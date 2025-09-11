Stagecoach South East supports The Baton Of Hope

Stagecoach South East the major public transport provider for the South East has put its weight behind The Baton Of Hope UK charity which offers hope to those facing dark days.

The Baton of Hopes objectives are to reduce the stigma surrounding suicide and to pass the message on that it's ok not to be ok and to reach out for a helping hand when needed.

The Baton of Hope will be visiting Hastings as part of a UK nationwide tour which started off on 1st September in Blackpool.

Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean will be one of 43 Baton bearers who will be carrying the Baton Of Hope around the Borough of Hastings and St Leonards on the 23rd September.

Brett will be carrying the Baton from Wellington Square along Queens Road in Hastings to Morrisons at 8.45am.

Anyone wishing to sponsor Brett can do so by visiting his Facebook page and clicking on the just giving link.

A Stagecoach South East spokesman said " We've are delighted to support such an important and special charity that's making a huge difference to people's lives, we are proud to serve and our message is clear to our passenger "We've Got You."

Lord Brett McLean said " It's important to note that whenever a person is experiencing dark days, lighter brighter and more positive days will always follow.

Huge thanks to the team at Stagecoach South East for their active support for such a special cause."

The official Baton of Hope Tour25 Hastings Facebook page has details on how to donate to the cause and route information with timings about the tour.

1 . Contributed Baton Bearers pictured with Stagecoach South East new corporate identity double decker bus "We've Got You " Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Team Stagecoach supporting The Baton Of Hope Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Baton bearers pictured in front of the bus Photo: Submitted