Staff in Petworth care home recognised for their long service

Staff at a Petworth care home were recognised for their long service – including a support worker who has marked her 35th anniversary.

A celebration was held at the Rotherlea care home, with attendees including Abbie Johnson from Sussex County Council and Russel Brown, CEO of Shaw healthcare, which operates the home.

Staff were given gifts to mark a combined 90 years of long service and had entertainment from a local Elvis impersonator.

There was a special mention for support worker, Sarah White, who marked her 35th work anniversary.

Long service celebrations at Rotherlea care home.

Employees were also congratulated on their hard work which has resulted in a ‘Good’ rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following an unannounced inspection.

The report highlighted that the home has fostered an inclusive environment where staff felt comfortable and open when providing feedback on improving the service. The report mentioned that residents, families and employees all spoke positively about the management, stating: “Staff worked closely with health professionals and external agencies to promote good outcomes for those living at the home.”

Service manager, Daniel Rees, commented: “I am so proud of my team and the recent report is testament to their dedication to the service and our residents here. It has been wonderful to celebrate with everyone today and thank the employees here for what they do.”

