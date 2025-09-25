Stagecoach South East apprentices celebrate success at national awards

Stagecoach South East is proud to announce that two of its engineering apprentices have been recognised at the company’s prestigious Apprentice of the Year awards, held last week at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

The annual event brings together apprentices, managers, directors, and training providers from across the country, celebrating the exceptional talent and dedication of Stagecoach apprentices.

From the South East, David Wraight, based at the Ashford depot, was named Apprentice of the Year for second year apprentices. In addition, Oliver Milton from the Herne Bay depot achieved Runner-Up for apprentices in their third year, further showcasing the high calibre of apprentices in the region.

Grahame Patterson, Engineering Director at Stagecoach South East, said: "This is an outstanding achievement and I would personally like to congratulate both David and Oliver. Their success is a reflection of the hard work, effort, and commitment they put in every day. It also highlights the strength of our apprenticeship programme and the bright future we have ahead of us."

(L to R): Oliver Milton and David Wraight

A special thanks was also given to all apprentices across the South East for their continued dedication: "You are the future stars of the business, and we are proud of the contribution you make every single day."