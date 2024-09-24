Staplecross Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everyone loves apples ~ and the choice of which to munch on is huge as there is a wide and varied list from which to choose and select . It’s also extremely uplifting – as well as being a tad smug –in being able to just pop into the garden and pull a few from a branch of your own tree !.

But what if your tree or orchard is producing fruit quicker than you can eat it ?

Well, if you are wondering what to do with your own apple harvest – why not consider making your own apple juice using the Ewhurst village apple press ?

This very precious and productive apple press is looked after by resident Maggie Whitaker and is pleased to inform us that anyone in the parish is welcome to use this clever piece of equipment – free of charge -.

For other folk outside of our parish – a small contribution of £10:00 is requested to cover the cost of repairs and maintenance.

If you are interested in using the apple press, please contact Maggie on: [email protected]

There is also a berry/grape crusher attachment available which was kindly donated by a previous hirer.

Maggie will be pleased to offer more information of not only the procedure, but what else is required.

What could be better than enjoying an apple from your garden ? - - - well, ~ what about opening the fridge door and pouring yourself a glass of apple juice from your own harvest ?

VISIT AN ECO-HOME IN STAPLECROSS –

There is an opportunity for members of the public to visit an 'Eco-Open-Home' in Staplecross on the weekend of 28 – 29 September – That’s THIS WEEKEND ! - Local resident David will be opening his house to the public so that they can view – and ask questions about – his air source heat pump and solar PV panels. The eco-open homes events are an opportunity to ask a neighbour about an energy saving improvement that they’ve made, and see if it might work for you. Visiting a home is a great way to find out about the reality of getting solar panels, insulation, triple glazing, or new heating options without talking to a salesman. You can have a good look at the technology, ask the residents whether the installation was a hassle, and find out much they’re really saving on their energy bills as a result. David is currently offering two free slots for viewing on each day. Please book on Eventbrite here: https://tinyurl.com/staplecross28sept.

Other events are also taking place around the County, including in Crowborough, Hastings, St Leonards, Saltdean, Wadhurst and Wannock. See https://tinyurl.com/ecoopenhomessept24 for detail The Staplecross events have been Co-organised by the Saltdean Climate Change Action Group and local community benefit cooperative Energise Sussex Coast.

We, as residents of this village – as well as the planet – should be supportive of works of this nature and every step we take to help protect the world in which we all live can only shorten the long road ahead.

E.P.C & EWHURST & STAPLECROSS VILLAGE HALL TRUSTEES

'COMMUNITY OPEN SPACES'

It's always good to see a simple plan come to fruition and go from strength to strength.

This is exactly what the 'COMMUNITY OPEN SPACES' programme had done and this kind and friendly arrangement just gets better and better.

Lots of fun - informative and enjoyable events - together with some superb guest speakers are planned for the remainder of this year. - some dates towards the end of the year may need to warrant booking as space may be limited- further information to come so watch this space.

The team of dedicated volunteers - under the amazing leadership of Sue Lyne - work tirelessly to ensure all those who attend are offered a warm and open invitation to come along and enjoy an hour or so with friends, families, neighbours.

The programme, having reverted back to provide friendly. interesting and enjoyable entertainment for all of our 'much more mature' residents with the next date to look forward being: Monday September 30th - between 12 Noon and 2.00pm. A children’s event is booked for October 28th - Half Term - so they will also have something to look forward to.

As always, lovely, plain & simple and free refreshments are available with a choice of hot or cold drinks.

Looking ahead to OCTOBER – The C.O.S. organisers are delighted to announce that ‘Rother Seniors Forum’ and ‘Rother Voluntary Action’ have arranged a ‘Healthy Ageing’ event – here in Staplecross Village Hall and this is booked for Wednesday October 4th. between 12.30pm and 4.00pm. A scone cream tea will be provided.

Guest Speakers will include Dr. Elena Mucci, Consultant Geriatrician (Conquest Hospital) and Miranda Steeples, President of the British Society of Dental Hygiene and Therapy. There is also going to be a fun 10-15 minute chair-based pilates session. Stalls will also include East Sussex Age UK and East Sussex Hearing.

Places here are limited, so please book early to avoid disappointment

Be sure to add these dates to your calendars.

A very warm welcome is extended to you all so please come along and join us and make use of this valuable community space. Lots of interesting ideas are being considered for these events. -- Why not tell us what you would like to occur here and perhaps come & help us make it happen ! For all further information of these few sociable hours please contact Sue Lyne on 01580~831775 who would be delighted to tell you of the many exciting treats left in store for us

ROTHER RAMBLERS –

Members of this popular walking group have consistently arranged and undertaken a huge number of walks around our glorious countryside. We are privileged to be able to work, rest and play in this amazing area and often - whilst driving about from A to B, miss some of this precious scenery that is right under our noses – and feet ! So it not really a surprise to learn that just walking and enjoying the countryside,- has grown in popularity – especially since ‘the Covid era’. It’s a great way to find companionship with other like-minded folk, you can often bring along your doggie friend to share it with and it often full of fun, friendship and FREE fresh air ! Try it !

Walk No: 1 is planned for Wednesday October 2nd. and this is to be a slightly longer footfall, - being a 9.7 circular mile wander of Wittersham, the Rother Valley and Small Hythe.

The meeting place is to be outside St. John the Baptist church, The Street, Wittersham. Grid Reference .TQ897269. (satnav location is TN30 7EA which is 170 metres to the West – South West of this postcode. ) What3Words:///pylon.aimed.outcast in readiness to commence this walk at 10.00am.

The walk notes state “ This is a gently undulating route from the pretty marsh village of Wittersham, taking in a section of the Rother waterway and Smallhythe, where we might stop for lunch at St. John’s church, next door to ‘Smallhythe Place’, once home to the popular actress Ellen Terry. Please bring refreshments and a picnic lunch. Parking is to be on-street, or –if available –the small car park behind the Village Hall, close by the church. The walk is graded as Moderate. Your ‘walk leader’ for this meander is to be Chris (H) and you may contact him on: 01580~389053 for more details.

Walk No: 2 This walk – entitled “Another/DIFFERENT Alfriston Circular” entices you to come and prove it ! This village is found snuggled within our glorious South Downs and has some spectacular views to find and enjoy.

This walk has been organised to take place on Wednesday October 9th and you are invited to join these lovely folk for another in the series of walks beginning and ending at Alfriston. This is to be a 9.5 circular walk and the meeting point is to be opposite the playing fields in North Road, Alfriston. What3words:///Sands.Startles.Believer. Parking is to be on street here.

The Grid Reference is: TQ517034. (satnav BN26 5XD) Additional What3words:/// waltzes.majors.litigate are given here. This is again in readiness for the walk to commence at 10.00am. The walk notes state “This walk will take in some lovely views with some hills. There are toilet facilities at the start and there will be the opportunity for refreshments in Alfriston on our return. This is a dog friendly walk which will be at a moderate pace. There will be a short stop for coffee en route and a picnic lunch is suggested. Your ‘walk leader’ for this wander is to be Rob (W) and you may contact him via the Rother Rambler site.

BODIAM "MEET - UP" GROUP -

Over the next few months, the friendly Bodiam Castle team would like to invite you to come along and join them when they hold 'open meetings' here. They would like to offer you the opportunity to come and meet other folk and enjoy a free tea or coffee and biscuits with them. The next date for this friendly gathering will be on Thursday October 3rd. and will be between 10.30.am and 12.30pm. This will continue to be held on every 1st Thursday of the month thereafter.

This invite is open to everyone - not just Bodiam residents - you don't need to 'book in' either, - just come along and say 'hello' ! These 'Meet - Ups' will take place in the Bodiam Castle Bookshop, set within the iconic surroundings of our very famous Bodiam Castle.

Please pop into the Bodiam Castle bookshop or the visitor reception to pick up a leaflet to find out more or contact [email protected]

HARVEST SUPPER INVITES;

Invitations are extended to come along and join in the various Harvest Suppers that are being arranged throughout our parish.

The first one is Bodiam Harvest Supper which will be celebrated at The Castle Inn in Bodiam and this will take place on Thursday October 3rd at 7pm for 7.30pm. Come along and gather with friends and neighbours on communal tables to enjoy a meal together to celebrate the 2024 harvest. The cost is to be £22:50 per head for a delicious 2 course meal.

For more information and to book your place, please email Rachel Piper at: pipersintheweald@btinternet,com by September 29th.

The mother church at Ewhurst is next – and St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green is to be the venue for Ewhurst Harvest Supper and this will take place on Friday October 4th at 7.pm for 7.30pm.

A complimentary glass of wine on arrival – and Wine is available for a voluntary contribution. A vegetarian menu option is available – but advance notification is required. The cost of this is £12:50 per person – and sadly space is limited, so please note – booking is required by September 20th Please contact Nicky at: [email protected] if you wish to join in.

STAPLECROSS BOWLS CLUB –

“A GRAND JUMBLE SALE” – is organized to take place on Saturday October 5th 2024 and will be held at the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross TN32 5QG. All jumble ‘donations’ can be brought along to the village hall on the morning of the sale from 9.30am onwards.

There promises to be lots of amazing bargains to be had for the clever shopper and these include a super cake stall and the ever popular raffle stall. To help boost any flagging bodies – welcome refreshments will be on hand and available throughout this event. Doors will be open at 2.00pm and admission is just 20p. Come along and grab a bagful of bargains !

VINEHALL INTERNATIONAL CLASSICAL CONCERT SERIES.

This 2024 programme continues with the beautiful performances of so many talented musicians all brought to Vinehall School for our enjoyment. and as always, promises to be a rare treat for all those who appreciate quality renditionings of beautiful classical music.

A superb programme has been arranged to take place at Vinehall School on Sunday October 6th at 3.00pm.

Beginning with a performance from Christian De Sa (Violin) and John Lenehan (Piano) their programme will include the following:

Brahms – Scherzo in C Minor (FAE) & Brahms – Sonata in A Major, Op.100. Ravel – Sonata No: 1 in A min, ‘Sonata Posthume’ M.12.

Bloch – ‘Nigun’ from Baal Schem.

Strauss – Sonata in E flat Major, Op.18.

For all further details or free mailing or tickets please contact 01580~883092 or email [email protected]

ST. MICHAEL’S HOSPICE –

“THE BIG SING” Are you ready to sing big at this free event ? This wonderful hospice, full of kind & caring staff are inviting you to come & join them on Saturday October 12th – from 10am to 10pm – for 12 hours filled with beautiful harmonies, with joy and support for your local Hospice.

This event has arranged to have 20 choirs which will perform stunning and delightful back-to-back singing ensuring there will be no shortage of musical entertainment. Each choir brings its own unique sound and energy and offers a diverse range of genres, this again, promises there will be something musical for everyone to enjoy.

Delicious cakes and tasty treats will be available to provide sustenance for a full day of singing for the choirs, - but also for you to enjoy during their performances. Entry is FREE, so please come along, Bring your family, friends & neighbours to enjoy this spectacular musical event.

Please visit stmichaelshospice.com/event-diary or telephone 01424~456396 for all further information.

CHURCH SERVICES –

CHURCH SERVICES for the parish of Ewhurst will continue with a Holy Communion service (CW) at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green in Sunday September 29th. 2024 – Trinity 18 – at 9.30am.

There will be NO SERVICES AT BOTH ST GILES church, Bodiam and ST. MARK’s church, Staplecross on this day.

Please remember that ‘Food Bank Collections’ at St.James, Ewhurst Green are on the 1st of every month. Every donation is always gratefully received and warmly welcomed - even more so in these difficult and worrying times.

Please also remember the following:

MORNING PRAYERS are said at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green every Wednesday morning at 8.30am.

PRAYER REQUESTS; - Opportunities to leave requests for prayers – the ‘prayer basket' is available at both churches to enable anyone who wishes to have a prayer said for a loved one, a neighbour, a friend or just for humanity. If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further guidance or assistance - however large or small - especially Baptisms - Weddings - and sadly - Funerals, then for the time being please get in touch with any of the Church Wardens. For St. James church Ewhurst Green ~ 01580~830601. For St. Mark's church, Staplecross ~ ~01580~830830 or St. Giles church, Bodiam ~ 01580~830203 or 01580~830327. Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given so please do contact them.

HAVE YOU NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN ?

PLEASE CONTACT ME. - If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future, --- whatever the nature and however large or small and you'd like some extra free coverage for it - courtesy of the Observer Newspaper - then do please get in touch.

If it's of interest to you - it's of interest to us.

Warm, sunny weather is still promised (?) but this will soon be forgotten as we slide into the cooler, breezier weather of Autumn – but the glorious vibrant colours of this beautiful season will more than make the weird & wonderful weather a distant memory . - therefore please let me know what you have in store, be it Sports Events, a Boot Fair, a Pre Christmas Fair or a Festival - It's never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning.

Please do contact me and let me help spread your news ! ........Thank You.