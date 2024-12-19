Stagecoach South bus driver provides essential first aid to injured passerby in Lancing

On the 23rd November, Stagecoach South bus driver Andrew Clayton, who was driving the Service 700 route into Brighton, demonstrated remarkable quick-thinking and care when he assisted an injured pedestrian at Broadway Lancing.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While pulling into the bus stop during his regular route, Andrew noticed that a woman, in her early 60s, had been injured following an incident involving two vehicles. Without hesitation, Andrew ensured his bus was safely parked and immediately disembarked to provide critical first aid and reassurance to the injured woman.

Andrew, drawing on his years of First Aid training, took a calm and collected approach to a challenging situation. He observed that the woman was bleeding and appeared highly distressed, but he quickly reassured her that her injuries were not life-threatening and explained the bleeding to help alleviate her fears. Demonstrating further care, Andrew retrieved cushions from the woman's husband’s car to help her into a more comfortable position, all while being careful not to move her unnecessarily. He also provided his own bus jacket to keep her warm and stayed by her side, maintaining her focus on him to help her stay calm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For approximately 30 minutes, Andrew remained with the woman, alongside another member of the public, until the ambulance arrived. Throughout the incident, he ensured his passengers were informed of the situation and arranged for them to board the following bus, with the help of the Worthing depot, with minimal disruption to their journeys.

Andrew Clayton in front of bus

Andrew Clayton has been a valued member of Stagecoach South for two and a half years and has previously developed his First Aid skills during his time working in corporate environments. Speaking about the incident, Andrew humbly said, “When I saw what had happened, I just wanted to make sure she was okay. I let my passengers know what was happening and made sure they could continue their journeys while I stayed to help.”

Mike Armitage, Worthing Depot Manager at Stagecoach South, praised Andrew’s actions, saying:"Andrew’s quick response and calm thinking went above and beyond in providing vital care and comfort to a member of the public. We could not be prouder of his actions and dedication to the local community.”

Marc Reddy, Managing Director for Stagecoach South, added:"Our teams are full of extraordinary people who go above and beyond every day, whether it’s ensuring a smooth and safe journey for passengers or supporting our communities. Andrew’s actions highlight the incredible care and commitment our drivers bring to their roles. We extend our heartfelt thanks to him for his outstanding efforts.”

Stagecoach South commends Andrew Clayton for his professionalism, courage, and care in assisting a member of the community during a difficult and unexpected situation.