Stagecoach Chichester controller raises over £1,000 in support of colleague

When Stagecoach Chichester bus driver Emma-Jane Wyse had both of her mopeds stolen and destroyed in quick succession, she never imagined her colleagues would rally around her in such a powerful way. But thanks to controller Ricky Clark, that’s exactly what happened.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ricky, who has been with Stagecoach for 14 years—starting as a bus driver, then working seven years as a supervisor and currently serving as a Controller—heard what had happened and knew he had to act.

“Emma’s a valued colleague, and when something like this happens, you want to do something—anything—to help,” said Ricky, “Chichester is a place where we all look out for each other.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After hearing about the thefts—Ricky quietly set up a GoFundMe page and created an internal chat group to spread the word across the depot. Within just a week and a half, he and the Chichester team, raised a remarkable £1,020.

Ricky Clark, Controller and Emma-Jane Wyse, Bus Driver

When it came time to give the money to Emma, Ricky approached her humbly, handing a sheet of paper listing the names of every colleague who had contributed.

At first, Emma-Jane thought it was a joke. But when she realised what had been done for her, she was overcome with emotion.

“I didn’t know what to say,” she said. “I was completely overwhelmed. I felt so loved and truly part of the Stagecoach family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The generous gesture has helped Emma-Jane begin to move forward after the difficult ordeal. “It’s been a rough time, but this has reminded me how special this team is,” she added. “Ricky and everyone at Chichester depot have really shown what community means.”

Melanie McDougall, Operations Manager, Emma-Jane Wyse, Bus Driver and Ricky Clark, Controller

Melanie McDougall, Operations Manager at Stagecoach South, said:

“We are incredibly proud of Ricky and the entire Chichester team. This act of kindness perfectly captures the spirit of Stagecoach—supporting one another, especially in times of need.”