Staplecross Village Voice

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS:

" Welcome Back " - May I begin by wishing you all a very "Happy New Year", - this message may be rather belated but being this is the first Village Voice column for our parish for 2025 I wanted to ensure it was not missed out altogether.

Hubby and I are slowly emerging from an enforced hibernation as we both suffered from an intense bout of what we are assuming was the ‘flu ! Neither of us celebrated the festivities due to our ‘poorliness’ and postponed all planned gatherings and visitors over Christmas & the New Year until further notice, so we now have a lot of catching up to do – but all in good time !.

So however you enjoyed Christmas & the Festive Season, - now sadly I'm sure, fast becoming a dim & distant memory, I wish you all, as this new year slowly unfolds, much love, luck and laughter - with a large helping of "Good Health" thrown in as we all still struggle to make sense of the continuous serious Flu concerns as well as Covid and its many mutating strains.!

THE NEW YEAR: This makes many of us think of new beginnings, - either in the form of those "New Year Resolutions", - be they silly or serious, or whether it's in the form of considering joining new clubs, groups, or societies, or devoting some time to our favourite charity or special good cause, or perhaps even thinking of taking up a new hobby or sport, or a new activity. Whatever we may decide to do -- or not do -- this could be the perfect time to think about it. - the shortest day of the year has already come & gone and to maybe help and encourage us even further, - though at present, it seems hard to believe, - it won't be long until Spring arrives, along with nicer weather & longer days !.

We are very lucky within our parish, as with these ideas in mind, there are a goodly number of clubs, societies, sports activities, social groups, and charities in which to ponder on. Please check out the local notice boards,- or ewhust.info,- the Parish News and of course, this column for more information.

All of these clubs, groups and societies welcome new members, so why not consider widening your horizons, adding a new skill, making new friends and think about perhaps joining one-or more – or maybe even forming one of your own.

ROTHER RAMBLERS –

Back doing just what they love best, - enjoying our lovely English countryside in all weathers and all seasons, in all directions and all distances.

The members of the popular walking group, The Rother Ramblers have organised two walks for us to enjoy if we so wish and which are as set out below.

Walk No: 1 This is planned for Sunday January 12th and will be an 8.5 circular walk starting from the village of Beckley. Grid Reference TQ853240. Satnav TN31 6RL. What3Words:///slightly.bucks.yummy at the earlier start time of 9.30am.

The walk notes state “This walk will take in Woodland and open farmland, but in view of recent weather may be muddy in places. Please be aware of the earlier start time of 9.30am. Please bring a picnic lunch. Start place: Free parking at Beckley Village Centre. Please park considerately behind the village hall. Toilet facilities are available. Car parking is free and this is a dog friendly walk. Time: 9:30am. Please arrive earlier to ensure you are ready for the start. This walk is graded as: Moderate.” Your ‘walk leader for this wander, is to be Wil (M) and you may contact him on: 01797~260417 for all further details.

Walk No: 2 CHANGE OF LOCATION

Introductory walk - Rye Harbour Nature Reserve circular. Arranged to take place on Thursday January 16th, - Grid Reference: TQ941189. Satnav TN31 7TX What3Words:/// train.melons.detriment. back at the normal time of 10.00am.

This is a particularly pleasant and interesting walk suitable for anyone wishing to start or return to walking as it is a completely flat route taking in part of this amazing nature reserve, along the seafront and returning via an inland route and all undertaken at a leisurely pace to take in the views of both the scenery and the abundance of wildlife. The walk notes state “ The meeting point will be at the Rye Harbour Village car park and the postcode reference is 155 metres to the North, North West of the given location. Please wear suitable shoes –ie boots – as may be mud on the inland section. Please bring refreshments for a short stop during the walk. Additional refreshments and/or lunch can be taken at the finish of the walk. There is car parking available. Toilet facilities at the start and dog friendly.” Your ‘walk leader’ for this amble is to be Alison (M) and you may contact her onMobile: 07984~152095 for all further information.

COMMUNITY ‘OPEN SPACES ~ 2025’

Welcome back to the first of the new ‘Open Spaces’ meeting of 2025.

First Meeting of 2025. – MONDAY JANUARY 13th. 12 Noon – 2.00pm. 'COMMUNITY OPEN SPACES' This is a warm and open invitation to all residents of the community to come along and enjoy an hour or so with friends, families, neighbours and even strangers - who may become new friends.

Venue is as usual, the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross TN32 5QG.

Lots of new, different and interesting events are being planned to ensure you once again enjoy a variety of fun, friendly and enjoyable events throughout this new year.

Continuing under the leadership of the indefatigable but always cheerful Sue Lyne, these few hours spent within the Village Hall, promise to be a happy and welcoming place to relax and spend time with great company.

Light refreshments and hot drinks will again be offered during every meeting with some special events and/or visitors planned to drop in to entertain us along the way. If there are any specific subjects or items of interest you feel may be of value to those who come please make sure you have a chat to Sue about it. Who knows what – or who – will then come along and join us. The next date for the January ‘Community Open Spaces’ meeting will be Monday January 27th. 12 – 2.00pm.

STAPLECROSS LUNCHEON CLUB –

The friendly and ever cheerful members of this increasingly popular and very sociable lunch group, will be eagerly awaiting the first date of the new year to meet up with friends old and new here in the Village Hall and I’m sure there will be such a lot to chat about over the tables.

The next meeting for this popular 'over 60's, sociable dining group is on Wednesday January 15th. at 12.30pm in the Staplecross Village Hall. Northiam Road, TN32 5QG. and on the menu this month will be that old family favourite "Cottage Pie" with all the trimmings followed by another top choice - 'Cheesecake '- Just the perfect choices to enjoy at any time - but especially with the unreliable weather we have been experiencing !.

We would be very happy to welcome those - of a certain age - to come along and join us. If you are new to the village or close by, this is a superb way of meeting new friends and joining in the various activities that are announced at the end of the meal. These delicious two course meals include tea or coffee and all for the miserly sum of £7:00 per person. To avoid food wastage and allow for smooth running of this meeting, booking is essential, so please reserve your place by contacting Sallie -on 01580~ 830000 or Pauline on: 01580~830570.

EWHURST PARISH COUNCIL - 'OPEN MEETING' EWHURST PARISH COUNCIL – Your local Parish Councillors’ are looking forward to welcoming any resident of Ewhurst Parish – regardless of which village or hamlet they may reside in, to the first ‘Open Meeting’ of 2025.

This meeting will take place on Wednesday January 15th. 2025 at 7.00pm. This will take place in Staplecross Village Hall, TN32 5QG. Please come along, - Meet your Parish Councillors from all levels - not just your local Parish Councillors but from Rother District Council and East Sussex County Council.

They are always ready to listen to any of your concerns and do their best to help solve any problems you may have. So please come along - Ask your questions and 'Have your Say' ! All are welcome to attend.

CHURCH SERVICES –

CHURCH SERVICES- for the parish of Ewhurst will continue with a Holy Communion service (BCP) on Sunday January 12 – Baptism of Christ - at 9.30am at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green. This will be followed directly after with a Morning Praise service at St. Mark’s church, Northiam Road, Staplecross. There will be NO SERVICE today at St. Giles church, Bodiam. Please do remember that ‘Food Bank Collections’ at St.James, Ewhurst Green are on the 1st of every month. Every donation is always gratefully received and warmly welcomed - even more so in these difficult and worrying times.Please also note the following:MORNING PRAYER is said in St. James on Wednesday and Thursday mornings at 8.30am.EVENING PRAYER takes place at 5.30pm at St. Giles on Thursdays -alternating between zoom and in person.PRAYER REQUESTS; - Opportunities to leave requests for prayers – the ‘prayer basket is available again at both churches to enable anyone who wishes to have a prayer said for a loved one- a neighbour, a friend or just for humanity!

If you feel there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further guidance or assistance - especially Baptisms - Weddings - and sadly - Funerals, then please get in touch via the telephone 01580~830925. Help in some way is still always at hand and always so generously given so please do contact us.

HAVE YOU NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN ?PLEASE CONTACT ME: If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future, --- whatever the nature and however large or small and you'd like some extra free coverage for it - courtesy of the Observer Newspaper - then do please get in touch.

As at the beginning of every New Year – plans are being made for lots of new events for the benefit of our community – be it a social, sport or charitable happening - If it's of interest to you - it's of interest to us. It's never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning.........Thank You.