Stagecoach South East employees conquer Tough Mudder 2025 and raise more than £1,000 for Age UK

Colleagues from across Stagecoach South East have successfully completed the Tough Mudder challenge, raising more than £1,000 for Age UK East Sussex – with donations still being collected.

On 20th September, over 30 team members from depots in Thanet, Hastings, Ashford, Dover, Herne Bay and Eastbourne swapped steering wheels for muddy obstacles as they took on one of the UK’s most demanding endurance events. The course featured 30 obstacles, including icy plunges, electric shocks, claustrophobic tunnels, and steep climbs – all tackled with determination, teamwork, and plenty of laughter.

This was the third time Stagecoach South East colleagues have taken on the event, once again showing their commitment to supporting local communities and fundraising to help older people through the work of Age UK East Sussex.

Joel Mitchell, Managing Director of Stagecoach South East, who also completed the challenge alongside colleagues, said: “Stagecoach is all about connecting people and supporting the communities we serve. Whether you’re interacting with those communities as a driver or running the business as the MD, we’re all part of the Stagecoach team. Taking part in Tough Mudder is a fun and muddy way of showing that commitment outside of the driver’s cab, with so many of us joining together to do something really worthwhile for our communities. By raising funds for Age UK, we’re helping them continue their amazing work for older people in our region, and I couldn’t be prouder of the team.”

Stagecoach South East is encouraging supporters to help increase the fundraising total by donating through the team’s JustGiving page: