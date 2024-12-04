Stagecoach and Worthing Community Chest strengthen partnership

– Stagecoach South and Worthing Community Chest are proud to announce the relaunch of their partnership, which originally began in July 2024. This initiative is focused on raising awareness of the vital work carried out by Worthing Community Chest to enrich the Worthing community through small grants supporting local projects, activities, and good causes.

As part of this collaboration, Stagecoach South generously donated £2,500 to Worthing Community Chest in July 2024. The donation has generated the creation of 10 Stagecoach South & Worthing Community Chest partnership-branded grants of £250 each. These grants aim to empower local groups and projects that contribute to the vibrancy and inclusiveness of the Worthing area.

Both organisations are deeply committed to enriching the local community and advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Their partnership is particularly aligned with three key goals:

Reduced Inequalities (Goal 10)Sustainable Cities and Communities (Goal 11)Climate Action (Goal 13)Enriching the Worthing Community

Worthing Community Chest is dedicated to enhancing the lives of residents by funding groups, clubs, and events that foster community spirit and development. Through this partnership, Stagecoach South and Worthing Community Chest are committed to amplifying the charity’s message and showcasing its positive impact on the local area.

To celebrate this relaunch, Stagecoach has unveiled a special Worthing bus featuring branding and messaging that highlights the mission of Worthing Community Chest. This bus is not just a visual representation of the partnership; it reflects a shared commitment to making Worthing a better place for everyone.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Worthing Community Chest and to unveil this new bus design,” said Mike Armitage, Stagecoach South Worthing Depot Manager. “Our goal is to not only provide reliable transport services but also to actively contribute to the community we serve. These grants are a fantastic opportunity to support local causes and inspire residents to get involved.”

Vicky Vaughan, Partnerships and Strategy Manager, at Worthing Community Chest, added, “This partnership with Stagecoach allows us to reach a wider audience and share our mission more effectively. We are grateful for their support and look forward to working together to help the community that we both serve.”

Stagecoach South Worthing depot team and Worthing Community Chest meet to announce Worthing Community Chest Bus

The newly designed bus is already on the roads, and both organisations encourage residents to keep an eye out and share photos on social media with the hashtag #stagecoachcommunity for a chance to win a free stagecoach season ticket (terms and conditions apply). Together, Stagecoach South and Worthing Community Chest are dedicated to fostering community engagement and supporting the projects that matter most to residents.

For more information about Worthing Community Chest and its initiatives, please visit worthingcommunitychest.org/ To learn more about Stagecoach services in Worthing, visit stagecoachbus.com/