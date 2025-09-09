Stagecoach South East invites Eastbourne residents to share feedback on upcoming bus service changes

Stagecoach South East is inviting Eastbourne residents to come and talk with the team about upcoming changes to local bus services, which take effect from Sunday, September 21.

The changes are designed to tackle growing traffic congestion in Eastbourne and make services more reliable, ensuring buses are there when customers need them. Adjustments include allowing extra journey time on several routes, timetable updates to reflect demand at peak times, and an additional bus being added to key services.

To make sure customers feel informed and confident about their travel, Stagecoach South East will be holding two community drop-in events where people can ask questions, share feedback, and get advice on planning their journeys:

Wednesday, September 10 – Terminus Road (outside Barclays Bank), 2pm – 5.30pm

– Terminus Road (outside Barclays Bank), 2pm – 5.30pm Friday, September 12 – Langney Shopping Centre, 10am – 2pm

Stagecoach bus

The events also come as part of Catch the Bus Month, a national campaign promoting the benefits of bus travel as a sustainable and reliable way to get around.

Paul Robertson, Operations Manager at Stagecoach South East, said: “We know service changes can raise questions, and that’s why we’re out in the community to listen, provide clear answers, and hear directly from our customers. Your feedback helps us shape a network that works better for everyone.”

Quick highlights of the changes

Routes 1 / 1A – Extra bus added, timetable revised to give each journey more time.

– Extra bus added, timetable revised to give each journey more time. Route 1B – Will now run between Eastbourne, Stone Cross and Hailsham (terminating at Anglesey Avenue). Roebuck Park served by route 52 all day, every day.

– Will now run between Eastbourne, Stone Cross and Hailsham (terminating at Anglesey Avenue). Roebuck Park served by route 52 all day, every day. Routes 3 / 3A – Extra time added to journeys to improve punctuality.

– Extra time added to journeys to improve punctuality. Route 4 – Minor timetable changes, including the 16:27 journey running 10 minutes later.

– Minor timetable changes, including the 16:27 journey running 10 minutes later. Routes 5 / 5A / 5B – Revised timetable with an additional morning journey from South Harbour.

– Revised timetable with an additional morning journey from South Harbour. Route 6 / 6A – Timetable changes coordinated with route 52 to give more even spacing of buses through Dittons Wood.

– Timetable changes coordinated with route 52 to give more even spacing of buses through Dittons Wood. Route 7 – Reinstated link between town centre, seafront and Birch Road business park. Every 30 minutes, Mon–Sat. Some early morning journeys serve The Hydneye and Winkney Farm.

– Reinstated link between town centre, seafront and Birch Road business park. Every 30 minutes, Mon–Sat. Some early morning journeys serve The Hydneye and Winkney Farm. Route 8 – Minor afternoon timetable changes (up to 10 minutes later).

– Minor afternoon timetable changes (up to 10 minutes later). Route 51 – Extra time built into timetable to improve reliability. Farmlands Way to be served by both routes 51 and 52. Evening journeys to Heathfield and beyond will be provided by route 51, while the shorter evening journeys to Hailsham will still be provided on route 52.

– Extra time built into timetable to improve reliability. Farmlands Way to be served by both routes 51 and 52. Evening journeys to Heathfield and beyond will be provided by route 51, while the shorter evening journeys to Hailsham will still be provided on route 52. Route 52 – Extended to Roebuck Park (7 days a week) and via Hawks Road in Hailsham during the day. New Sunday daytime service added.

– Extended to Roebuck Park (7 days a week) and via Hawks Road in Hailsham during the day. New Sunday daytime service added. Route 53 –Sunday service revised.

–Sunday service revised. Routes 54 / 54A / 54B – To be operated by Brighton & Hove Buses.

– To be operated by Brighton & Hove Buses. Route 59 – Afternoon journey from Ratton School retimed to 15:10.

– Afternoon journey from Ratton School retimed to 15:10. Route 251 – Slight timetable changes to improve timekeeping.

– Slight timetable changes to improve timekeeping. The ‘Loop’ – Renamed the ‘Link’. Same route, but with minor peak-time timetable adjustments.

Full details of the service changes, including new timetables, are available at Eastbourne Service Change September | Stagecoach.