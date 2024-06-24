Stand Proud in Hailsham event hailed a resounding success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Organisers have hailed 'Stand Proud in Hailsham 2024' a resounding success, an event with festival vibes which took place at the White Hart in Horsebridge on Saturday, June 22.

Hundreds of people enjoyed the celebration, which ran from noon to midnight on the day and featured a variety of live entertainment from music acts such as indie pop band Supersaurus and soft rock/upbeat blues group Moss, as well performances from drag act Fonda Cox, magician Ian Hannaford and children's entertainer Awesome Alfie.

There was also a Pride-themed quiz, bingo and grand raffle draw, plus children even got the opportunity to have their faces painted, courtesy of FayzPainting.

Sussex Police attended with their Pride car, and took the opportunity to reach out and engage very successfully with the community during the afternoon.

Past the 7pm watershed, there was more live music and the headline performer entertained the crowd until everyone moved inside the pub for a final wind down DJ session.

The Town Council supported the event by part-funding the project. Additional sponsors included Stevens & Carter Estate Agents, Diplocks Cafe and Hailsham Roadways. Thanks also go to raffle prize donors Pass It On (In Your Community) CIC, Co-Op Polegate, The White Hart, Ian Hannaford, Next, Dippy Doodah Cafe, Steph Stephens and Lucy Gunston.

"The sunshine brought out a constant flow of visitors, averaging around 300 people on site at any one time, at the White Hart in Horsebridge," said a Town Council spokesperson.

"Barely a blade of grass was visible in the large garden as a constant flow of visitors enjoyed live music, regional food from pop-up trucks, children’s entertainment, face painting, close-up magic and of course liquid refreshment. Raffles, bingo and a Pride-themed quiz enhanced the activities on site.

"Our hosts and all other invited guests were so well received, and the free event welcomed an audience from all walks of life, including families with their children earlier in the day, as well as older adults and young people. We were proud to provide a safe space for all to feel welcome.

"The event was held to bring the whole community together to celebrate equality, friendship, diversity and inclusivity in Hailsham.

"Stand Proud in Hailsham celebrated diversity and standing in solidarity with our LGBT+ community and, by hosting events such as this, we are all underlining our commitment to being an inclusive town. We were delighted to see lots of people joining in with the fun."

"We set out to achieve a welcoming festival vibe, and succeeded beyond our highest expectations. Hailsham Town Council funding was match-funded by our wonderful local businesses, and of course by the White Hart team, to achieve our aim of an inclusive people-oriented festival. We are looking forward to doing it all next year."

People who attended the event said:

• "I absolutely loved the festival vibes! It was an excellent, fun and inclusive event. Well done to event organisers and to the Town Council for funding the event."

• "We really enjoyed Hailsham's very first Stand Proud event, hopefully the first of many annual events to come. Well done all concerned."