Stagecoach South announces exciting enhancements to Chichester and Bognor Regis bus services

Stagecoach South is pleased to announce a series of improvements to its Chichester and Bognor Regis bus network, designed to enhance connectivity and reliability for passengers. These changes, which take effect from 6th April 2025, include revised timetables, improved frequency, and a brand-new 24-hour bus service. These enhancements will make bus travel more convenient and accessible for the community.

For more details on the updated services and to view new timetables, visit https://www.stagecoachbus.com/service-updates/serviceupdatesarticle?SituationId=ID-03/03/2025-10:36:12:640.

Key Service Changes:

Service 52/53 will now start and end at Chichester Bus Station, to improve punctuality and reduce queuing on the city centre gyratory. Customers for Chichester Cathedral and South Street may change buses at the bus station. Frequency remains unchanged.

will see minor adjustments in West Ashling, affecting two daily journeys. Service 60 gains significant timetable improvements, adding seven extra trips on weekdays, nine on Saturdays, and eight on Sundays. The route returns to Chichester Bus Station to improve connectivity with trains, with enhanced punctuality and reliability.

will see minor timetable adjustments, including the withdrawal of the school-day-only 15:35 trip from Chichester High School to Bognor Regis. Coastliner 700 will operate on a fully revised timetable with roads fully reopened in Yapton. It will continue running every 15 minutes between Chichester and Bognor Regis, with extended journeys to Littlehampton and Yapton every 30 minutes, now operating via an anti-clockwise loop.

Service 500 in front of Chichester Cathedral

Stagecoach is thrilled to introduce a new 24-hour bus service for the Coastliner 700, operating seven days a week, between Chichester, North Bersted, Bognor Regis, and Hotham Park. This significant improvement will provide greater flexibility and travel options for passengers.

The improvements on the Service 60 and the new night journeys of the Coastliner 700 are supported by West Sussex County Council’s Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP), which is funded by the Department for Transport.

Enhancing the Bus Network for the Future

These changes reflect Stagecoach’s commitment to improving service reliability, increasing accessibility, and supporting sustainable transport solutions. The completion of the Yapton roadworks, alongside BSIP investment, has enabled us to refine our network and deliver more frequent and reliable services across the region.

Mel McDougall, Operations Manager for Stagecoach in Chichester, said:“We are delighted to introduce these improvements to our Chichester and Bognor Regis bus services. By working closely with West Sussex County Council and securing BSIP funding, we are able to enhance travel options for our passengers, including more frequent journeys and the exciting launch of a 24-hour service. These changes will make bus travel even more convenient, reliable, and sustainable for the local community.”

West Sussex County Councillor Joy Dennis, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, added: “Buses play a key role in keeping people connected with their communities. As the County Council, we are committed to providing reliable public transport options to all in the county.

"We work with local bus operators, including Stagecoach, to utilise BSIP funding to deliver services that benefit our residents, visitors and businesses. We are pleased to support Stagecoach South with BSIP funding to further improve the local bus network with better transport connectivity through more frequent services.

“The introduction of a 24-hour service is particularly exciting and we hope will benefit many people who rely on buses for essential travel – whether for work or leisure.”