Stagecoach South proudly unveils VE Day commemorative bus in partnership with The D-Day Story

Stagecoach South has proudly unveiled a specially decorated double-decker bus to commemorate the 80th anniversaries of VE Day and VJ Day, in collaboration with The D-Day Story museum in Portsmouth.

This striking bus wrap highlights the museum’s poignant exhibition, Victory in 80 Objects, which explores the stories and sacrifices of World War II through a carefully curated selection of artifacts. The exhibition and the bus both serve as moving tributes to the extraordinary efforts of the generation who helped secure victory in Europe and the Pacific.

Among the objects featured on the bus are military medals, a wartime codebreaker machine, and other items of personal and historical significance—each telling a powerful story of courage, resilience, and remembrance. These objects offer the public a unique visual insight into the wartime experience and encourage exploration of the full collection at The D-Day Story museum website - theddaystory.com

VE Day (Victory in Europe Day), marked on 8 May, celebrates the end of fighting in Europe in 1945, while VJ Day (Victory over Japan Day), observed on 15 August, marks the end of the war in the Pacific. These two historic days brought global conflict to a close and paved the way for peace, making this year’s commemorations especially meaningful.

Marc Reddy, Managing Director of Stagecoach South, said: “We are honoured to partner with The D-Day Story to commemorate such an important milestone in our history. By bringing elements of the exhibition to our community through this specially designed bus, we hope to spark curiosity and reflection among passengers and passers-by alike.”

A spokesperson for the D-Day Story Museum, said:

“Our Victory in 80 Objects exhibition brings to life the real stories behind the war. Working with Stagecoach South allows us to share these powerful messages beyond the museum walls and engage with new audiences as we remember the sacrifices made during WWII.”

The VE Day bus will be operating across the Stagecoach South network, encouraging people to discover more at The D-Day Story and to reflect on the lasting legacy of those who served.

To explore the exhibition in full, visit theddaystory.com.