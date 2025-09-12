Stagecoach South East bus driver goes the extra mile to help young passenger in medical distress

A Stagecoach South East bus driver has been praised after going above and beyond to assist a young passenger who became unwell while travelling on his bus in Ashford.

Ricky Reid, who has been driving with Stagecoach for nearly three years, was operating his usual service when a young girl boarded at Arlington. He quickly noticed she was short of breath and struck up a conversation with her.

“I made a little joke and asked if she’d had a nice run,” Ricky explained. “But she told me she hadn’t run—she was experiencing chest pain and thought it could be her heart. I asked her to sit where I could see her so I could keep an eye on her during the journey.”

By the time the bus reached the town centre, the girl’s condition had worsened. Acting swiftly, Ricky made the decision to take the bus out of service, drop off his remaining passengers, and drive the girl directly to the hospital to ensure she received urgent care.

Ricky Reid, alongside Assistant Operations Manager, Maria Fortune

“I explained to the passengers what was happening and they were all understanding,” said Ricky. “I told the girl to sit tight and took her straight to hospital. I asked if she wanted me to walk her in, but she said she’d be okay and thanked me.”

A week later, Ricky saw the young passenger again at the train station. She approached him to express her gratitude, explaining that she suffers from heart issues and that his actions could have made all the difference.

Reflecting on the experience, Ricky said:

“I feel like I’ve done good by someone who needed it. It wasn’t about being on duty—it’s just in my nature to help. I’d have done the same whether I was at work or not.”

Stagecoach South East Assistant Operations Manager, Maria Fortune, praised Ricky for his quick thinking and compassion.

“Ricky’s actions are a shining example of the care and responsibility our drivers show every day. His decision to put a passenger’s wellbeing first demonstrates professionalism, empathy and humanity. We’re incredibly proud to have him as part of our team.”