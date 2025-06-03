Stagecoach helps power a summer of festivals and events with dedicated shuttle services

Stagecoach South, part of the UK’s largest bus operator, is excited to play a key role in this summer’s festival season by running shuttle services to major events across Chichester, Farnborough and Wentworth, helping thousands of attendees travel safely, affordably, and sustainably.

From music festivals and air shows to comedy and culture, Stagecoach South is providing extra services and shuttle operations to support some of the country’s most popular events, including:

Goodwood Festival of Speed, Goodwood Revival, Goodwood Three Friday Nights, and Goodwood Horse Event

Farnborough Motor Show and the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth

Victorious Festival in Portsmouth

Sunningdale Golf Club’s Seniors Event

“It’s a huge honour for Stagecoach South to be part of these iconic events. We know travel can be a challenge for festival-goers, so our goal is to make getting to and from the event as easy and stress-free as possible,” said Marc Reddy, Managing Director at Stagecoach South.

Stagecoach Coastliner Bus

Regional Highlights – Stagecoach South:

Dedicated shuttles for Goodwood Three Friday Nights (June), Festival of Speed (including pre- and post-event services), and Goodwood Revival (September)

(June), (including pre- and post-event services), and (September) Shuttle support for Farnborough Motor Show and Goodwood Horse Event in August

and in August On-site shuttle service at the BMW PGA Championship in Wentworth (September)

in Wentworth (September) Shuttle operations for Victorious Festival in Portsmouth (August)

in Portsmouth (August) Transport support for University of Surrey graduation ceremonies and open days (July–September)

graduation ceremonies and open days (July–September) Services for the Sunningdale Golf Club Seniors Event (July)

Stagecoach South encourages customers to plan ahead and check timetables online at www.stagecoachbus.com.