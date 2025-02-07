Stagecoach South celebrates National Apprenticeship Week with inspiring stories of skills for life

In celebration of National Apprenticeship Week 2025 (NAW2025), Stagecoach is proud to spotlight its talented apprentices and their inspiring journeys. From bus drivers stepping into engineering roles to individuals pursuing career-long aspirations, each story highlights this year’s theme of Skills for Life.

Throughout the week, Stagecoach will share the remarkable journeys of apprentices across various roles and locations. Each day, a new story will be unveiled, showcasing the dedication, resilience, and passion that apprentices bring to their work—and how they are shaping a brighter future for themselves and the communities they serve.

Adam Bate, one of our engineering apprentices, epitomises this spirit. With two young children, Adam transitioned from being a bus driver to an engineering apprentice at our Basingstoke depot, building skills that not only benefit his career but also support his family. His story is just one example of how apprenticeships are changing lives at Stagecoach.

Mark Gretton embarked on his apprenticeship at Stagecoach at the age of 56, fulfilling his lifelong ambition of becoming a bus driver. His dedication and enthusiasm have earned him numerous accolades, including Stagecoach South’s internal award recognition, Star of the Month. Additionally, he plays a key role as the Health and Wellbeing Champion within the Worthing bus network, demonstrating his commitment not only to his own growth but also to supporting his colleagues.

Simon Thomson joined Stagecoach South as an apprentice after completing his Level 2 Motorsport course at college. Like many young people passionate about mechanics and engineering, he was eager to gain hands-on experience in a dynamic and fast-paced environment. His apprenticeship has provided him with invaluable practical skills, setting the foundation for a rewarding career in the transport industry.

Nil Kumar Nana began his journey with Stagecoach South as a bus driver, a role he proudly held for 15 years before seizing the opportunity to transition into an engineering apprenticeship. Originally from Hong Kong, Nil’s story is a testament to the power of perseverance and enthusiasm in career development. His dedication to learning and adapting has made him a valued member of the engineering team, inspiring others to embrace new opportunities for growth.

The Worthing Engineering Team at Stagecoach South has a long-standing commitment to fostering talent through apprenticeships. Many team members began their careers as apprentices and have remained with the company for years, contributing to a strong culture of camaraderie and mentorship. Their dedication to developing new talent ensures that incoming apprentices receive the guidance and support they need to succeed, helping to shape the future of engineering within Stagecoach South.

“We are incredibly proud of the contributions our apprentices make every day,” said Richard Smith, Engineering Director at Stagecoach South. “Their commitment to learning and growth embodies the true spirit of National Apprenticeship Week. It’s a privilege to support their journeys and see them thrive.”

To follow these stories and learn more about our apprenticeship programs, visit stagecoachbus.com/news/south