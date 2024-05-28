Staff in Petworth care home recognised for their long service
A celebration was held at the Rotherlea care home, with attendees including Abbie Johnson from Sussex County Council and Russel Brown, CEO of Shaw healthcare, which operates the home.
Staff were given gifts to mark a combined 90 years of long service and had entertainment from a local Elvis impersonator.
There was a special mention for support worker, Sarah White, who marked her 35th work anniversary.
Employees were also congratulated on their hard work which has resulted in a ‘Good’ rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following an unannounced inspection.
The report highlighted that the home has fostered an inclusive environment where staff felt comfortable and open when providing feedback on improving the service. The report mentioned that residents, families and employees all spoke positively about the management, stating: “Staff worked closely with health professionals and external agencies to promote good outcomes for those living at the home.”
Service manager, Daniel Rees, commented: “I am so proud of my team and the recent report is testament to their dedication to the service and our residents here. It has been wonderful to celebrate with everyone today and thank the employees here for what they do.”
Rotherlea care home is operated by Shaw healthcare in partnership with West Sussex County Council and provides care for up to 70 residents including those living with dementia. Shaw healthcare is the largest employee-owned care provider in the UK.