squire’s Garden Centres.

Above: back row, from left: Liliya Sixsmith (Squire’s Wokingham), Iffy Ullah (Squire’s Crawley), Dave Turner and Cieren Burrows (Squire’s Washington). Front row, from left: Rita Debono (Squire’s Crawley), Colin Squire OBE (Chairman Emeritus, Squire’s Garden Centres), Sarah Squire (Chairman, Squire’s Garden Centres)) and Trudy O'Connell (Squire’s Frensham).

The award recipients of the 2024 ‘Make a Difference’ scheme were celebrated with a special lunch at Squire’s Badshot Lea, served by the Squire’s Senior Management Team, where they were personally thanked for their contributions.

Sarah Squire, Chairman of Squire’s Garden Centres, comments: “Our colleagues continue to impress with their kindness, dedication and willingness to go above and beyond. The M.A.D. awards shine a light on the incredible contributions made every day across our centres. My father and I are tremendously proud to recognise this and to work alongside such amazing colleagues.

“I extend my heartfelt thanks to all our team members for their passion and commitment to taking care of our customer and colleagues and delivering the best possible experience in our centres.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Examples of colleagues going the extra mile with their outstanding efforts, include:

· A colleague giving up her weekend to support colleagues, helping to run the Café Bar kitchen to support some very large bookings so not to disappoint customers (Liliya Sixsmith – Squire’s Wokingham)

· Colleagues delivery outstanding customer service to a visiting SEN school. The Crawley team were commended for their calm, kind and compassionate approach with the visiting group. (Michael Brown & Rita Debono – Squire’s Crawley)

· The Frensham Café Bar team administered first aid when a customer stopped breathing, placing them in the recovery position to clear their airway. The family commended the team members on their quick response and ensuring the customer went to hospital. (Emma Large & Trudy O’Connell – Squire’s Frensham)