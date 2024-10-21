Staplecross Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

To hopefully help spread a little festive cheer around our parish, Ewhurst Parish Council will once again be putting up the Community Christmas Tree for the enjoyment of its residents.

This will be erected in its usual spot- on the front lawn of our Village Hall – on Tuesday, November 19 - in readiness for the anual Community Christmas Tree 'lighting up ceremony the following afternoon.

Now for a cheeky appeal - If any strong-armed chaps could spare us a few minutes to help erect this tree, and get it securely fixed in place it would be so very much appreciated – more so because we’re all getting on a bit now and our huff ‘n’ puff is now almost a whisper! This should only take approximately 30/45 minutes Please call 01580~831881 or 07769~714624 to let us know you'll be available.

Please Note: --- the date for the "annual lighting up ceremony" has now been fixed and this will now take place on Wednesday, November 20 at approximately 2.45pm-3pm.

This is when - School curriculum and weather permitting - the pupils of our brilliant local Primary School will all come along the following day for a very special event at approximately 3pm.

A cheerful Christmas Carol - or two - will hopefully be sung and then the countdown to the 'switch on' will begin...and low & behold (fingers crossed!) the tree will magically light up.

The pupils always love this little treat - especially when chosen to work the magical console that sends out the message to light up the tree. Any resident who would like to come and watch this would be very welcome.

So...... Mums & Dads, Grandmas & Grandpas, Families & Friends, Neighbours - Everyone is welcome to come along and watch this charming little event. It only takes a few minutes and the children just love to see the Community Christmas Tree come to life!.

Please come & join in the carols. Perhaps a mince pie or even a nip of mulled wine (non-alcoholic for those driving) on offer this year, might help to moisten those vocal cords, We all look forward to seeing you there!

DON’T FORGET – CLOCKS ‘GO BACK’- AS INTO WINTER WE GO

Every year, twice a year, the nation scrambles to alter time. In the Spring we move the clock forward and lose an hour of time. A few months later, we reverse this tradition and move our time pieces back an hour, therefore reclaiming an hour. Spring Forward Fall (Autumn to you and I) Backward.

In the UK the clocks go forward one hour at 1am on the last Sunday in March, and back one hour at 2am on the last Sunday in October. The period when the clocks are one hour ahead is called British Summer Time (BST). There’s more daylight in the evenings and less in the mornings (sometimes called Daylight Saving Time). So when the clocks go back, the UK is on Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).

This year, the clocks will all go back one hour on SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27 at 2am - that's this weekend. Most of us will reset our timepieces before we go to bed on Saturday 26th - allowing us all an extra hour in bed, so make the most of this warm and cosy feeling for 60 minutes longer - in this current very wet, very chilly and squally weather, - it's a bonus!

The clocks always go forward again at 1am on the final Sunday of March, which means that in 2025 BST will start on Sunday, March 30, which gives us more daylight in the evening, but will sadly cut your Sunday lie-in one hour short!

LOCAL NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH. – APPEAL

An appeal has been sent on to me, and I am in on in the hope that members of our community might heed the call for help and contact her. – ‘Here is her appeal’

We are currently organising a range of events across Sussex to coincide with the BT Digital Switchover which will be happening across the whole country and affecting some of our most vulnerable in our community.

Neighbourhood Watch is currently looking for people to come forward to help run these events.

You would receive FULL support and training and it is a fantastic opportunity to help others within your community to feel well informed and confident to know what will be happening – what it involves and what is expected of them.

This helps reduce the likelihood that they would be scammed and confused with miss-information. If you live around the following area and are free on the date stated – YOU could be that key person who could be a volunteer for us in this project. All of the venues are already booked and the essentials are already covered – and you would get travel expenses too.

Your Local Event is organised for: Thursday, November 21 between 1pm and 4pm this will take place in Battle Library.

If you feel that you would like to take part in this exciting partnership between the NHW and BT in helping to support local meetings across Sussex, do get in touch with me to find out more. You can also find out more by visiting our website: Our Digital Voice Project with BT/Neighbourhood Watch Network (ourwatch.org.uk) “

Received from Emma Drozd. - Volunteer Coordinator - South East Region – Email: [email protected]

STAPLECROSS BONFIRE NIGHT CELEBRATIONS

As many of you all know, ~ this date has been eagerly awaited by a huge number of people as not only is it one of the highlights of our parish year, - but Saturday October 26 promises to be a fantastic repeat of every year - as year on year, this event just gets better and better.

This is a fantastic and memorable night for all concerned.

The amazing Torchlight Procession with 100s of flaming torches lines up and moves off promptly at 7.15pm - starting the village's long awaited noisy, exciting and dazzling parade from the village through to the hamlet of Cripps Corner, then returning to the bonfire field - entrance charge will be £2:00 per person - this will be your ticket to a magical and exciting evening leading to the conclusion of the evening with the lighting of the bonfire and the amazing and dazzling, firework display.

Please remember this is a 'dark village' - with NO street lighting OR road kerbs - mostly uneven grass verges - along the parade route, so please take extra care, especially with children.

Wear (or bring) warm, dry clothing - AND if wet - brollies' together with WELLIES are a must have accessory! Also torches to help when returning to your vehicles at the end of the evening.

This is also an advance notice of the road closure between Cripps Corner and Staplecross (B2165) to allow the Torchlight Procession, and all those that accompany them, safe passage from Staplecross down to Cripps Corner and back up again to the field where the rest of the evenings fun events will take place - the highlight - as stated - being the lighting of the huge bonfire and the always eagerly awaited fantastic firework display

The road is generally closed from 6pm until 10pm (approximately) so please ensure you choose an alternative route if travelling this way, during this time.

For more information regarding this evening's activities please check out their website at www.esbs.org.uk This promises to be another great night out for all the family, so don't miss it !

ROTHER RAMBLERS

Walking is a great way to get outside, make new friends and discover how walking boosts your health and happiness. You’re very welcome to try walking with us to see if you enjoy what we do.

Our members are a friendly group who would love to welcome you to any of their walks which range from 2 miles to 12+ miles - and in various directions. These walks are sourced, walked through and led by members who know what makes a good, interesting and safe walk. These walks are always full of anticipation of the delights in store including the hope of spotting the various wildlife sadly often hidden, but are always with beautiful scenery & views to make the trip so worthwhile. Well behaved dogs are always welcome to come and join us.

Walk No: 1 This walk is arranged for Saturday, October 26 and is in the complete opposite direction, being a mere 6.5 circular mile walk of Hadlow Down.

The meeting place is at Buxted Railway Station. Grid Reference TQ497233. (satnav TN22 4LA. What3Words:///bronze.alarmed.envisage - in readiness to begin this walk at 10am. The ‘Walk Notes’ state - “This is a typical country walk along lanes and across fields with some hills and stiles. Paths can be muddy, depending on the weather. A short coffee stop and a picnic lunch will be made. Please be aware charges are made for car parking at the railway station, so car sharing is advisable. This is another family and dog friendly walk. The walk has a National Grade of Moderate.” Daphne (M) is to be your ‘walk leader’ for this meander and you may contact her on 01580~753241 for all further information.

E.P.C. and STAPLECROSS VILLAGE HALL TRUSTEES - COMMUNITY ‘OPEN SPACES’ Programme

A very warm welcome is extended to all residents – whether longstanding or have recently moved into our lovely parish, - so please come along and join us and make use of this valuable community space.

On the following Monday - October 28 – Another children’s event is booked for a Half Term treat, so they will also have something to look forward to.

So if you are wondering what to do to entertain your little one(s) during half term and you are a resident of our parish, please bring them along to this little event which has been arranged especially for them.

There will be lots of fun, and games and other entertainments which are sure to bring a smile to their face and keep them happy. Simple refreshments will be available for them

The next date to add to your calendar/diary will be on Monda,y November 4, between 12noon and 2pm and this will revert back to an adult-aged event.

As always, lovely, plain and simple refreshments will be on offer with a choice of hot or cold drinks. This delicious lunch is FREE to our residents, so please come along enjoy the food, the friendship and time spent amongst warm and welcoming people.

Lots of interesting ideas are being considered for these events. -- Why not tell us what you would like to occur here and perhaps come & help us make it happen ! For all further information of these few sociable hours please contact Sue Lyne on 01580~831775 who would be delighted to tell you of the many exciting treats left in store for us all.

ADVANCE NOTIFICATION

EWHURST & STAPLECROSS VILLAGE HALL TRUSTEES

This is to inform you of a pre-Christmas delight which will take the form of a table top “Christmas Market” and this will be held in the Village Hall Staplecross on Sunday, November 17 between 10am and 1pm. Naturally this is to encourage you to pop along and peruse the stalls and which will in turn - hopefully help out with the annual worry of what to give this year.

The stalls at present include jewellery, hand made soaps, plants, W.I. lots of hand made gifts, cakes etc. Many more items are sure to be included here to ease the strain and stress of Christmas shopping.

I understand there may be still a table or two vacant, so if this is an outlet suitable for your craft skills, why not contact the organiser Sue on 01580~831775, who can provide you with all the information you need to help make this another successful Winter Time event for all participants.

CHURCH SERVICES

Church services for the parish of Ewhurst will continue with a Holy Communion service (BCP) on Sunday, October 27 – last after Trinity - at 9.30am at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green. This will be followed directly after at 11.15am with a Holy Communion Service at St. Mark’s church, Northiam Road, Staplecross. There will be NO SERVICE today at St. Giles, Bodiam.

Please remember that ‘Food Bank Collections’ at St.James, Ewhurst Green are on the 1st of every month. Every donation is always gratefully received and warmly welcomed - even more so in these difficult and worrying times.

Please also remember the following:

MORNING PRAYERS are said at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green every Wednesday morning at 8.30am.

PRAYER REQUESTS

The ‘prayer basket' is available at both churches to enable anyone who wishes to have a prayer said for a loved one, a neighbour, a friend or just for humanity. If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further guidance or assistance - however large or small - especially Baptisms - Weddings - and sadly - Funerals, then for the time being please get in touch with any of the Church Wardens.

For St. James church Ewhurst Green ~ 01580~830601. For St. Mark's church, Staplecross ~ 01580~830830 or St. Giles church, Bodiam ~ 01580~830203 or 01580~830327. Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given so please do contact them.

HAVE YOU NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN ?

PLEASE CONTACT ME.

If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future, --- whatever the nature and however large or small and you'd like some extra free coverage for it - courtesy of the Observer Newspaper - then do please get in touch.

If it's of interest to you - it's of interest to us. It's never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning.

Christmas is not long away – so there are sure to be a large number of activities being arranged – so please do contact me and let me help spread your news. Thank you.