Staplecross Village Voice

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS –

EWHURST PARISH - COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS TREES -

On Wednesday last (20th) and despite a little postponement due to previous horrendous weather, last minute delivery dates, at long last on a bright, dry and surprisingly sunny afternoon, the annual 'Lighting Up' of the Ewhurst Parish Community Christmas Tree in Staplecross village finally came to pass.

This simple little fun event is always thoroughly enjoyed by all who attend here and was most eagerly awaited by the pupils of our local primary school, their teachers, residents and a few Parish Councillors.

The 'stars of the show' this year - to personally each switch on a set of lights on the 14' high Christmas tree were - were the youngest pupil at Staplecross M.C.Primary School – Sophia of the Reception Class - who was aided and abetted by the kind and caring Joel age 11 the school's oldest pupil.

The children began the event with a soft and sweet rendition of a newly rehearsed Christmas carol taken from their Nativity rehearsal, beautifully sung - and word perfect ! This was followed by the imperative count down which as soon as zero was reached -- the switches were pushed & the lights came on- with a delicate 'nudge' from Joel - and a huge cheer erupted from everyone.

Upon their departure, each of the school-children were awarded a magical 'glo-stix' and a ‘punch’ balloon to share and enjoy upon their return to school. - as the wee ones made their way back to school, they all waved goodbye with their 'glo-stix, and the sight of these happy and so precious children amidst a babble of joyful and excited voices from these wee folk was a delightful finish to a short but very sweet little event and a happy start to the parish Festive Season.

Grateful thanks are extended to Ewhurst Parish Council for the continuing provision of this tree and lights and to a special resident Joe Dance for giving up an hour or so of his precious time to help in the erection of it (- and by jove, this tree was such a welcome weight to erect – compared to last year’s offering which was so heavy !) and to our 'Man who can & always does' – Councillor John Lederer - who oversaw all the electrical stuff which included scrambling in & around the trees ! Many grateful thanks to Dave and Al – from the Social Club for your added muscle power. We could not have done this without any of you.

This year - CRIPPS CORNER will again also have a Christmas tree. Sadly, this wasn't allowed to be placed on the triangle - where the old pub, (The White Hart) used to stand their tree- so it will again be erected on the corner grass verge opposite the garage. Along with its sister Community Christmas trees – it stands proud and festooned with lights and a few decorations - in the hope of bringing a smile to the hamlet's residents and to all who pass by.

The tree at Ewhurst Green is at time of going to press, waiting in the wings, still to be erected but will definitely be in place in time for the annual 'Carols on the Green'. All are welcome to come along & join in. Carol sheets will be provided with Mulled wine & mince pies to encourage the singing. This is always a happy and pleasant time so please do come along and enjoy this little village event..

As stated - all three trees are provided by the Ewhurst Parish Council to help bring a little Christmas cheer to everyone throughout our community and for the pleasure and enjoyment of our residents - visitors and passers-by - during the upcoming Festive Season.

Monitoring of the lights on the trees will be carried out but if any resident notices the lights have failed, please do get in touch (01580~831881) to allow us to rectify the situation and replace or repair any problem. - Thank you.

ST. MICHAEL's HOSPICE "LIGHTS OF LOVE" Event.-Whether your loved one received the care of St Michael’s Hospice or not, young or old, local or further afield, all can be remembered with Lights of Love. The staff at this amazing hospice are looking forward to welcoming you back to join together in the simple act of writing a personal message on a star which you can add to your own tree, or one of our special Lights of Love trees. This year we will have several locations across Hastings and Rother where the Lights of Love celebrations will be held.You are warmly invited to attend one of our events this December, at each you will be invited to hang your dedications onto the tree in an act of remembrance and to view your loved one’s details in a Book of Remembrance.Most of the trees used for Lights of Love have kindly been donated by the award winning Littledown Farm Christmas Trees.Lights of Love Celebrations 3rd ~ 11th December 2022.Our Lights of Love celebrations have been adapted to include new and unique elements, whilst remaining familiar and welcoming. The tree lighting will directly follow each celebration. For those starting at 3pm or 3.15pm the tree lighting will be at 4pm. For those starting at 6pm the tree lighting will be at 6.45pm.For the times and locations of these events, please either telephone them on: 01424~456396 or via their website :- stmichaelshospice.com/events/lights or [email protected]

EWHURST PARISH COUNCIL – ‘ OPEN SPACES’ - EWHURST & STAPLECROSS VILLAGE HALL - 'OPEN SPACES' - This is a warm and open invitation to all residents of the community to come along and enjoy an hour or so with friends, families, neighbours and even strangers - who may become new friends. The next date is Monday December 2nd. between 12 Noon and 2.00pm. held in the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross. TN32 5QG. As always, lovely, simple but delicious fare and warming hot drinks will be provided and a very warm welcome is extended to you all so please come along and support this endeavour and make use of this valuable community space.

The last meeting for 2024 of this warm and welcoming community gathering will take place on Monday December 16th. when no doubt, lots of jolly ‘bonhomie’ and Christmas fare & fun will be available for all those who attend. Lots of interesting ideas are being prepared to make these short & simple few hours - a fun and friendly escape from being on your own ~ so why be on your own -- when you can be amongst friends ?

For all further details of any of the events planned at these 'Open Spaces' - both for the young, the 'not-so-young' - and everyone in between - members of the community, please give Sue Lyne a ring on 01580~831775 who would be delighted to tell you of the many exciting treats in store. Looking forward to seeing you there!

BATTLE ABBEY - - - COMES TO LIFE & LIGHT ! See Battle Abbey together with the battlegrounds in a whole new light. Bring history and Christmas together this festive season with an immersive trail of stunning lights, unique installations, and awe-inspiring effects, all set within the grounds where the epic Battle of Hastings took place. This amazing event will only be available to enjoy and experience for a few days – from Tuesday December 3rd. Until Sunday December 8th.2024. There will be 6 time slots to choose from – between 5.00pm until the last time of 7.30pm. As you explore, be transported back to the era of Normans and Saxons, where legendary moments come alive in a dazzling display of light. With a festive welcome and wintry sparkle throughout, this enchanting experience combines the magic of Christmas and the drama of one of England's most iconic battles. Be wowed by the Aurora Borealis along the terrace, spot a menagerie of animals lit up in the walled garden, and have your photo taken as you take part in William’s coronation. We’ll also be serving up a wide range of culinary delights, as you’re sure to build up an appetite as you explore. There’s something for everyone, whether you’re just looking for a snack or planning to have dinner in the beautiful abbey setting. Warm up with a hot chocolate or, for the grown-ups, grab a glass of mulled cider or wine to take with you on the trail. Afterwards, treat yourself to something to eat in our café or enjoy it by the lights. There’ll be festive mac and cheese with a pigs-in-blanket topping, classic jacket potatoes with chili (bean or chili con carne), and, of course, hot dogs! For those with a sweet tooth, we offer marshmallow toasting over open fires, delicious winter-spiced crumble with custard, and traditional Saxon and Norman cakes. The shop will also be open for those who want to do some Christmas shopping. This promises to be a wonderful and magical experience and is perfect for families and history buffs alike. But hurry, as this is only available to enjoy for a precious few days between - 3rd and 8th December 2024. ~ so book online and save 15%.

ROTHER RAMBLERS –

Walking is a great way to get outside, make new friends and discover how walking boosts your health and happiness. You’re very welcome to try walking with us to see if you enjoy what we do.

Our members are a friendly group who would love to welcome you to any of their walks which range from 2 miles to 12 + miles - and in various directions. These walks are sourced, walked through and led by members who know what makes a good, interesting and safe walk.

These walks are always full of anticipation of the delights in store including the hope of spotting the various wildlife sadly often hidden, but are always with beautiful scenery & views to make the trip so worthwhile. Well behaved dogs are always welcome to come and join us.

As the better weather declines to put in an appearance and many folk decide to have a rest for the Winter, less walks may be arranged and offered for our enjoyment. There is only one walk organised for this week. Walk No: 1 The Heading on this walk is “Pete and Candy’s ‘December Walk’ and is arranged to take place on Wednesday December 4th.and is to be an approximately 8 circular wander of Burwash and beyond. The meeting place is to be at the public car park in Burwash. Grid Reference TQ673246. What3Words:///reduction.rider.ambitions - Satnav -TN19 7EX at the normal time for allowing the walk to begin at 10.00am.

The walk notes state “ This walk starts from the public car park in Burwash, then follows a circular route through Oxley Green and Brightling, returning to Burwash via Bateman’s. This walk is approximately 8 miles long, so two stops are planned for refreshment breaks. This walk which is ‘dog friendly, has been graded as Moderate. Peter (C) is to be your ‘walk leader’ for this meander, and you may contact him on: Mobile 07762~966027 for all further information

EWHURST & STAPLECROSS BONFIRE SOCIETY -

' CAROL SERVICE and AWARDS CEREMONY' We are so lucky to have within our community, a charity with not only a heart of gold and many willing hands to help, but a long and nostalgic history of being connected to our area and stretching back decades.

The Ewhurst & Staplecross Bonfire Society have long held a special place in the hearts of the people of this parish - and none more so than at Christmas - that truly special time of the year.

Saturday December 7th - commencing at approximately 6.30pm. is the date to remember and marks the end of their busy fund-raising and social calendar and is the culmination of yet another year's hard work for the members which have seen a varied array of events and activities undertaken to raise money for local deserving causes. Through the coming weeks, as the Festive Season gets underway, many Christmas Carol Services will be taking place throughout the area, including schools, groups & sports clubs - but a SPECIAL INVITE to a 'Carol Service with a Difference ' is extended to all residents throughout our own community. On SATURDAY DECEMBER 7th at 6.15pm. - Everyone is invited to come along and join them in this very special Carol Service. We will meet the 'Bonfire Boys' - complete with several dressed in their society clothing, at the War Memorial in Staplecross - ( opposite The Cross Inn) and following the lighting of a few of their distinguished torches we join them in this nostalgic and exciting torch lit procession as they walk to the lovely little village church of St. Mark's, further along on Northiam Road, Staplecross. After the short but heartfelt service, the monies collected through their hard work and selfless efforts are awarded to various local charities and good causes.

Following the service and the awards the delicious mince pies alongside the mulled wine (and teas & coffees ) is also a warm welcome on a usually chilly evening. Please come along and join in this historical and quintessentially English tradition - everyone is very welcome and for more information please check out their website: www.esbs.org.uk See you all there !

VINEHALL INTERNATIONAL CLASSICAL CONCERT SERIES –

Continuing with this superb arrangement of classical music series, Vinehall School – (now under the new title of “Marlborough House – Vinehall”) - has arranged for the next wonderful event to take place on Sunday December 8th, in the purpose built 250 seat theatre with superb piano and intimate acoustic which is ideal for chamber music.

Here is when Vinehall will welcome three outstanding musicians, - Joseph Wolfe; (violin); Daniel Grimwood (piano) and Jonathan Ayling (Cello) who make up the piano trio TIER3. All three have busy solo careers and Joseph is also a conductor.

They will perform a variety of works including ~ Mozart Piano Trio No 5 in B flat K.502 Novák Piano Trio No.2, Quasi una Ballata Haydn Piano Trio in G major ‘Gypsy Rondo’, Hob XV:25 Arensky Piano Trio no.1 in D min Op. 32

Rave reviews of all three musicians abound which include - “There is depth of understanding and love of the music. What more do you want?”

Mitsuko Uchida ~Commenting on Joseph Wolfe as a conductor]

“[Jonathan Ayling] Here was cello-playing of noble musicianship”- comments from Classical Source

Daniel Grimwood... “A blizzard of dazzling pianism”.

TIER3 is more than a Piano Trio. It is a story. For all further details and information of future performances to enjoy, as well as free mailing and/or tickets please contact Geoffrey Whitehead on 01580~883092 or email: [email protected] So why not come along and experience this for yourself ?

STAPLECROSS LUNCHEON CLUB-

Following yet another delicious lunch menu at the Staplecross Village Hall last week early arrangements were passed on with details of our Christmas Lunch.

The date for this year's Christmas Lunch will be Wednesday December 11th at 12.30pm. The menu will of course be a full 'Christmas meal with all the yummy trimmings followed by Christmas Pudding'. Of course, if this is not to your liking or palate, please contact the clever folk who organise this event and another delicious option would be offered.

As always, the meals offered on our monthly menu are wide, varied and delicious to eat plus each serving comes with a choice of portion sizes – to avoid waste and over indulgence ! These meals are all beautifully cooked by Robin - A.K.A. 'Mine Host - from the Cross Inn pub across the road and served by his faithful and very competent and always happy and cheerful crew !.

If you normally attend this cheery and friendly group of diners and know you will not be able to attend on this date – please do contact Sally on 01580~830000 or Pauline on 01580~830570 to let them know- as well as for all further information in 2025 or to discuss any alternative menu options.

This is always a fun, and very happy festive event, so why not come and join us.

CHURCH SERVICES –

CHURCH SERVICES for the Parish of Ewhurst will continue with a Holy Communion service (CW) on Sunday December 1st – Advent 1 - at 9.30am at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green. This will be followed directly after at St. Giles church, Bodiam at 11.15am with a Family Service - followed by refreshments. There will be NO SERVICE at St. Mark's church Staplecross today.

Please remember that ‘Food Bank Collections’ at St.James, Ewhurst Green are on the 1st of every month. Every donation is always gratefully received and warmly welcomed - even more so in these difficult and worrying times.

Please Note the following:

MORNING PRAYER will be held at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green, every Wednesday morning at 8.30am.

PRAYER REQUESTS; - Opportunities to leave requests for prayers – the ‘prayer basket' is available again at both churches to enable anyone who wishes to have a prayer said for a loved one - a neighbour, friend or just for humanity!

If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further guidance or assistance - however large or small - especially Baptisms - Weddings - and sadly - Funerals, then for the time being please get in touch with any of the Church Wardens. For St. James church Ewhurst Green ~ 01580~830601. For St. Mark's church, Staplecross ~ ~01580~830830 or St. Giles church, Bodiam ~ 01580~830203 or 830327.

Messages can still be left on the Rectory telephone - 01580~830925 - and are dealt with daily. Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given so please do contact them.

HAVE YOU NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN ?

PLEASE CONTACT ME. - If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future, --- whatever the nature and however large or small and you'd like some extra free coverage for it - courtesy of the Observer Newspaper - then do please get in touch. If it's of interest to you - it's of interest to us. It's never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning.

So please do contact me and let me help spread your news .......Thank You.