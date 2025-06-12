Stagecoach South and Barnham and Eastergate Community Trust celebrate new three-year community partnership

To celebrate the launch of this exciting partnership, members of BECT and local band Irrelevant Elephant visited Stagecoach South’s depot, where they met with the team, shared plans for the months ahead, and marked the start of a collaborative journey with a shared vision for community enrichment.

Throughout the partnership, BECT and Stagecoach South will meet at regular intervals to plan, review and explore new ways to enhance events and outreach within the community.

“We’re incredibly proud to partner with BECT,” said a spokesperson for Stagecoach South. “Their work makes a genuine difference to the lives of people in Barnham and Eastergate, and we’re excited to be part of that positive impact.”

Upcoming Highlight – MAMF This Saturday!

The first event supported through this partnership will be MAMF (Murrells Afternoon Music Festival), taking place on Saturday 14th June, from 4.30pm to 10.30pm at Murrells Field, Barnham Community Hall. This vibrant local festival promises an evening of live music and community celebration.

Travel to MAMF by Bus

Attendees are encouraged to travel by bus, with convenient Stagecoach services running to and from the event. The last 500 bus departs Barnham Train Station at 00:20, giving festivalgoers plenty of time to enjoy the evening. With single fares capped at just £3, getting home is affordable and easy. Tickets can be purchased in advance and downloaded directly to your phone via the Stagecoach Bus App.

Ongoing Community Events

The partnership will also support a range of regular community programmes, including:

Nina’s Friendly Coffee Morning – Tuesdays, 10.30am–12pm at Eastergate Village Hall

– Tuesdays, 10.30am–12pm at Eastergate Village Hall Cutten Community Café – Wednesdays, 10am–12pm (extended to 2pm on the first Wednesday of each month) at Barnham Community Hall

– Wednesdays, 10am–12pm (extended to 2pm on the first Wednesday of each month) at Barnham Community Hall Friendly Foody Fridays – 2nd and 4th Friday of each month, 10am–12pm at the Community Hub, Eastergate Village Hall, in collaboration with UK Harvest

Together, Stagecoach South and BECT aim to build stronger connections and create opportunities that benefit residents of all ages across Barnham and Eastergate.

1 . Contributed BCET and local band Irrelevant Elephant at Stagecoach South Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed BCET and local band Irrelevant Elephant at Stagecoach South Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed BCET and local band Irrelevant Elephant at Stagecoach South Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed BCET and local band Irrelevant Elephant at Stagecoach South Photo: Submitted