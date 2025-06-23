Staplecross Village News

User (UGC) Submitted

STAPLECROSS VILLAGE VOICE 22nd JUNE 2025. COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS - Sorry to say --- but this is going to be a rather short and simple Village Voice column this week! Everyone is still busy arranging treats and events for us to enjoy, - but not a lot has trickled through to me to enable me to not only pass on the information !

UNIQUE & UNPRECEDENTED WEATHER CONDITIONS - Everyone loves the warm and sunny days of our summer, - but the heat has now become more of a concern as during last week, the temperatures continued to soar - way beyond anything recorded before records began ! We had already been advised by those in the know – of the expected rise in the air and sun heat temperatures – which apart from giving continuous concern to farmers, agricultural & other outdoor workers – & the shortage of water all round - has made us all wilt and seek the coolness of shade.

The temperatures are now set to fall – with even a promise of thunderstorms & heavy rain – and how many of us can say how much we are looking forward to that? Those clever meteorologist folk can predict what our weather will be like much more accurately now, therefore we are able to judge & act accordingly. The continuing and unprecedented hot weather is a serious and even dangerous health hazard to people of all ages & abilities so therefore, please do all you can to protect yourself and your family – especially children in the days ahead.

In order to make this excessive heat more bearable - we have been advised to: Stay out of the heat –as much as you are able - Keep yourself hydrated by drinking water more frequently – Keep cool as much as possible, a cool damp flannel laid on the back of your neck can often help. - Avoid strenuous exercise or activities - inside or out - during this heatwave.

Please also keep a look out for the elderly, the more vulnerable and those living on their own within our area and check that all is well with them.

Please be a ‘ Nice Neighbour’ !

ST. MICHAEL’S HOSPICE – “OPEN GARDEN SCHEME” THE FUN CONTINUES THIS WEEK WE ARE BEING SPOILT WITH THREE (3) VENUES TO CHOOSE FROM -- WINCHELSEA BEACH – NORTHIAM and DITCHLING . REMINDER -SATURDAY JUNE 28th. –Finds us at WINCHELSEA BEACH. where we have no less than 8 gardens to choose from. Due to the nature of these sea-side gardens, parking is very limited, and it is suggested visiting these gardens is done on foot. Refreshments parking toilets & Wi-fi can be found at Winchelsea Beach Community Hall, Sea Road TN36 4NA“Solstice” Sea Road, TN36 4LH – Divided into three areas this garden features a mini orchard and vegetable plot. Lawned areas, colourful flower beds, topped off with decking and container planting. There are seating areas throughout the garden to sit and enjoy the nature around you. Toilet facilities are also available here.“The Ship”, Sea Road, TN36 4LH. This coastal oasis of a garden overlooking the sea, designed and landscaped by Tom Watkins, brims with a plethora of plants settled amidst seaside props and character pieces – all snuggly at home on the seafront. True to form, Tom’s creation is a living work of art. “White Cove”, Sea Road, TN36 4LH. The garden of this property was originally laid down to grass. Over the past four years, this garden has been transferred into a butterfly and bee-friendly area with work in progress on the ten raised vegetable beds. Thirty seven species of bird life has been observed, plus sightings of bats, squirrels, foxes and badgers in the woodland at the rear of this garden. A truly tranquil setting. “St. Valery”, The Ridge, TN36 4LT. This tucked away garden wraps itself closely around a black weatherboard house, which was only built 5 years ago. The garden has been lovingly designed and created by the owners – two novice gardeners who have learnt to garden on this unforgiving shingle soil. From the shingle path that leads down to the house, the compact garden slowly unfurls it’s hidden gems. An original and now fully restored 1880 railway carriage sits tucked away and hidden behind a potting shed is a miniature herb & soft fruit patch! The old adage ‘small is beautiful’ is certainly true here as this tiny plot is filled with colour and variation to please the eye as the beds around the house are filled withlavender, daisies, valerian, persicaria, crocosmia, roses, clematis, honeysuckle and many other delight the viewer. “Windjammer”, The Ridge TN36 4LU Traditional flower beds sit alongside the original shingle garden. At the bottom og the garden sit raised vegetable beds and a working greenhouse. The upper pond is planted with bog plants with the lower larger pond being home to beautiful koi fish.“Emsby” Morlais Ridge, TN36 4LL This garden has been in the same family since the 1930’s. This wild, natural garden is home to an abundance of wildlife. With sunny and shady seating, grass for playing on, flower borders, trees and fruit, vegetable patch and areas left wild, - there’s something for everyone.“Seagulls” Smeaton Lane TN36 4LW – New for 2025, This garden , created on a shingle bed has mostly shrubs around the two areas of lawn with a number of native plants and a small flower bed.10, Harbour Farm TN36 4LP Although this is a small but plant filled garden, - it is full of inspiration for budget friendly inspiration. Well worth a visit. NORTHIAM - TUESDAY JULY 1st Takes us over to NORTHIAM – Here we can enjoy five more glorious gardens, including the Northiam Conservation site. Parking in the Village Hall car park or on street. Entry fee £7:50 p/p 24, Coplands Rise TN31 6PU - ‘New for 2025’ This is a medium sized garden with a whimsical vintage touch. It is divided into sections of roses, perennials, shrubs and some trees. It includes a working potting shed, a summerhouse, a greenhouse, pergola and raised beds. “St. Francis Fields”, Main Street, TN31 6LP. Refreshments, Toilets, parking and Wifi can be taken here. This is a 34 acre site in the heart of Northiam Village – held for the benefit of the local community. Volunteers work hard to open the site to the public with a pop-up pub and an ever-expanding community vegetable garden. “Westwell House”, Main Street, TN31 6NB – This is a garden to leave feeling rather envious of – The owners’ woodland garden is a multi-coloured and meandering wander to be visited at leisure. Here you can enjoy a mix of established trees, schrubs, climbers, perennials and annuals – with both formal & informal areas, some shady, some in dappled shade and some in full sun. There will be something to delight everyone. Discover dense planting schemes including specimen rhododendrons, azaleas, hydrangeas, together with bamboos, salvias, hellebores, daisies, waterside plants including lilies. There is also a lovely ‘fernery’- perfect for a visit on a hot day!Whether finding a cool spot by the pond gazing at the meandering laburnum, roses, wisteria over the pergola or sitting under the Wellingtonia in the summer meadow there are so many places to explore, sit and just contemplate! Please be aware though – the pond is deep & unfenced. There are also some uneven surfaces and steps throughout this gorgeous garden and care must be taken when visiting as paving stones can be slippery when wet. 44, Cricketers Field TN31 6FA - The borders are traditional country cottage planting – now roses, towering and trailing passion flower and aromatic jasmine, In total contrast, an inner 3 dimensional tropical garden hosts bananas, cannas, palms, yucca and bougainvillea trees to surprise you here. “Northiam Conservation” Mill Corner, TN31 6HU – This is an orchard and a ‘nuttery’. It is a lovely atmospheric corner of Northiam. Pop in to see how the fruit and nut trees are progressing. BRIGHTLING ~ LAST, BUT CERTAINLY NOT LEAST FOR THIS WEEKS VISITS – WEDNESDAY JULY 2nd. finds us in BRIGHTLING - and the haven to head for will be 'Sarah Raven's Cutting Garden'. Sarah is a very well known and much admired horticulturalist from TV programmes - books and radio appearances and this garden is a joy to view. "Perch Hill Farm", (Sarah Raven's Cutting Garden) Willingford Lane, Brightling,TN32 5HP. This garden is both beautiful and productive and is an inspiration to all gardeners, florists and cooks. An abundance of bold flowers and vegetable combinations provide spectacular displays of vivid colours.

These are grown side-by-side and are used in the various courses run by Sarah, throughout the year. The shop in the grounds will also be open and to complete your enjoyment of exploring this magnificent place, refreshments can be found and enjoyed at the Barn Cafe at Perch Hill Farm.

The entry to this fantastic gardening gem is £17:50 per person - and please be aware - all entrance costs will be donated to the Hospice. This garden will be open between 10.30am and 4.00pm and parking will be in the field at Perch Farm - which will be signposted.

Travel Directions: From Battle, - take the B2096 to Heathfield, continue through Netherfield and onto Woods Corner. At the 'Swan Inn' - on your left, turn right, - signposted to Brightling and follow the 'Open Gardens Scheme' signage.

E.P.C. - ‘COMMUNITY OPEN SPACES’

This month sees us sliding rapidly into the second half of the year, - as we head into JULY where there will be two dates for adult companionship and is a warm & welcoming open invitation to all residents of the Parish to come and spend an hour or so with friends families neighbours and prospective ‘new friends’.The venue is again in the Village Hall, Staplecross TN32 5QG on Monday July 7th. Between 12 Noon – 2pm Lots of new different and interesting events –including guest visitors, are planned to ensure you continue to enjoy a variety of friendly enjoyable and informative activities. Light refreshments & hot and cold drinks will again be available.If there are any specific subjects you feel may be of value, interest or benefit to those who attend please let Sue – our always cheerful leader know. Contact her on 01580~831775. The few hours spent during this activity are always a happy and welcoming time – so please come and share it with us. The next date for these ‘Community Open Space’ meetings will be on Monday July 21st. and there will be a recession during August to allow the volunteers to enjoy a short break --- See you all again in September.

CHURCH SERVICESCHURCH SERVICES - for the parish of Ewhurst will continue with a Holy Communion service (CW) on Sunday June 29th Trinity 2 – at 9.30am at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green. There will be NO services at BOTH St. Giles church, Bodiam or St. Mark’s church Staplecross today. Please remember - Food Bank Collections at St. James, Ewhurst are on the 1st of every month. Every donation – large or small – is always gratefully received and warmly appreciated – even more so in these difficult and worrying times. Please also note the following: MORNING PRAYER: Is said in St. James church on Wednesday mornings 8.30am. PRAYER REQUESTS: The opportunity to leave requests for prayers – the ‘prayer basket’ – is again available at both St. James and St. Giles churches, to enable anyone who wishes to have a prayer said for a loved one~ a friend, family or a neighbour or just for humanity.If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further guidance or assistance ~ especially Baptisms ~ Weddings ~ or sadly, Funerals, then please get in touch, via the church telephone 01580~830925. This is checked daily and all calls are returned. Help in some way is still always at hand and always, still so generously given, so do please contact us.

HAVE YOU NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN ? - PLEASE CONTACT ME -If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future ~ whatever the nature and however large or small it is, and you’d like some extra FREE advertising coverage for it ~ courtesy of SussexWorld Newspapers ~ then please do get in touch.Plans are afoot, somewhere within our wonderful community and especially now that the school summer holidays and further bouts of sunshine are on their way ~ for lots of enjoyable and interesting events for the benefit of our community ~ be it a sporting event ~ a sociable or a charitable happening. If it’s of interest to you ~it’s of interest to us. It is never too early to send me any of the details and to tell us what you are planning and how we can help...I look forward to receiving them.