Stagecoach confirms new Worthing bus routes after customer feedback

Following a review of comments received on its draft plans, Stagecoach is pleased to confirm full details of route and timetable changes to its Worthing & Littlehampton bus network from 6th April 2025.

Over 1,700 comments were received through the recent bus survey. These comments have helped finalise plans for services. Stagecoach will host two public events where customers can pick up timetable leaflets, discuss the upcoming changes and ask any questions. These events will take place on the following dates and locations:

Worthing – 26th March

Littlehampton – 1st April

Stagecoach has published a full breakdown of the main changes made using this feedback and their events on its website at stagecoachbus.com/Worthing2025. Full details of the new timetables can also be found on this page.

Over 5,00 extra miles will run each week on the new timetables, with more buses for Durrington and a faster route between Littlehampton and Worthing. Final timetables have been shaped by feedback received from customers during the company’s recent feedback survey, which ran through January and early February.

The changes focus on improving service reliability, frequency and the overall customer experience, with more buses running at the busiest times of day. With high demand for travel at the weekend, 40% more buses will run every Sundays.

Key Service Updates

Service 5

New route in West Durrington, now serving Celadine Road and Cornfield Way.

More buses every day of the week – every 20 minutes Monday to Saturday and every 30 minutes on Sundays.

Earlier morning and later evening buses throughout the week.

Following customer feedback, buses will continue to call at stops on Carisbrooke Drive.

Customers travelling between services 5 and 10 will need to change buses at Durrington (Tesco).

Service 10

New timetable to improve punctuality

New Sunday service. Following customer feedback, Sunday buses will start in Angmering (and not call at Durrington Tesco), rejoining normal route at Limbrick Lane to continue via Boxgrove and West Worthing to Worthing town centre.

Service 11

This service replaces Service 700 through East Preston and Ferring.

Buses will run every 30 minutes Monday to Saturday and every 60 minutes on Sundays.

Service 11 will call at new stops on Beaumont Park.

Coastliner 700

New route, starting in West Durrington and continuing to Worthing, Shoreham and Brighton.

Replaces Pulse service between West Durrington and Worthing.

Buses will run every 12 minutes Monday to Saturday and every 15 minutes on Sundays.

Earlier morning and later evening buses throughout the week.

Coastliner 701

New, faster service between Wick, Littlehampton, Rustington, Goring and Worthing, continuing to Worthing Hospital and Lancing.

New route through Littlehampton to avoid delays at level crossings.

Replaces Pulse service between Lancing and Worthing.

Buses will run every 15 minutes Monday to Saturday and every 20 minutes on Sundays.

More early morning and late evening buses added.

Service N700

New route to run past Durrington (Tesco).

Minor timetable changes.

Following customer feedback, new Littlehampton area tickets will reduce the cost of bus travel between Angmering, Rustington, Lyminster and Littlehampton. Single thorough tickets will be available between Coastliner 700 and 701 to help customers making longer trips along the coast.

Service changes will only apply to the routes listed above and those published on the Stagecoach website.