Staplecross Village Voice

Community News & Reviews

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Well – We have moved into a rather miserable beginning to the autumnal season with not only the start of the Meteorological Calendar letting us that Summer is definitely over – and then appears to be proving this with the excessive rainfall sent to us on an almost daily basis, interspersed with gloriously hot days thrown in just to keep us on our toes !

The schoolchildren are now back in their ‘seats of learning’s’ – to which some seem to be rather happy about ~ whilst some others - not so!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Compounding all this is the hot topic of the month – that of the A21 major road works taking place the areas of ‘Dunelm’ & ‘Sainsburys’ Everyone has something to say about these– mostly unprintable – and it’s not just this area that has drivers in a turmoil - as these road works are causing serious disruption throughout the expanding area, delays, dismay and disbelief - as just like the pebble in a pond - all the interconnecting roads are also brought to a halt as they too become gridlocked !

No doubt, - those ‘in the know’ have all of the answers to the multi questions being bandied about, but the truth of it is - there is very little we can do about this and we are advised these works will be over by the end of December, so perhaps a case of wait and see. . .

For further information please see: live.eastsussexhighways.com

ROTHER RAMBLERS –

The High Weald Walking Festival is almost over for another year and this has been another successful event

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walk No: 1 - This is organised for Friday September 13th – today - and is to be a six circular mile leisurely stroll from Sandhurst & Bodiam. The meeting place is to be at the approach to Sandhurst Church. Grid Reference TQ790274. (SatNav TN18 5NS - this location is actually 185 metres to the South East of this postcode.What3Words:///durations.parsnips.loaf Again this walk is to start at 10.00am. The Walk Notes state " This is an interesting walk through open farmland, visiting the picturesque castle at Bodiam. Roadside parking near church, - please be considerately near the junction with the surfaced track to 'Old Place Farm'. Public toilets, pub and a cafe are available at Bodiam, but please bring a packed lunch or grab a quick snack at these hostelries. Dogs are welcome on this walk" This walk is part of the High Weald Walking Festival. Your 'walk leader' is to be Wil (M) and you may contact him on 01797~260417 for all further information.

Walk No: 2 This is planned for Thursday September 19th and will be another short circular 7mile walk – this time from Catsfield via Penhurst. The meeting point is to be at the Catsfield Village Hall Car Park. Grid Reference TQ725136. (SatNav Location TN33 9DP) What3Words:///footballers.owners.mailers again in readiness for the walk to begin at 10.00am. The walk notes state “ This is an enjoyable walk with a National Grade of ‘moderate’. It will be taking in the views from “Tent Hill”, - which is reputed to be where William the Conqueror stayed the night before the historic ‘Battle of Hastings. Your ‘walk leader’ for today is to be Jane (K) and you may contact her on : 01424~733300 for all further information.

Walk No: 3 Has been organised to take place on Wednesday September 25th. and is again another shortish walk being only of 7 circular miles and around Bodiam – so very close to home !

The meeting place is at Bodiam Castle Car Park. Grid Reference TQ783253. SatNav location is TN32 5UD which is 112 metres to the South – South East of this postcode. What3Words:///summaries.rescue.mini - once again at 10.00am in time for to commence. The walk notes state “ Starting from this iconic castle it takes in the Rother Valley towards Salehurst. It will also take in some varied landscapes and ancient byways and will include several hills. Additional notes include please bring drinks and possible snacks for a refreshment stop en route. Lunch available to be taken either at The Castle Inn or the National Trust cafe at Bodiam Castle upon return. The walk includes approximately 10 stiles and some fields with livestock;- we encountered cows, sheep and horses, so dogs need to be on leads for some of the route. This walk has a National Grade of Moderate. (Free parking to National Trust members – Non Members a charge of £4:00, so please try to car share.) Peter (C) is to be your ‘walk leader’ for this little wander and you can contact him on Mobile :07762-966027 for more details.

ROBERTSBRIDGE 'REPAIR CAFE' – Last gentle Reminder -

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a broken bike, - a favourite jumper with a hole in it - or gardening tools which are blunt ?

If the answer is YES! - then please don't just bin them and add them to the ever growing landfill hill.

Why not take them along to the next session of the 'Robertsbridge Repair Cafe' which is to be held on Saturday September 14th between 9am and 12 Noon and can be found at 11 - 24,Station Road, Robertsbridge and learn how to repair it ?

Not only does learning how to repair and maintain items give added life to your item, - but in doing so it will give you such a buzz knowing you 'saved it' from landfill !

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Repairing items reduces the use of raw materials, saves energy and better still - saves money - which in turn, is a win for both your pocket and the planet.

EWHURST & STAPLECROSS VILLAGE HALL TRUSTEES - LAST GENTLE REMINDER

JUMBLE SALE EVENT - 'MAMMOTH JUMBLE SALE' - Saturday SEPTEMBER 14th. 2.00pm. Staplecross Village Hall.

If you have any items to donate to this fundraising event in support of our much loved Village Hall, then please do get in touch to arrange for collection. Please contact any of the Trustees or telephone either 01580~830576 or 01580~830000 or 01580~831775 for further information. Donations can be brought to the hall on the morning of the sale from 9.30am onwards. Entrance is 50p. Doors open at 2.00pm. Hot and cold drinks will be available throughout the sale, to help revive any flagging muscles! - A great Tombola stall is planned as this is always a popular addition for young and old alike. Lots of bargains are to be had - so come along and 'grab yourself a big bag of bargains'.

ST. MICHAEL'S HOSPICE – Last Gentle Reminder -

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Annual - "MOONLIGHT & MEMORIES WALK"

Celebrate life, love and friendship and remember loved ones at our "Moonlight and Memories Walk". We will take you by the light of the moon from St Michael’s Hospice, along St Leonards seafront to Galley Hill and back again. At the Hospice you will be invited to place your illuminated lantern in the gardens and take time to pause, reflect and remember your loved ones.

This “Moonlight & Momories Walk “ is perfect for all the family to enjoy & take part in – even your 4 legged friends ! .

For your £20:00 registration fee, you will receive: A paper lantern, which you can decorate in memory of a loved one (a battery-operated tea light will be provided to you before the walk begins) A pre-show warm up from JasFit - Water and a snack at the half- way point - A bespoke Moonlight and Memories Walk medal on completion of your 10k walk. - Delicious food at the end of the walk. - Support along the way from our wonderful volunteer marshals - A chance to become part of an exclusive fundraising club – The 250 Club*** - The option to do this event virtually. Paint the town blue - We are encouraging everyone taking part in Moonlight and Memories Walk 2024 to wear something blue this year, creating an eye-catching splash of colour along the route. A brand new for 2024 Moonlight and Memories Walk t-shirt is available for just £5! Pop one in your basket when you buy your event ticket. The walk starts at 8pm, with registration from 6pm. There is a warm up at 7.45pm at the Hospice – we’d love you to join us to ensure you are ‘walk ready'. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult at all times and a declaration signed by an adult when purchasing tickets. Dogs must be kept on a lead at all

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

times. For all further information on their comprehensive services, please contact: stmichaelshospice.com

KENT & EAST SUSSEX RAILWAY (K.E.S.R.)

A 'WILDLIFE & COUNTRY FAIR' - Taking place over the weekend of 14th & 15th SEPTEMBER this is a new event and has been planned to continue with the 50th Anniversary celebrations and this will take place at both Bodiam and Tenterden stations, where many attractions have been arranged.

At Bodiam station there will be a chainsaw artist , - a walking stick maker - and a spinner, who will be giving demonstrations. The Rother Valley Railway will be on hand to answer any questions or queries regarding the extension of the railway line from Bodiam to Robertsbridge. They will also be celebrating their 'Hopping History' and you'll be able to visit the hop garden and learn all about hops - their purpose, how the countryside changed with the hops & changed again without them, the family's who came for the 'opping' and a way of life, now long gone into the pages of the local history books. A bar and food outlets with music and dancing is also to be found here.

At the sister station at Tenterden - Traction engines will be on display so come and have a look! A number of rural businesses will have stalls to enthrall you with their skills and artistry. These will include: - a wheat weaver, a local distillery, a candle maker, jewellers, home-made fudge as well as other crafts. There will also be a wildlife corner, with information about the work K.E.S.R are doing, managing the line as a wildlife habitat with input from Tenterden Wildlife Group & the Bumblebee Conservation Trust. This promises to be another wonderful weekend - so please do go along and support them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information on the work of K. & E.S.R. - their events, timetables and ticketing details, please contact kesr.org.uk.

E.P.C & EWHURST & STAPLECROSS VILLAGE HALL TRUSTEES

'COMMUNITY OPEN SPACES'

It's always good to see a simple plan come to fruition and go from strength to strength.

This is exactly what the 'COMMUNITY OPEN SPACES' programme had done and this kind and friendly arrangement just gets better and better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lots of fun - informative and enjoyable events - together with some superb guest speakers are planned for the remainder of this year. - some dates towards the end of the year may need to warrant booking as space may be limited- further information to come so watch this space.

The team of dedicated volunteers - under the amazing leadership of Sue Lyne - work tirelessly to ensure all those who attend are offered a warm and open invitation to come along and enjoy an hour or so with friends, families, neighbours.

The programme will now revert back to provide friendly. interesting and enjoyable entertainment for all of our 'much more mature' residents and the next date to look forward to is: Monday September 16th - followed by one on Monday September 30th - both between 12 Noon and 2.00pm. A children’s event is booked for October 28th - Half Term - so they will also have something to look forward to.

As always, lovely, plain & simple and free refreshments are available with a choice of hot or cold drinks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking ahead to OCTOBER – The C.O.S. organisers are delighted to announce that ‘Rother Seniors Forum’ and ‘Rother Voluntary Action’ have arranged a ‘Healthy Ageing’ event – here in Staplecross Village Hall and this is booked for Wednesday October 2nd. between 12.30pm and 4.00pm.

Guest Speakers will include Dr. Elena Mucci, Consultant Geriatrician (Conquest Hospital) and Miranda Steeples, President of the British Society of Dental Hygiene and Therapy. There is also going to be a fun 10-15 minute chair-based pilates session. Stalls will also include East Sussex Age UK and East Sussex Hearing.

Places here are limited, so please book early to avoid disappointment

Be sure to add these dates to your calendars.

A very warm welcome is extended to you all so please come along and join us and make use of this valuable community space. Lots of interesting ideas are being considered for these events. -- Why not tell us what you would like to occur here and perhaps come & help us make it happen !

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For all further information of these few sociable hours please contact Sue Lyne on 01580~831775 who would be delighted to tell you of the many exciting treats left in store for us

WOMEN'S INSTITUTE - CRAFT CLUB. -

I am very pleased to be able to gently and respectfully, remind you that this 'Craft Club' - is not restricted only to ladies being members of the popular local village W.I. --- Therefore, I am happy to include and advertise this cheerful monthly meeting in this column, in the hope that more folk will be encouraged to come along and spend a few hours amongst warm and friendly people and enjoy doing whatever craft they wish.

The next meeting will take place on: Tuesday September 17th. 2.00pm. in the Village Hall. Northiam Road, Staplecross TN32 5QG. This craft group is open to anyone who would like to come along to either bring something they are working on or just to see what goes on or maybe find something they would like to have a go at or learn to do. .The cost is £2 per person to include a cuppa and biscuit/cake etc and this is so it covers the cost of the hall hire. This as always, is an interesting and very enjoyable afternoon. For all further information on what other exciting events are planned for our pleasure throughout the remaining months, why not contact the new President - Pauline on 01580~830570 for more details.

STAPLECROSS LUNCHEON CLUB -

STAPLECROSS LUNCHEON CLUB -

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next monthly meeting for this popular 'over 60's, sociable dining group is on Wednesday September 18th . at 12.30pm. inStaplecross Village Hall. Northiam Road, TN32 5QG. Back by popular request ~ on the menu this month will be Spaghetti Bolognese with all local vegetables and followed with another firm favourite, that of Apple Crumble which is delicious and always appreciated at any time of the year. We are always very happy to welcome those - of a certain age (60+) - to come along and join us. If you are new to the village or close by, this is a superb way of meeting new friends and joining in the various activities that are announced at the end of the meal.

The cost of these delicious two course meals – which also include tea or coffee, is all for the miserly sum of £7:00 per person. To avoid food wastage and allow for smooth running of this meeting, booking is essential, so please reserve your place by contacting Sallie -on 01580~ 830000 or Pauline on: 01580~830570

EWHURST PARISH COUNCIL - 'OPEN MEETING' Ewhurst Parish Council - Continuing with their monthly 'Open Meetings', - the next meeting will take place on Wednesday September 18th at the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Sstaplecross, TN32 5QG. at 7.00pm.

Please come along and meet your local Councillors - from all levels. - not just your local Parish Councillors, but from Rother District Council, as well as East Sussex County Council. They are here to serve you and will have the parish of Ewhurst - as well as your best interests at heart. They always do their best to help solve any problems or concerns you may have - it's what they are here to do. Please come along -- Ask your questions and 'Have Your Say".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TALKS @ ST. JAMES. These little events, held in the James the Great church, Ewhurst Green just seem to get better and better, as I have said so many times before.

The topics are wide and varied and presented by people who are a fountain of knowledge and obviously have a love of the subject stated. This enthusiasm is passed on to the audience who are often amazed by the content and facts of the talk as the sentence "Gosh, - I didn't know that !" - is so often heard.

The 'Narrators' do so much more than just talk about the chosen subject and the next speaker proves this point in great depth as on Wednesday September 18th beginning at 6.00pm we shall be avidly listening to another local resident –Mr. John Mursell. The title of his tale is “There be Truffles in Sussex” – an introduction to the dark art of Truffle Hunting – the mythology, history and science –foraging for the Black Diamond and its culinary reverence.

The speaker will be accompanied by two trained ‘Truffle Hounds’ – and fingers crossed, if the early season proves to be fertile we are hoping to be able to sample the rare fruits of their labour with an exclusive tasting !

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His stories are told with skill, enthusiasm and a deep knowledge of the subject. Like so many of the previous Talks @ St. James, this promises to be another enjoyable evening amongst congenial company.

Following the talk, light refreshments will be available. There is no admission/entry charge for any of these talks but any donations are always gratefully received as these help to cover the cost of the delicious refreshments.

CHURCH SERVICES –

CHURCHSERVICES for the Parish of Ewhurst will continue with a Holy Communion service (CW) on Sunday September 15th Trinity 16.- at 9.30am at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green. This will be followed directly after by a Parish Communion service which will take place at St. Giles church, Bodiam. There will be NO SERVICE at St. Mark's church Staplecross today.

Please remember that ‘Food Bank Collections’ at St.James, Ewhurst Green are on the 1st of every month. Every donation is always gratefully received and warmly welcomed - even more so in these difficult and worrying times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please Note the following:

MORNING PRAYER will be held at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green, every Wednesday morning at 8.30am.

PRAYER REQUESTS; - Opportunities to leave requests for prayers – the ‘prayer basket' is available again at both churches to enable anyone who wishes to have a prayer said for a loved one - a neighbour, friend or just for humanity!

If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further guidance or assistance - however large or small - especially Baptisms - Weddings - and sadly - Funerals, then for the time being please get in touch with any of the Church Wardens. For St. James church Ewhurst Green ~ 01580~830601. For St. Mark's church, Staplecross ~ ~01580~830830 - or St. Giles church, Bodiam ~ 01580~830203 or 830327.

Messages can still be left on the Rectory telephone - 01580~830925 - and are dealt with daily. Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given so please do contact them.