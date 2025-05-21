Staffy Lola Lou still looking for love after being stood up at speed dating event in Shoreham

Last week, Dogs Trust Shoreham opened its doors for a special speed-dating event in hopes of finding a forever home for Lola Lou, a gentle nine-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross who has now spent almost 300 days in the charity’s care.

Sadly, despite her wagging tail and warm welcome, no one came to meet her.

The event was organised for prospective adopters to spend some one-on-one time with Lola Lou to showcase the loving, playful side that her photos simply don’t capture. However, the booking slots remained empty, and Lola Lou was left patiently waiting.

While the day didn’t go as hoped, the team at Dogs Trust Shoreham remains determined to help her story have a happy ending. To raise awareness, her dedicated carers at the rehoming centre have shared her story on Instagram which has been viewed over 5,600 times already.

Lola Lou at Dogs Trust Shoreham

Lola Lou is looking for a pet-free home, with any children being of secondary-school age. She needs access to a secure, private garden where she can enjoy her outdoor time. She thrives on human companionship and would love to be at the heart of someone’s world.

Michaela Wells, Assistant Manager at Dogs Trust Shoreham, said: “It was a disappointing day for the team - we were so excited to showcase Lola Lou’s wonderful personality, and it was heartbreaking to see her waiting with no one to meet her! But we haven’t lost hope. She has so much love to give, and we know the right person is out there. We just need to help her find them.”

If you are interested in giving Lola Lou a second chance, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/shoreham for more information.

Dogs Trust Shoreham’s rehoming centre is open to the public five days a week. You do not need an appointment to visit, meet dogs looking for homes, get advice or apply to adopt a dog.

As every dog is unique, finding the perfect match can take a few weeks to several months. Once your application has been submitted, the Dogs Trust adoption advisers will do all they can to find the right dog for you.

