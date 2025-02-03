Staplecross Village Voice

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS.

ROTHER DISTRICT COUNCIL – THE PRIORITY SERVICES REGISTER - An information notice has been received from Rother District Council, as this is an issue that could affect a number of residents, I’m happy to pass it on. The Priority Services Register (PSR) is free to join. It helps utility companies, including energy suppliers, electricity, gas and water networks like us to look after customers who have extra communication, access or safety needs. It helps us tailor our services to support households who need extra help with everyday energy matters like bills, and also in the unlikely event of a power cut, gas or water supply interruption. We’re working together to make sure that your property receives all the support services covered by the Priority Services Register. By telling us once, we update your PSR request with your energy supplier (the company you pay your bills to) and your regional network companies including electricity, gas and water. The PSR promise is made by all participating energy companies in England, Wales and Scotland. We will always follow privacy laws and your PSR information will never be used for marketing. Check out Rother District Council website for further information.

‘RYE BAY SCALLOP WEEK’ & ‘RYE ARTS FEATIVAL’ – EARLY NOTIFICATION - Back by popular demand following his sell out talk at last year’s Rye Bay Scallop Week and Rye Arts Festival joint event, the promoters are excited to present this talk & live demonstration by the very popular Tim Anderson. The demo will take place on Friday February 28th at Rye Community Centre at 7.pm. – Booking is recommended – and will include a live Q & A and the opportunity to taste Tim’s work and some more surprises – Tim is an American British Cook & writer. He was the Master Chef winner in 2011 and is a regular contributor to BBC Radio 4 culinary panel show – ‘The Kitchen Cabinet’. He has published five books on Japanese cuisine and his latest book focuses on Hokkaido Sea Scallops, which in Japan are incredibly coveted by all those who enjoy the sushi culinary scene because of their size, meatiness and flavour. This is a great event for all foodie lovers, so make sure you book your place.

E.S.B.S. – ‘MAMMOTH JUMBLE SALE’- SATURDAY FEBRUARY 8th. 2.00pm. – That’s tomorrow - Just a gentle last reminder of this great fund-raising event for our local bonfire society. Current information is the proposed Jumble Sale, held on behalf of our local Bonfire Society is going ahead. This mammoth Jumble Sale will be held on Saturday February 8th. 2.00pm.in the Village Hall, Staplecross TN32 5QG. 'Donations' can be brought from 9.30am.on the day. Help would also be appreciated on the day itself, so please get in touch. There will be big bargains to be had here for very little money, so make sure you make a note of the date and bring along big bags ready to fill with your bargains

VINEHALL INTERNATIONAL CLASSICAL CONCERT SERIES – This 2025 programme continues its promise of bringing beautiful performances of many talented musicians to Vinehall School for our enjoyment and as always, promises to be a rare treat for all those who appreciate quality renditions of beautiful classical music.A superb programme – the first of this year, has been arranged to take place at Vinehall School on Sunday February 9th at 3.00pm. – the acclaimed pianist Denes Varjon will make his eagerly awaited debut here. He is already widely known both as a soloist and chamber musician. His programme will include works by Brahms, Liszt and Bartok, with the second half being a selection of works by Chopin. Wide and supportive reviews of this very talented artiste include “His interpretations of oft-programmed pieces on this occasion were elegant, passionate and always technically impressive" For further information, free mailing or to book tickets, please contact 01580~883092 or email: [email protected]

E.P.C. “COMMUNITY OPEN SPACES” (C.O.S.) This is an open, warm and welcoming invitation to all residents of the Parish to spend an hour or so with friends, families, neighbours and prospective new friends. The venue is as usual in the Village Hall, Staplecross TN32 5QG and the next date to look forward to is Monday February 10th.between 12.Noon and 2.pm. Lots of new, different and interesting events are planned to ensure you continue to enjoy a variety of friendly, enjoyable and informative activities. Popping in this week will be Dan Bainbridge from East Sussex ‘Fuel Poverty Co-ordinator’ as well as Sophie Cruddick the Outreach & Partnership Supervisor from the Citizens’ Advice Bureau. The focus today will be on advice/support re managing energy bills and staying warm& well in cold weather- so if you have any queries – please don’t hesitate to ask them. Light refreshments and hot drinks will again be offered during every meeting. If there are any specific subjects or items of interest you feel may be of value, interest or benefit to those who attend, please let Sue – our indefatigable but always cheerful leader know. You may contact her on 01580~831775. The few hours spent during this little activity are always a happy and welcoming time – especially now to help offset the depressing world news and winter weather.

ROTHER RAMBLERS – Two more walks are on offer to share the delights of exploring our glorious countryside. Walk No: 1 is planned for Saturday February 9th and is to be an 8 circular mile wander of Wadhurst. The meeting place is on Church Street, near the entrance to the churchyard. Grid Reference TQ640318. (Satnav TN5 6AR) What3Words:///paying.abode.lavished -in time to begin the walk at 10.am. The walk notes state “The walk explores the countryside surrounding this popular village and passes through woodland and open countryside. Conditions may be muddy in places. Bring a warm drink and picnic lunch. There are 2 free car parks of the High Street – can get busy. Alternative is roadside or Washwell Lane near the Recreation Ground. Please park considerably. Walk is graded as moderate.” Your ‘walk leader’ for today is Wil (M) and you may contact him on 01797~260417 for more details. Walk No: 2 This is arranged for Thursday February 13th and is an 8.5 circular mile meander of East Dean and the stunning South Downs. The meeting point will be at the top car park adjacent to the Tiger Inn.(What3words:///coins.dorm.permanent Grid Reference TV557978. (Satnav BN20 0BL) What3Words:///wages.relies.burglars –in time for walk to start at 10.am. The walk notes state “ This is a beautiful circular walk from East Dean up to Butts Brow, Jevington and Friston Forest. A repeat of a 2024 walk in the hope that the glorious views will be seen today! Possibility of mud in Friston Forest but usually passable. Some ascents and descents and 3 stiles. Toilets available at start/finish of walk plus well deserved refreshments. Walk is graded as moderate. Location is 144 metres to South South-West of BN20 0BL. Your ‘walk leader’ is to be Rob (W) and you may contact him on 07788 ~ 931375 for more information.

STAPLECROSS LUNCHEON CLUB - The next meeting for this popular 'over 60's, sociable dining group is on Wednesday February 19th 12.30pm. in Staplecross Village Hall. Northiam Road, TN32 5QG. Back by popular request ~ on the menu this month will be ‘Roast Pork' and all the trimmings - followed by another favourite -'Eton Mess’. The meals served at this endearing simplistic dining group are always varied, delicious and appreciated at any time of the year. We are always very happy to welcome those - of a certain age (60+) - to come along and join us. If you are new to the village or close by, this is a superb way of meeting new friends and joining in the various activities that are announced at the end of the meal. The cost of these delicious two course meals - which include tea or coffee, is all for the miserly sum of £7:00 per person. To avoid food wastage and allow for smooth running of this meeting, booking is essential, so please reserve your place by contacting Sallie -on 01580~ 830000 or Pauline on: 01580~830570

EWHURST PARISH COUNCIL – ‘OPEN MEETING’ Ewhurst Parish Council - Continuing with their monthly 'Open Meetings' and following their 'summer recess' the next local council meeting will take place on Wednesday February 19th at the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross, TN32 5QG. at 7.00pm. Please come along and meet your local Councillors - from all levels. - not just your local Parish Councillors, but from Rother District Council, as well as East Sussex County Council. They are here to serve you and will have the parish of Ewhurst - as well as your best interests at heart. They always do their best to help solve any problems or concerns you may have –they’re here to serve you. Please come along -- Ask your questions and 'Have Your Say".

CHURCH SERVICES – CHURCH SERVICES - for the parish of Ewhurst will continue with a Holy Communion service (BCP) on Sunday February 9th.- 4th before Lent- at 9.30am at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green. This will be followed directly after with a Morning Praise service at St. Mark’s church, Northiam Road, Staplecross. There will be NO SERVICE today at St. Giles church, Bodiam. Please remember that ‘Food Bank Collections’ at St.James, Ewhurst Green are on the 1st of every month. Every donation is always gratefully received and warmly welcomed - even more so in these difficult and worrying times. Please also note the following: MORNING PRAYER is said in St. James on Wednesday mornings at 8.30am. PRAYER REQUESTS; - Opportunities to leave requests for prayers – the ‘prayer basket is available again at both churches to enable anyone who wishes to have a prayer said for a loved one- a neighbour, a friend or just for humanity! If you feel there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further guidance or assistance - especially Baptisms - Weddings - and sadly - Funerals, then please get in touch via the telephone 01580~830925.This is checked daily and calls returned. Help in some way is still always at hand and always so generously given so please do contact us.

HAVE YOU NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN ? - PLEASE CONTACT ME - If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future, --- whatever the nature and however large or small and you'd like some extra free coverage for it - courtesy of the Observer Newspaper - then do please get in touch.Plans are being made for lots of new events for the benefit of our community – be it a social, sport or charitable happening - If it's of interest to you - it's of interest to us. It's never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning.........Thank You.