Staplecross Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

V.E.DAY 80. - COMMEMORATION TRIBUTE

As many Parishioners are aware, May 8th 2025 will be a significant date in World and British history marked as the 80th anniversary of the ending of WWII in Europe.

To mark this occasion Ewhurst Parish Council are planning various events involving the community. This is possibly the last time a major celebration of this momentous period in Great Britain and the World’s, history will have with any veterans being able to attend. It will also once again acknowledge the ultimate sacrifice that so many thousands of men and women made during this horrific time of war, as well as to gently remind us that nine men from our own Parish also didn't make it home and it is pretty certain many more were badly injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

User (UGC) Submitted

Local families helped the war effort in a number of ways, supporting the fight for freedom, by volunteering in the Observer Corps and the Home Guard, local women joined the Land Army. All did what they could.

The least we can do is celebrate their lives and remember that without them and others throughout the World we might not have the families and lives we have today. Thursday May 8th 2025 is VE Day 80. At 11am residents of Ewhurst Parish will gather at Staplecross War Memorial for a short Remembrance Service. At 9.30pm the same evening, the Parish will light a Beacon in ‘Celebration & Honour of All’. Assisted by Ewhurst & Staplecross Bonfire Society a Torch lit Procession will leave the War Memorial at around 9.15pm and proceed to the Beacon for a V.E Day Tribute. We hope this will be followed by a cascade of fireworks at The Cross Inn to end the evening. A range of further Events are planned throughout the week-end,. In particular: Friday 9th will see a themed Quiz Night at Staplecross Social Club, which should promote intrigue and interest. It is also hoped this will help raise funds to cover costs and donations to Service Charities.

Saturday 10th May: Various activities for both young and old are planned based around Ewhurst & Staplecross Village Hall culminating in a 1940s themed evening of entertainment with "Miss Holiday & The Swingtones" This will provide singing and dancing into the night and will give us a sneak peek into the world of ‘entertainment’ and relaxation of this long ago era. Many grateful thanks are extended to Guy and Janice Black of a local vintage aircraft restoration company "Retrotec" for sponsoring this group. Sunday 11th May more events are planned, again keep watching social media and noticeboards for details.

It is essential that the youngsters in our community and elsewhere understand the past and appreciate the sacrifice that the previous generations made, so that they can hopefully follow these examples. Please keep an eye on local notice boards and Social media for details of these events. For further information on how you can help or get involved in this very special slice of history, please contact John on 07748~483823.

Please support us and the Community. Please log on to

VE Day 80 Ewhurst

which will link to a Crowdfunder appeal to raise funds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any money raised during these celebrations will go to Service Charities, one of which will be Scotty's Little Soldiers, who provide relief from the effects of bereavement to young people who have suffered the loss of a parent who served with the Armed Forces of the Crown.

Your donations of any amount will help us achieve these goals.

If you would like to help in any way please get in touch.

Thank You.

"Lest We Forget"

07748483823

ROTHER RAMBLERS –

SUNDAY JANUARY 26th – + Weds. January 29th & Sat. Feb. 1st.

Back doing just what they love best, - enjoying our lovely English countryside in all weathers and all seasons, in all directions and all distances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The members of the popular walking group, The Rother Ramblers group have organised three walks for us to enjoy if we so wish and which are as set out below.

Walk No: 1

This is planned to take place on Sunday January 26th and is to be an 8.5 circular walk in the delightful countryside around Rye. The meeting point will be at the Public Toilet block directly opposite the Rye Railway Station. Grid Reference TQ919205. (Satnav TN31 7AB) What3Words:///thrashed.rental.cups - at the appropriate time to allow for this walk to start at 10.00am.

There are various areas for parking within the town, - some free and others chargeable. The walk notes state “ This is an undulating walk, exploring the pleasant countryside near the historical town of Rye. There will be fine views to delight participants with a few small hills. Parking at Rope Street car park is chargeable - £2:00 – but alternative free car parking is also available in the town. – please allow extra time to find this.

A picnic lunch is suggested. There may be an opportunity to visit the popular “Waterworks Micro-Pub” at the finish of the walk. Well behaved dogs are welcomed. This walk has a National Grade of ‘Moderate’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Your ‘walk leader’ for this meander is to be Wil (M) and you may contact him on: 01797~260417 for all further information.

Walk No: 2

This walk has been arranged for Wednesday January 29th and is to be a slightly longer walk of 7.8 mile -“Two Valleys” circular walk around Burwash. The meeting place is to be at the Public car park by “The Bear Inn” pub. Grid Reference TQ673246. (Satnav TN19 7EU) What3Words:/// magpie.usual.vies - again allowing plenty of time for the walk to commence at 10.00am.

The walk notes state “ This is a wonderful “Two Valleys” walk from Burwash, passing ‘Batemans’ towards the end. The ‘recce’ – done by the walk leader was undertaken with snow and ice around and the mud had a ‘pleasing plasticity’! If it is warmer, then there will be some mud and wet parts to traverse, though a good deal of the walk will be on quiet lanes and tracks. There are only 5 – or 6 stiles to climb, the first being a “little dodgy” ! The walk has a good few ups and downs. Totaling 370+m, but – if a clear day, - we will get fabulous views from Brightling and enjoy the lovely woods at Lower Leggetts. At the time of the recce – the toilet facilities were open, though the car park is always busy. Two refreshment stops are planned so please bring refreshments for coffee and a picnic lunch. Well behaved dogs – on short leads are welcome to join in.” Your ‘walk leader for this enjoyable short stroll is to be Peter (C) and you may contact him on Mobile: 07762~966027 for more details.

Walk No: 3

Last walk of the week and this is organized for Saturday February 1st.and is entitled “ Tiptoe Through the Snowdrops”. The meeting place is to be at “The Chequers Public House” in the High Street, Lamberhurst. Grid Reference TQ 676362. (Satnav TN3 8DB) –What3Words:///juggles.bind.leave - once more to allow the walk to begin at 10.00am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The walk notes state” This is to be a short but delightful and undulating walk through Kentish countryside. It will start from Lamberhurst High Street, walking through the golf course and the Scotney estate. This walk is expected to be muddy in places due to recent weather conditions. The highest hope is to find carpets of snowdrops ! If desired, refreshments / café at the end of the walk. Toilet facilities are available. The walk is graded as Moderate. Again well mannered dogs are welcome to accompany us.

Your ‘walk leader’ for this ‘fingers crossed’ meander is to be Jeff (T) and you may contact him on: 01892~515684 for all further information.”

C.O.S. - “COMMUNITY OPEN SPACES”

MONDAY JANUARY 27th. 12.Noon – 2.00pm.

'COMMUNITY OPEN SPACES' This is a warm and open invitation to all residents of the community to come along and enjoy an hour or so with friends, families, neighbours and even strangers - who may become new friends.

The Venue is as usual, in the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross TN32 5QG.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last date for January is to be on MONDAY JANUARY 27th between 12 Noon & 2.00pm.

Lots of new, different and interesting events are being planned to ensure you once again enjoy a variety of fun, friendly and enjoyable events throughout this new year.

Continuing under the leadership of the indefatigable but always cheerful Sue Lyne, these few hours spent within the Village Hall, promise to be a happy and welcoming place to relax and spend time with great company.

Light refreshments and hot drinks will again be offered during every meeting with some special events and/or visitors planned to drop in to entertain us along the way. If there are any specific subjects or items of interest you feel may be of value, interest or benefit to those who come, please make sure you have a chat to Sue about it. You may contact her on: 01580~831775 for all further details. Who knows what – or who – will then come along and join us !

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next dates for the ‘Community Open Spaces’ meetings will be on Monday February 10th. and February 24th both times between 12 – 2.00pm.

THE CROSS INN –

“ CHARITY COFFEE MORNING” –

THURSDAY JANUARY 30th. 10.30am+

As often mentioned in this column, this is another of the little ‘Special Events’ that have been conducted monthly throughout the last few years or so and still continues to get better & better as time passes.

This very popular pub – The Cross Inn situated within the heart of our village – and probably is the heart of our village – has been organising this little charitable, fun and friendly Coffee Morning for a goodly while now and which always takes place on the last Thursday of each month and always includes a substantial and delightful raffle thrown in for good measure.

Starting of this year of 2025 – The first monthly meeting for the ‘Cross Inn Charity Coffee Morning will be on Thursday January 30th Maureen and her co-workers are proud and so pleased to see this simple idea continue to grow and the results to be of help and comfort to the recipients. We are hoping to continue with this show of love and support so do please come along and share a cuppa with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The best part of this event is whilst all those attending are enjoying the warm and congenial company here, is probably knowing that all the monies raised at each of these monthly ‘get-togethers’ are donated to a different charity or good cause and have been chosen by the generous folk who make these events possible.

Even during our own ‘difficult times’ – we are always aware there are other folk who are worse off than ourselves – and by helping to make someone’s life a little better, invariably will help raise our own spirits. Please come along and join in these happy, friendly community gatherings – you’ll always be warmly welcomed.

EWHURST & STAPLECROSS WOMEN'S INSTITUTE –

TUESDAY FEBRUARY 4th. 2.00pm.

As always, the members will be eagerly looking forward to enjoying the interesting and exciting treats that are in store for us as we meander through the untapped months of 2025.

We are a warm, lively and very friendly group of ladies, from all walks of life, - of all ages and all with varying interests to share, which only adds to the fun and companionship. The activities of this local W.I. include - various lunch outings; a Book Club and the popular Craft Group. The ‘Feather in the Cap’- (another appropriate adage) is of course, their selection of superb speakers. We always look forward to our guest Speakers as their oral subject are always of a wide and varied nature many of which are accompanied with slides which always adds to the enjoyment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This month we shall be delighted to welcome Mr. Andy Hunt, who is sure to engage our interest and entice us to go and find out for ourselves as he shall be telling us all about “A Visit to Turkey”. The monthly competition that always accompanies these meetings will also be interesting to view.

This meeting will take place on Tuesday February 4th. at 2.00pm in the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross TN32 5QG.

For all further information regarding this lively, very friendly and very welcoming W.I. Please contact Pauline – their very capable President - on 01580~830570 to see what other delights are awaiting us for the remainder of 2025.

BODIAM "MEET - UP" GROUP -

THURSDAY – FEBRUARY 6th.

Over the next few months, the friendly Bodiam Castle team would like to invite you to come along and join them when they hold 'sociable open meetings' here. They would like to offer you the opportunity to come and meet other folk and enjoy a free tea or coffee and biscuits with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next date for this friendly gathering will be on Thursday February 6th. and will be between 10.30.am and 12.30pm. This will continue to be held on every 1st Thursday of the month thereafter throughout the year. This invite is open to everyone - not just Bodiam residents - you don't need to 'book in' either, - just come along and say 'hello' ! These 'Meet - Ups' will take place in the Bodiam Castle Bookshop, set within the iconic surroundings of our very famous Bodiam Castle.

Please pop into the Bodiam Castle bookshop or the visitor reception to pick up a leaflet to find out more or contact [email protected]

EWHURST & STAPLECROSS BONFIRE SOCIETY –

SATURDAY FEBRUARY 8th – MAMMOTH JUMBLE SALE

Current information is that the proposed Mammoth Jumble Sale, held on behalf of our amazing local Bonfire Society will still be going ahead. The date for this huge Jumble Sale is to be on Saturday February 8th. Doors opening at 2.00pm. As usual, this will take place in the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross TN32 5QG. 'Donations' can be brought to the hall from 9.30am.on the day of the sale. Some donations may be collected prior to this date and if you cannot deliver to the hall, please contact the Bonfire Society for a simple solution. We are currently seeking an alternative solution as to the disposal of items – post event, - so all & any suggestions would be gratefully received. Lots of help would also be appreciated on the day itself, so please get in touch.There will be big bargains to be had here for very little money, so make sure you make a note of the date and bring along big bags ready to fill with your bargains

VINEHALL INTERNATIONAL CLASSICAL CONCERT SERIES –

SUNDAY FEBRUARY 9th.

This 2025 programme continues with the promise of bringing beautiful performances of so many talented musicians and all of which are brought to Vinehall School for our enjoyment and as always, promises to be a rare treat for all those who appreciate quality renditionings of beautiful classical music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A superb programme – the first of this year, has been arranged to take place at Vinehall School on Sunday February 9th at 3.00pm. – the acclaimed pianist Denes Varjon will make his eagerly awaited debut here. He is already widely known both as a soloist and chamber musician. His programme will include works by Brahms, Liszt and Bartok ( all of course, perfect for a Hungarian pianist !) and then the second half will be devoted to a selection of works by Chopin. Wide and supportive reviews of this talented artiste include “His interpretations of oft-programmed pieces on this occasion were elegant, passionate and always technically impressive. His compelling artistry superior to some of the starrier pianists who perform regularly on the main stage of Carnegie Hall” – the New York Times. – Praise indeed!

For all further details – or free mailing or to book tickets, please contact 01580~883092 or email: [email protected]

CHURCH SERVICES –

SUNDAY JANUARY 26th -

CHURCH SERVICES- for the parish of Ewhurst will continue with a Holy Communion service (BCP) on Sunday January 26th – Epiphany 3 - at 9.30am at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green. This will be followed directly after with a Holy Communion service at St. Mark’s church, Northiam Road, Staplecross. There will be NO SERVICE today at St. Giles church, Bodiam. Please do remember that ‘Food Bank Collections’ at St.James, Ewhurst Green are on the 1st of every month. Every donation is always gratefully received and warmly welcomed - even more so in these difficult and worrying times.Please also note the following:MORNING PRAYER is said in St. James on Wednesday and Thursday mornings at 8.30am.EVENING PRAYER takes place at 5.30pm at St. Giles on Thursdays -alternating between zoom and in person.PRAYER REQUESTS; - Opportunities to leave requests for prayers – the ‘prayer basket’ is available again at both churches to enable anyone who wishes to have a prayer said for a loved one- a neighbour, a friend or just for humanity!

If you feel there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further guidance or assistance - especially Baptisms - Weddings - and sadly - Funerals, then please get in touch via the telephone 01580~830925. Help in some way is still always at hand and always so generously given so please do contact us. A treat is in store for us on Sunday February 16th when we welcome the Right Reverend William Hazelwood to our parish. He will be taking the services at both St. James church, Ewhurst Green and St. Giles church , Bodiam. Please try and come along to hear the services. All are welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HAVE YOU NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN ?PLEASE CONTACT ME: If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future, --- whatever the nature and however large or small and you'd like some extra free coverage for it - courtesy of the Observer Newspaper - then do please get in touch.

As at the beginning of every new year – plans are being made for lots of new events for the benefit of our community – be it a social, sport or charitable happening - If it's of interest to you - it's of interest to us. So, - don’t keep it to yourself, please let us help spread your news. It's never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning.........Thank You.