Stagecoach South East gives away 5,000 free tickets for Catch the Bus Month

Stagecoach South East, part of the UK’s leading bus operator, is celebrating Catch the Bus Month this September by giving away 5,000 free bus tickets, encouraging more people to leave the car at home and discover how bus travel can fit into their day-to-day.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether it’s enjoying some extra “me time” on your commute, taking in the sights with the kids, or having a proper catch up with a friend on the way to the shops, travelling by bus offers a great value, sustainable way to get around.

To help more people experience the benefits first-hand, Stagecoach South East is running a series of events throughout September, including:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Canterbury city centre event – Wednesday 24 September, 11am–2pm: come along to find out more about local bus services and sustainable travel.

– Wednesday 24 September, 11am–2pm: come along to find out more about local bus services and sustainable travel. Passenger feedback sessions in Eastbourne – a chance for local people to share their views and ideas about bus travel.

– a chance for local people to share their views and ideas about bus travel. Community events across the region – giving people the opportunity to get involved and learn more about the benefits of catching the bus.

Customer boarding a Stagecoach bus

Katherine Jones, Commercial Director for Stagecoach South East, said:

“Catch the Bus Month is a great opportunity to remind people of the many benefits of bus travel. For some, it’s a chance to relax and enjoy a bit of extra ‘me time’ on the commute. For others, it’s about catching up with a friend, or simply letting someone else do the driving for a change. We’re delighted to be giving away 5,000 free tickets this September and we hope lots of people will join us at our events and discover how the bus can fit into their everyday lives.”

Catch the Bus Month is coordinated nationally by Bus Users UK, with operators across the country joining in to encourage more people to travel by bus.

How to claim your free ticket:

Download the Stagecoach Bus App and use the code CATCHTHEBUSMONTH to claim your free single ticket. Please note that the tickets are only one use per customer.

For full details, visit: https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/south-east/5000-free-tickets