Stagecoach South East partners with Wildwood Trust to offer half-price entry for bus travellers

Stagecoach South East, part of the UK’s leading bus operator, is delighted to announce our continued partnership with Wildwood Trust, the popular wildlife park located between Herne Bay and Canterbury. As part of this exciting collaboration, anyone who travels to the park by Stagecoach bus can enjoy 50% off day tickets – a wild saving for a day out with nature.

Visitors simply need to present a valid Stagecoach bus ticket or pass to receive half-price admission, with the offer available to adults, children and seniors.

Home to over 200 native animals, including European Wolves, Wild Boars, Red Squirrels and Lynx, Wildwood Trust is a champion of British wildlife conservation. Set in 40 acres of stunning ancient woodland, it offers a fun, educational and affordable day out for families, nature lovers and adventurers of all ages.

Reaching Wildwood is easy and environmentally friendly. Just hop on a 600, 601 or 602 bus from either Herne Bay High Street or Canterbury city centre bus station. Services run every 15 minutes and drop passengers right outside the park entrance.

Joel Mitchell, Managing Director of Stagecoach South East, said:

“We’re really proud to be partnering with Wildwood Trust again to make sustainable travel even more rewarding. Taking the bus is already a greener way to travel, and now it’s also a cheaper route to an unforgettable day out. We’re committed to supporting local attractions and communities, and this initiative does both – helping protect British wildlife while offering fantastic value for our passengers.”

This partnership is the latest step in Stagecoach South East’s mission to promote eco-friendly travel and support local destinations.

At Stagecoach South East, we are proud to serve communities throughout Kent and East Sussex, covering Ashford, Canterbury, Deal, Dover, Eastbourne, Faversham, Folkestone, Hastings and Thanet, with services into Tunbridge Wells, Uckfield, Maidstone and Sittingbourne.