Stagecoach South East supports Beckley C of E School on fun and educational trip to Hastings

The trip offered children the chance to explore the vibrant seaside town of Hastings, enriching their classroom learning with real-world experiences. It was a joyful day made even more special by the exceptional service provided by Stagecoach drivers.

Particular praise goes to bus driver, Alex Fairweather, of the 9:36am service from Rye, who was described by school staff as “polite, engaging, funny, and incredibly kind.” He went above and beyond to make the children feel welcomed and valued, chatting warmly with them, making them laugh, and wishing each one a fantastic day.

The return journey was equally smooth, with bus driver, Phil Laker also earning high praise for his friendly attitude and great rapport with the children.

Dan Mayhew, Operations Manager at Stagecoach South East, said:

“We’re incredibly proud of our drivers for the positive experiences they help create. School trips like these are about more than just the destination—our team helps make the journey memorable too.”

Stagecoach South East is committed to supporting local schools and communities by delivering safe, reliable, and welcoming transport for educational and recreational outings.

