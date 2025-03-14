Stagecoach South welcomes local residents to discuss Worthing bus network changes

Stagecoach South is inviting members of the public to attend three upcoming events to discuss changes to the Worthing bus network, which will take effect from 6th April.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After receiving over 1,700 responses from a recent public survey, Stagecoach South remains committed to open and transparent communication with its customers. These events will provide an opportunity for local residents to engage directly with Stagecoach representatives, ask questions, share feedback, and gain a clearer understanding of the upcoming service changes.

For a full breakdown of the main changes made using this feedback and their events, please visit stagecoachbus.com/Worthing2025

The events will take place as follows:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stagecoach bus

Worthing, Bus Stop at Tesco Extra, West Durrington: (Wednesday, 26th March, 07:30-11:30)

Littlehampton, Anchor Springs: (Tuesday 1st April, 08:00-12:00)

Worthing Town Centre (Saturday 5th April, 10:00 to 14:00)

Mike Armitage, Stagecoach South Operations Manager for Worthing, said:

"We are dedicated to maintaining open and honest dialogue with our local communities. The response to our recent survey was fantastic, and we want to ensure that residents in Worthing and Littlehampton have access to all the information they need regarding these changes. That’s why we encourage everyone to attend these events, ask questions, and share their thoughts with us directly."

Stagecoach South values customer feedback and looks forward to engaging with the community to ensure all voices are heard.