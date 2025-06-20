Stagecoach South delivers £300,000 worth of free travel and bus service boost in Worthing
As part of the initiative, over 60,000 households in Worthing received a free Worthing DayRider ticket through their doors during the week of 26 May. Redeemable via the Stagecoach app until 30 June, the tickets offer a full day of unlimited bus travel — encouraging local journeys, supporting town centre footfall, and offering residents a greener, more affordable way to get around.
This giveaway forms part of the new Worthing Bus Guide, which outlines all local routes and timetables and explains how to use the ticket.
James O’Neill, Commercial Director at Stagecoach South, said:
“We want to make it as easy as possible for people to get on board and experience how much the network has improved. This is real investment for local people — not just a free ticket, but a more frequent, more reliable service that meets modern needs.”
Since April, Stagecoach has added 5,000 extra bus miles per week across Worthing, including:
- Over 35% more buses from Durrington
- Twice as many evening services after 7pm
- Double the number of Sunday buses, improving connections at all times of the week
These enhancements reflect Stagecoach’s response to recent public discussion around local transport and the growing demand for better, more sustainable travel options.
“We’ve listened to local voices and we’re acting to deliver change,” added O’Neill. “We want to play our part in connecting communities, reducing congestion, and helping Worthing thrive.”
The free Worthing DayRider tickets are available for redemption in the Stagecoach Bus app until Sunday 30 June 2025.