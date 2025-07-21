Stagecoach Chichester controller raises over £1,000 in support of colleague
Ricky, who has been with Stagecoach for 14 years—starting as a bus driver, then working seven years as a supervisor and currently serving as a Controller—heard what had happened and knew he had to act.
“Emma’s a valued colleague, and when something like this happens, you want to do something—anything—to help,” said Ricky, “Chichester is a place where we all look out for each other.”
After hearing about the thefts—Ricky quietly set up a GoFundMe page and created an internal chat group to spread the word across the depot. Within just a week and a half, he and the Chichester team, raised a remarkable £1,020.
When it came time to give the money to Emma, Ricky approached her humbly, handing a sheet of paper listing the names of every colleague who had contributed.
At first, Emma-Jane thought it was a joke. But when she realised what had been done for her, she was overcome with emotion.
“I didn’t know what to say,” she said. “I was completely overwhelmed. I felt so loved and truly part of the Stagecoach family.”
The generous gesture has helped Emma-Jane begin to move forward after the difficult ordeal. “It’s been a rough time, but this has reminded me how special this team is,” she added. “Ricky and everyone at Chichester depot have really shown what community means.”
Melanie McDougall, Operations Manager at Stagecoach South, said:
“We are incredibly proud of Ricky and the entire Chichester team. This act of kindness perfectly captures the spirit of Stagecoach—supporting one another, especially in times of need.”