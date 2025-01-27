Staplecross Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

V.V. COLUMN IMPENDING CHANGES- Readers may soon be aware of various changes in the way the Village Voice columns appear in this newspaper. This is due to the copy being restricted to 2000 words per village column to help streamline the paper. This should not affect your enjoyment in reading these columns nor of the reduction in the information offered through them.

“AFTERNOON TEA with LADY CRABTREE” ~ ADVANCE INVITATION A real treat is in store for everyone when on behalf of Village Hall Trustees you are all invited to come along and enjoy Afternoon Tea with this quite remarkable lady. Lady Crabtree will not only have you in stitches but somewhere during her talk, you’ll wish you’d met her sooner ! This superb ’Fund-Raising’ event is planned for Wednesday March 5th. 2.pm – for 2.30pm start and will take place in the Staplecross Village Hall. Not only will you be astonished at her hilarious views on life – but you’ll also be encouraged to grow old disgracefully - thus proving that we are never too old to enjoy life!! Lady Crabtree is a very well known speaker and is guaranteed to ensure everyone has a thoroughly good afternoon. A delicious full Afternoon Tea plus a superb raffle undertaken amongst congenial company is sure to banish those “Winter Blues” replacing them with smiling faces. The cost of this little fun-filled afternoon is £7:50 per person. Tickets must be booked to allow for correct catering avoiding unnecessary waste. Please contact Anne on 01580-831881 or Sue on 01580 831775 for all further details and to avoid disappointment.

ROTHER RAMBLERS - Back doing what they love best, - enjoying our lovely English countryside in all weathers and all seasons, in all directions and distances. Two walks are planned for this week. Walk No: 1 Organized for Saturday February 1st Entitled “Tiptoe Through the Snowdrops”. The meeting place is at “The Chequers Public House” High Street, Lamberhurst. Grid Reference TQ 676362. (Satnav TN3 8DB) –What3Words:///juggles.bind.leave To begin at 10.00am. The walk notes state” This is a short 5.6 mile, delightful, undulating Kentish countryside walk, walking through the golf course and Scotney estate. Will be muddy in places due to recent weather .Highest hope is to find carpets of snowdrops! If desired, refreshments/café at walk end. Toilet facilities available. Walk is graded as Moderate. Well mannered dogs are welcome. Your ‘walk leader’ for today is Jeff (T) and you may contact him on: 01892~515684 for further information.” Walk No: 2 Arranged for Wednesday February 5th Entitled “Darwell Reservoir & Surrounds”. Planned for Wednesday February 5th Meeting is at Darwell Wood car park. Grid Reference TQ695195. (Satnav TN32 5JB) What3Words:///hasten.severe.shears to begin at 10am.The walk notes state” A varied walk through woods, fields and lanes from the car park towards Mountfield returning through Brightling Park Estate.Potential for mud with gradual inclines and descents. Stops for coffee and a picnic lunch. Location is 103 metres to South East of postcode. Graded Moderate. Your ‘walk leader will be Perry (P) and you may contact him on 01424~732820 for details.

EWHURST & STAPLECROSS W.I. The members will be eagerly looking forward to enjoying the next interesting and exciting treat that will take place on TUESDAY FEBRUARY 4th. 2.pm in the Village Hall, Staplecross TN32 5QG We are a warm, lively and friendly group of ladies, from all walks of life, of all ages and with varying interests to share, which only adds to the fun and companionship. The activities of this local W.I. include - various lunch outings; a Book Club, the popular Craft Group. The ‘Feather in the Cap’- is of course, their selection of superb speakers. We always look forward to our guest Speakers as their subjects are always wide and varied, many of which are accompanied with slides which always adds to the enjoyment. This month we shall welcome Mr. Andy Hunt, who is sure to engage our interest and entice us to go and find out for ourselves when he tells us about “A Visit to Turkey”. For further information regarding this lively, very friendly and very welcoming W.I. please contact Pauline – their very capable President - on 01580~830570 to see what other delights are awaiting us for the remainder of 2025.

BODIAM ‘MEET UP’ GROUP - Over the next few months, the friendly Bodiam Castle team would like to invite you to come along and join them when they hold 'sociable open meetings' here. They’d like to offer you the opportunity to come and meet other folk and enjoy a free tea/coffee and biscuits with them The next date for this friendly gathering will be on Thursday February 6th.between 10.30.am and 12.30pm. This will continue to be held on every 1st Thursday of the month thereafter throughout 2025 This invite is open to everyone - not just Bodiam residents - you don't need to 'book in' either, - just come along and say 'hello' ! These 'Meet-Ups' will take place in the Bodiam Castle Bookshop, set within the iconic surroundings of our very famous Bodiam Castle. Please pop into the Bodiam Castle bookshop or the visitor reception to pick up a leaflet to find out more or contact [email protected]

EWHURST & STAPLECROSS BONFIRE SOCIETY – SATURDAY FEBRUARY 8th – MAMMOTH JUMBLE SALE. Current information is the proposed Jumble Sale, held on behalf of our local Bonfire Society is going ahead. This mammoth Jumble Sale will be held on Saturday February 8th. 2.00pm.in the Village Hall, Staplecross TN32 5QG. 'Donations' can be brought from 9.30am.on the day. Help would also be appreciated on the day itself, so please get in touch. There will be big bargains to be had here for very little money, so make sure you make a note of the date and bring along big bags ready to fill with your bargains

VINEHALL INTERNATIONAL CLASSICAL CONCERT SERIES –This 2025 programme continues its promise of bringing beautiful performances of many talented musicians to Vinehall School for our enjoyment and as always, promises to be a rare treat for all those who appreciate quality renditions of beautiful classical music. A superb programme – the first of this year, has been arranged to take place at Vinehall School on Sunday February 9th at 3.00pm. – the acclaimed pianist Denes Varjon will make his eagerly awaited debut here. He is already widely known both as a soloist and chamber musician. His programme will include works by Brahms, Liszt and Bartok, with the second half being a selection of works by Chopin. Wide and supportive reviews of this very talented artiste include “His interpretations of oft-programmed pieces on this occasion were elegant, passionate and always technically impressive” For further information, free mailing or to book tickets, please contact 01580~883092 or email: [email protected]

E.P.C. “COMMUNITY OPEN SPACES” (C.O.S.) This is an open, warm and welcoming invitation to all residents of the Parish to spend an hour or so with friends, families, neighbours and prospective new friends. The venue is as usual in the Village Hall, Staplecross TN32 5QG and the next date to look forward to is Monday February 10th.between 12.Noon and 2.pm. Lots of new, different and interesting events are planned to ensure you continue to enjoy a variety of friendly, enjoyable and informative activities. Popping in this week will be those clever folk from the Citizens’ Advice Bureau as well as a P.C.S.O.or two, so if you have any queries – please don’t hesitate to ask them. Light refreshments and hot drinks will again be offered during every meeting. If there are any specific subjects or items of interest you feel may be of value, interest or benefit to those who attend, please let Sue – our indefatigable but always cheerful leader know. You may contact her on 01580~831775. The few hours spent during this little activity are always a happy and welcoming time – especially now to help offset the horrid world news and winter weather.

CHURCH SERVICES –CHURCH SERVICES for the Parish of Ewhurst will continue with a Holy Communion service (CW) on Sunday February 2nd. – Presentation of Christ in the Temple (Candlemas) at 9.30am at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green. This will be followed directly after at St. Giles church, Bodiam at 11.15am with a Family Service - followed by refreshments. There will be NO SERVICE at St. Mark's church Staplecross today.

Please remember that ‘Food Bank Collections’ at St.James, Ewhurst Green are on the 1st of every month. Every donation is always gratefully received and warmly welcomed - even more so in these difficult and worrying times.

Please also note the following: MORNING PRAYER will be held at St. James church, Ewhurst Green, every Wednesday morning at 8.30am. PRAYER REQUESTS; - Opportunities to leave requests for prayers – the ‘prayer basket' is available again at both churches to enable anyone who wishes to have a prayer said for a loved one - a neighbour, friend or just for humanity! If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further guidance or assistance - however large or small - especially Baptisms - Weddings - and sadly - Funerals, then for the time being please get in touch with any of the Church Wardens. For St. James church Ewhurst Green ~ 01580~830601. For St. Mark's church, Staplecross ~ ~01580~830830 or St. Giles church, Bodiam ~ 01580~830203 or 830327. Messages can still be left on the Rectory telephone - 01580~830925 - and are dealt with daily. Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given so please do contact them.

HAVE YOU NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN ? PLEASE CONTACT ME. - If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future, --- whatever the nature and however large or small and you'd like some extra free coverage for it - courtesy of the Observer Newspaper - then do please get in touch. If it's of interest to you - it's of interest to us. It's never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning.

So please do contact me and let me help spread your news .