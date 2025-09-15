Stagecoach South East takes on Tough Mudder 2025 in aid of Age UK

On 20th September 2025, colleagues from all of Stagecoach South East’s depots, spanning across East Sussex and Kent, will be swapping steering wheels for slippery walls and seriously muddy trenches as they take on Tough Mudder (London South) to raise funds for Age UK East Sussex.

Tough Mudder is a standout event in the calendar for good reason. With its mix of woodland trails, rolling terrain, ice baths, electric shocks, and of course, plenty of mud, the course offers a challenge like no other.

Now competing for the third time, the Stagecoach South East team is diving in once again, ready to laugh, slip, and splash their way through the course, all while raising vital funds to support older people through Age UK’s incredible work.

Over 30 colleagues from depots in Thanet, Hastings, Ashford, Dover, Herne Bay and Eastbourne will be lacing up their trainers and tackling the 30 obstacles together. From crawling through tunnels to conquering towering climbs, it promises to be a day of mud, sweat, and plenty of smiles.

Joel Mitchell, Managing Director at Stagecoach South East, said:

“Stagecoach is all about connecting people and supporting the communities we serve. Whether you’re interacting with those communities as a driver or running the business as the MD, we’re all part of the Stagecoach team. Taking part in Tough Mudder is a fun and muddy way of showing that commitment outside of the driver’s cab, with so many of us joining together to do something really worthwhile for our communities. By raising funds for Age UK, we’re helping them continue their amazing work for older people in our region – and we couldn’t be prouder of the team.”

If you would like to support the Stagecoach South East Tough Mudder team, you can donate via their fundraising page: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/stagecoachsoutheast?utm_medium=CA&utm_source=CL