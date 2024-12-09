Staplecross Village Voice

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS. – “SEASON’S GREETINGS" May I take this opportunity to sincerely wish each & everyone of you a joyous and sincere “MERRY CHRISTMAS & ALL BEST WISHES FOR A VERY HAPPY, HEALTHY & SAFER NEW YEAR”. May it be a very happy and peaceful time for you, and all friends & families, however and wherever you choose to spend it. May you and yours, know the excitement of Advent and the true joy of Christmas. Please, if able, keep an eye on any neighbours or friends - who may live on their own, try to be a good friend and neighbour and make sure they are safe, secure, well and warm. BE HAPPY- & enjoy this precious Christmas time. To all the 'Observer Newspaper' readers, but in particular, those of Ewhurst Parish Community. A BIG "THANK YOU" to all those who have sent me items of interest for inclusion in the STAPLECROSS VILLAGE VOICE ' column over the past twelve months. Please continue to do so, as everyone loves to know just what is happening within our Community - be it a Jumble Sale, A Charity Coffee Morning , A local Council meeting or a Sport Club’s fixture or a Group Meeting. This column is a great way of letting people know of what is taking place within their parish - it's also a great way of informing people of the numerous societies, clubs, groups and gatherings that abound within our villages, which is a welcoming way of introducing new residents to our area and new members to our clubs - therefore new friends for the future. This may well be the last edition of our 'Village Voice' news for this year, with a return to print/publication in early January 2025. Please continue to forward any news or information of any items of interest that you feel our parish residents would like to hear about, to reach me by the evenings of the weekend of Friday January 3rd. 2025. in order to allow for preparation and publication in the New Year editions.

This also appears to be a rather small copy for the column this week. The majority of our groups, sports clubs and social gatherings look to have finished their meetings ready for their winter sojourn, and after a busy and hectic 2024 season now behind them and a new and exciting 2025 calendar to organise and fill, - - - who can blame them !.

EAST SUSSEX COUNTY COUNCIL – FLEXIBUS SERVICES – Getting ready for Christmas has now just become a little easier for residents in rural areas of East Sussex thanks to due to a special travel offer. Throughout December , residents can now use E.S.C.C. ‘on-demand’ bus service for just £2:00 – for single journeys. This offer has been extended to cover every day until 31st December 2024. Your Christmas ride could win you prizes as when you use this service – you will have an entry into this special draw. For your chance to win some free Flexibus rides, a £50 shopping voucher or a hamper of goodies, all you need to do is hop on board a Flexibus between 1-31 December 2024 - every ride is an entry into the draw. For full details please see the terms and conditions. Until 31 December 2024, the cost of FlexiBus fares will be capped at £2 for single journeys due to the Government price cap. For all further informations please contact 01273~078203 or contact www.eastsussex.gov.uk/roads-transport/public/flexibus ROTHER DISTRICT COUNCIL – DRAFT REVENUE BUDGET CONSULTATION The council continues to tackle its funding gap between the money we get in and the services that we offer to Rother. We are consulting you on our draft revenue budget for 2025/26. We would like feedback on any potential impact that the council might not know about. This consultation will run from 8 November to 10 January 2025. The council has published its proposals to fill the funding gap for its 2025/26 budget. You can find our report in the Agenda for Overview and Scrutiny Committee on Monday 18th November 2024, 6.30 pm. The councillors debate the draft budget for the first time in that meeting. We would like to hear from our council tax-payers and any local organisations that might be impacted by changes in the draft budget. Particularly, we draw your attention to the list of proposed cuts and ways to raise income set out in Appendix A. This is an early opportunity to have your say, while the budget is being written. As the report says, some government decisions that will affect the budget won’t be available until late December. Rother District Council provides a wide range of services including:- Helping the homeless and those at risk of homelessness,- Inspecting the quality of rental properties and Grants to help people who become disabled to stay in their own homes. -Council Tax Reduction Scheme and Housing Benefits for residents on very low incomes.- Leisure facilities and open spaces such as parks, children’s playgrounds and sports pitches and courts. This includes Bexhill Leisure Centre, Bexhill Swimming Pool and Rye Sports Centre through our contractor Freedom Leisure.- Waste and recycling collection & other cleansing such as street sweeping and litter bins.- Health and safety in local shops.-Food safety inspections,-Pest control -Tackling noise, air and other pollution.- Economic development and regeneration of Rother, including business spaces, supporting local tourism and managing the Levelling Up agenda.- Supporting the arts, artists and creative industries.- Planning service for building new homes and infrastructure, writing the Local Plan and Related Planning services such as tree preservation orders, conservation, etc.-Sports development- Supporting crime prevention and reduction and Addressing climate change and a carbon neutral district. MAIN CHANGES IN THE BUDGET - We propose to raise Council Tax by 2.99% based on a band D property. This would raise the Council Tax to £210.65, or an increase of £6.11 for a band D property for the year. Please note that these figures are not the whole of the Council Tax bill that households receive. Rother District Council collects Council Tax. Roughly 10% of the bill is for the district council. The remainder is raised for the county council, Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner, East Sussex Fire and Rescue as part of their funding. In addition, there is a precept for the town and parish councils. We propose to raise more income to fill the funding gap. The main method will be adding charges to our car parks were there is not a charge. Details are in Appendix A – items NHS5 to 15. One of the reasons to put on charges is to encourage people to reduce the use of their vehicles, in line with our Climate Change Strategy. You can read about the Car Park Charges from 1st April 2024 – Rother District Council if you would like to compare our new proposals. TO TAKE PART – Please email any questions or lengthy responses to [email protected] - Take part using our online survey – https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/budget2025/ You can write to – Budget 2025 Consultation, Rother District Council, Town Hall, Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex, TN39 3JX Or hand in your responses to the Town Hall in Bexhill.

ROTHER RAMBLERS – REMAINING COUNTRYSIDE WALKS FOR 2024. – Walking is a great way to get outside, make new friends and discover how walking boosts your health and happiness. You’re very welcome to try walking with us to see if you enjoy what we do. Our members are a friendly group who would love to welcome you to any of their walks which range from 2 miles to 12 + miles - and in various directions. These walks are sourced, walked through and led by members who know what makes a good, interesting and safe walk. These walks are always full of anticipation of the delights in store including the hope of spotting the various wildlife sadly often hidden, but are always with beautiful scenery & views to make the trip so worthwhile. Well behaved dogs are always welcome to come and join us. As the better weather declines to put in an appearance and many folk decide to have a rest for the Winter, here are the remaining walks that may be of interest to you as we rush on to the end of this year. Walk No: 1 This is a has been arranged to take place on Saturday December 14th and is to be a short 6.5 mile morning walk around the Isle of Oxney. The meeting place is to be at The Ferry Inn pub. Appledore Road, Stone-in-Oxney. Grid Reference TQ941288.( SatNav TN30 7JY) What3Words:///remodel.lump.resorting at a time to enable the walk to commence at 10.00am. The walk notes state “ This is a brisk walk from the Ferry Inn, over Chapel Bank, using some small roads and tracks as well as footpath. Please bring a flask for a brief coffee stop. A lift is offered from Hawkhurst. Please car share where possible.Park respectfully in the designated pub car park as we have permission – and hopefully some of us will enjoy ‘a pint’ after the walk. The location is approximately 174 metres to the North of given postcode. The walk is graded as Moderate. Refreshments available at the pub. Heather (R) is to be your ‘walk leader’ for this walk and you may contact her for all further information via the Rother Ramblers website. “Come and join us and blow away the cobwebs – then recover at the Ferry Inn “ Walk No: 2 This is planned to take place on Wednesday December 18th Entitled “Mountfield Meanderings” this is to be a leisurely walk of just 4 miles and would be ideal for anyone considering taking up walking or perhaps would like to join a local (and friendly) walking group. The meeting place is to be at the car park behind the Mountfield Village Hall. Grid Reference TQ733202. (SatNav TN32 5LG.) What3Words:///snack.skimmers.editor at a time to allow the walk to commence at 10.30am. The walk notes state “ This is an Introductory Walk aimed at those who just want a leisurely wander around this lovely part of our countryside or who would like to join a walk for the first time. Starting from the Mountfield Village Hall car park, we’ll take a circular route around the Parish. Please bring refreshment for a short break along the way. Roadside parking if car park is full. The location is actually 276 metres to the South West of given postcode.The walk is graded as Leisurely. Toilets are available Your joint ‘Walk Leaders’ for today are to be Alison and Chris and you may contact either of them via - Alison (S) contact on Mobile: 07984~1152095 or Chris (H) on Mobile: 07871~187057 for all further information. Walk No: 3 This has a lovely name of “The Post Christmas Ramble” It has been organised for Saturday December 28th and consists of an 8 circular mile wander around Hellingly and Chiddingly. The meeting point is at the ‘Cuckoo Trail car park, Station Road, Hellingly. Grid Reference:TQ585120 (SatNav BN27 4FY) What3Words:///months.amps,twins at the normal time to allow for the walk to begin at 10.00am.The walk notes state “ This is a delightful ‘Post-Christmas Ramble’ on a Hellingly to Chiddingly loop. The route follows gentle undulating countryside and incorporates a rarely used section that NEEDS WALKING ON ! Most sections of this walk are fairly dry and free of livestock, however a section near Muddles Green has a field of VERY curious sheep! Although most of the walk is dog friendly we will be walking through farmland that may have livestock in it. I would therefore advise that dogs be kept on a lead at all times. Stops will be included for coffee break and a picnic lunch. There are a number of stiles, some of which are in a very poor state of repair, - so extra care is needed, as always. Please bring refreshment for the break stops. This walk is graded as Moderate and a car park is available. Your ‘Walk Leader’ for the ramble is to be Michael (B) and you may contact him on Mobile: 07739~402756 for all further details.

CHRISTMAS CAROL SERVICES --- To continue this wonderful festive season another delight is in store for one & all. A fabulous Christmas Carol Service - which has the added bonus of including the beautiful voices of 'The Cantemus Choir' - has been arranged for Saturday December 14th beginning at 6.00pm. This will take place in St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green. Entrance is free and Christmas refreshments will be served after the service. Everyone will be so welcome, so please come and join us as we all celebrate the story of Christ and of Christmas. ST. GILES CHURCH, BODIAM will be continuing with this wonderful annual event when they hold their own ‘Carols By Candlelight’ within these historical and most welcoming premises on Sunday December 15th. The carols will begin at 6.00pm and as always is such a delight to be a part of the warm welcome and congenial company. All are welcome to come and join in this happy occasion.

EWHURST PARISH COUNCIL – ‘ OPEN SPACES’ - EWHURST & STAPLECROSS VILLAGE HALL - 'OPEN SPACES' - This is a warm and open invitation to all residents of the community to come along and enjoy a festive and jolly hour or so with friends, families, neighbours and even strangers - who may become new friends. The last meeting date for this year is Monday December 16th. between 12 Noon and 2.00pm. held in the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross. TN32 5QG. As always, lovely, simple but delicious fare and warming hot drinks will be provided and a very warm welcome is extended to all so please come along and support this endeavour and make use of this valuable community space. Expect lots of Christmas bonhomie fun and fare here today. Lots of interesting ideas are being prepared to make these short & simple few hours - a fun and friendly escape from being on your own ~ so why be on your own -- when you can be amongst friends ? For all further details of any of the events planned at these 'Open Spaces' - both for the young, the 'not-so-young' - and everyone in between - members of the community, please give Sue Lyne a ring on 01580~831775 who would be delighted to tell you of the many exciting plans in store. Looking forward to seeing you there! 'CAROLS ON THE GREEN' - A delightful invitation is extended to all residents of our parish to come along & join in this merry band of men, women and children at this warm & friendly festive gathering. This Carol Singing event is planned to take place on Wednesday December 18th. and will be held on 'The Green' outside St. James the Great church- around the Christmas tree at Ewhurst Green. Starting at approximately 6.00pm - the event will also offer Mulled wine and mince pies, together with carol sheets, -- printed with all the words on, so no excuse accepted for 'not knowing the words !!!' This is a lovely couple of hours to enjoy at this time of the year and doing so amongst good company makes it doubly so. You will be warmly welcomed so please try to come along and take part.

CHURCH SERVICES – CHRISTMAS CHURCH SERVICES - for the parish of Ewhurst will continue with the following arrangements: SUNDAY DECEMBER 15th - - A Holy Communion service (CW) will take place on Sunday December 15th. – Advent 3 - at 9.30am at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green. There will be NO CHURCH SERVICES today at EITHER St. Giles, Bodiam or St. Marks Staplecross. SUNDAY DECEMBER 22nd. -- A Holy Communion service (BCP) will take place on Sunday December 22nd. – Advent 4 - at 9.30am at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green. This will be followed by a Holy Communion Service at 11.15am at St Marks, church, Staplecross. There will be NO church service today at St. Giles, Bodiam. WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 25th.CHRISTMAS DAY - A Holy Communion service (CW) will take place on Wednesday December 25th at 9.30am at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green, followed by a Family Service to include Holy Communion at St. Giles church, Bodiam. There will be NO church service today at St. Marks, Staplecross. SUNDAY DECEMBER 29th -- A Holy Communion service (CW) will take place on Sunday December 29th. – Christmas 1 at 9.30am at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green. There will be NO CHURCH SERVICES today at EITHER St. Giles, Bodiam or St. Marks Staplecross BEGINNING the NEW YEAR - 2025. SUNDAY JANUARY 5th 2025. – EPIPHANY – A Holy Communion (CW) will take place on Sunday January 5th. 2025.- Epiphany – at 9.30am at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green This will be followed at 11.15am by a Family Service at St. Giles church, Bodiam, with refreshments being served after the service. There will be NO church service at St. Marks, Staplecross today.

Please remember that ‘Food Bank Collections’ at St.James, Ewhurst Green are on the 1st of every month. Every donation is always gratefully received and warmly welcomed - even more so in these difficult, increasingly desperate and worrying times.

Please also remember the following: MORNING PRAYERS are said at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green every Wednesday morning at 8.30am. PRAYER REQUESTS; - Opportunities to leave requests for prayers – the ‘prayer basket' is available at both churches to enable anyone who wishes to have a prayer said for a loved one, a neighbour, a friend or just for humanity. If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further guidance or assistance - however large or small - especially Baptisms - Weddings - and sadly - Funerals, then for the time being please get in touch with any of the Church Wardens. For St. James church Ewhurst Green ~ 01580~830601. For St. Mark's church, Staplecross ~ ~01580~830830 or St. Giles church, Bodiam ~ 01580~830203 or 01580~830327. Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given so please do contact them.

HAVE YOU NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN ? PLEASE CONTACT ME. - If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future, --- whatever the nature and however large or small and you'd like some extra free coverage for it - courtesy of the Observer Newspaper - then do please get in touch. If it's of interest to you - it's of interest to us. It's never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning. Christmas Festivities may be all consuming at present – but the New Year follows rapidly on and with it all the exciting plans promised for a bright, happy and wonderful 2025 – so please do contact me and let me help spread your news ! ...... Thank You.