Stagecoach teams in Andover, Portsmouth, and Chichester celebrate Hallowe'en with fundraising drive, raising over £1,396 for local charities

Stagecoach South is proud to announce the success of its recent Hallowe'en fundraising initiative, which saw its teams in Andover, Portsmouth, and Chichester raise a remarkable £1,396.61 for local charities.

From October 26 to November, 2 the buses were transformed into Hallowe'en-themed rides, complete with festive decorations, spooky costumes, and onboard charity donation buckets, bringing a fun and community-centred experience to passengers.

Throughout the week-long event, passengers were delighted to find drivers and staff dressed as ghosts, ghouls, and other spooky characters as they embarked on their regular routes.

This festive engagement not only put smiles on passengers’ faces but also inspired generous contributions to local causes close to the hearts of the communities Stagecoach serves.

Halloween decorated bus

Donations from the initiative were allocated as follows:

Pets As Therapy: £152 – Pets As Therapy (PAT) is a national charity that enhances the health and wellbeing of thousands of people in communities across the UK.

Chichester District Foodbank: £786.68 – raised in an incredible six days, supporting families and individuals in need across the area.

Naomi House & Jacksplace: £457.68 – aiding the renowned children’s hospice and respite care provider for seriously ill children and young adults.

The community’s enthusiastic participation and the teams’ commitment to supporting local charities made this event a standout success.

Stagecoach South’s Managing Director, Marc Reddy, expressed his gratitude for the public’s generosity and praised the dedication of the employees who brought Hallowe'en spirit to life on every decorated bus, ensuring a memorable and impactful experience.

Halloween decorated bus

Following the Hallowe'en festivities, Stagecoach South is already planning for its annual “Santa Buses” as the team transitions into the holiday season.

The Santa Buses are expected to bring even more cheer and raise additional funds for good causes throughout December, continuing the tradition of community engagement and support.