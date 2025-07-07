Stand Proud organisers thank sponsors and receive positive feedback for 2025 event

Held at the White Hart in Horsebridge on Saturday 28 June, the inclusive community celebration drew hundreds of people from across Hailsham and surrounding areas. While the day featured vibrant live entertainment and family-friendly activities, organisers have emphasised that the event's success was only possible thanks to the generous backing from local businesses, individuals and community groups.

"This is not just a one-day celebration," said event co-organiser Cllr Mary Laxton. "Stand Proud is the result of nearly 12 months of behind-the-scenes work - planning, partnership-building and an enormous amount of dedication from people who truly care about creating a space for inclusion and visibility."

"Our sponsors were instrumental in bringing this vision to life. Without their support, an event of this scale simply wouldn't happen."

Sponsors who made it happen...

The 2025 event was proudly supported by Hailsham Town Council, Harvey's Brewery, Victoria Lily Events, Laila Sweetheart Party Boutique, Hailsham Community Land Trust, Stevens & Carter Estate Agents, Sparkles by the Pond, Dave Chapman, Fayzpainting and Neil Povey - MC & DJ.

"We are especially grateful to Hailsham Town Council for their continued commitment to inclusive community events," said Deputy Town Mayor and event co-organiser Cllr Colin Mitchell. "And to each of our business and community sponsors: your belief in this event makes a real difference. Your financial support, services, and enthusiasm helped us deliver something truly meaningful to the people of Hailsham and beyond."

"Looking ahead, we're excited to continue developing the Stand Proud Festival as a key annual celebration of unity and pride in our town. With continued partnership and support, the future for this event looks very bright indeed."

The event's host venue, the White Hart, also played a pivotal role in supporting logistics and hospitality throughout the day.

Positive community response...

Organisers have already begun collecting feedback from attendees, with early responses describing the event as:

"Lush evening, well done! Keep supporting the community and fighting the fight. Always in support." Jeanne

"Thanks so much for being so welcoming and putting on this free inclusive event. Us families had a great time and the kids' entertainment was amazing." Libby King (Bourne This Way LGBT+ Parent and Support Group)

"We love coming to such an inclusive and fun event.... something for everyone. Food was just amazing and good price and value. Worth the trip from Saltdean." Jo and Jessie

"Neil Povey MC knows his trade exceptionally well... 12 hrs of pure joy. Loved all his outfit changes! We came from Hastings - everything was superbly organised by Colin and Mary and good quality entertainment. Thanks so much, lovely day out for our family." Roy and Roberto

"Music, laughter and mayhem with Fonda Cox and Moss who were just brilliant and got us up dancing. What a night...." The Ivory Clan

"We're incredibly proud of what’s been achieved this year," added Cllr Laxton. "But we’re also committed to growing and evolving the event with our partners, based on what the community tells us. That's why feedback matters, and we're inviting everyone who attended to share their thoughts."

