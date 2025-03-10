Community News & Reviews

STAPLECROSS VILLAGE VOICE. 9th. MARCH. 2025.

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS Latest news from Rother Police: - WHAT3WORDS - Ever wondered how the emergency services can find you when you’re in the middle of nowhere ? – or when you don’t know where you are ? That’s where what3words come in. This clever app has divided the entire world into 3 metre squares, - each with its own and unique three-word code. It’s like GPS co-ordinates, but way easier to remember and share. Here’s how to use it in an emergency.

· Get the FREE what3words app.

· Open it and tap the location arrow to find out where you are.

· When you call 999 or 101, - just tell the operator the three words shown on your screen.

It’s that simple ! Knowing exactly where you are could make all the difference when seconds count. Download the FREE what3words app today ~ what3words.com/products/what3words-app – because sometimes “near the big tree’ just isn’t good enough.

THE ‘GREAT BRITISH SPRING CLEAN’.- The Great British Spring Clean takes place this year from March 21st to April 6th – but you are encouraged to sign up now !. Simply visit keepbritaintidy and get started. You can pledge as a group, an individual or as a school. Just register your name, postcode and email address and state how many bin bags you plan to pick up. Lets do it all together and help make our village & community a place to be proud of.

“AFTERNOON TEA with LADY CRABTREE” Well ! ~ What a fabuluous event the ‘Afternoon Tea with Lady Crabtree’ turned out to be. !. A royal Tea Party at Buckingham Palace it certainly wasn’t ~ but from the great atmosphere within the hall – from seeing all those smiling faces, - to hearing all the sounds of laughter and sharing the sheer enjoyment of the wonderful ambience of just being there, this more than made up for a few panicky moments that finally led up to this event ! Lady Constance Crabtree ~ a.k.a. Mr. Paul James ~ was an amazing guest speaker and a true artiste. Her (his) repertoire had the large audience in constant laughter throughout the afternoon with the wide range of witty and often poignant anecdotes of her lifestyle, interspersed with charming and nostalgic poetry snippets - this very entertaining lady kept us enthralled until the very end. Following a full and really delicious posh ‘afternoon tea’ Lady Connie, then graciously spent time chatting to the members of the audience and being ‘snapped’ with them before ending the afternoon by picking the winning tickets to a top quality raffle. Lady Crabtree was a joy to behold, a very entertaining speaker and a kind and gracious lady, full of fun and witty banter and who helped make this simple fund-raising activity for our Village Hall a very successful event. I would like to extend many grateful thanks – personally, to all those special people who lent a hand to ensure this event was such a success ~ Sue Lyne & husband Marcus; Beverley Scrutton-Gillies; Pauline Scowen; Anne James and of course our stalwart back room (ergo Kitchen ) boys ~ Stephen A – Joe D and John L. I know others also helped, so extra thanks to all those who contributed in any way. This was a simple idea which came to fruition and became a tremendous success due to teamwork. The warm, kind and supportive feedback from those who attended has made us all very proud of our achievement ....So what’s next folks ? ~ Watch This Space !

ROTHER RAMBLERS - Eagerly looking forward to the weather changing to allow members to enjoy our countryside without downpours and freezing temperatures, the Walk Leaders of this popular walking group are busy arranging walks for us all to enjoy. This week we have 3 on offer – all in different directions, and mileage so should appeal to many. Walk No: 1 This will be a mere 6.mile stroll entitled Battle & Beyond’. Which despite being a very well known town may well surprise you by showing you a lesser well known side to it. This walk is organised to take place on Saturday March 15th and the meeting point is to be on the steps on Abbey Green, - directly in front of the iconic Battle Abbey at a time to allow the walk to commence at 10.00am. Grid Reference TQ748158.(SatnavTN33 0AQ) what3Words:///spark.melts.creamed. The walk notes state “ This is a circular route taking in countryside to the north of the town. There will be a refreshment stop halfway. Some wooded areas will probably still be muddy. Several car parks are available and parking charges will occur. The car park adjacent to Battle Abbey is only free to members of English Heritage. This walk is accessible by public transport, toilets are available, is a dog friendly walk and has been nationally graded as Moderate.” Jane (B) is going to be your ‘walk leader’ for this meander and you may contact her on Mobile: 07412~139319. Walk No: 2 This walk is entitled ‘Newhaven & Beyond’ which proves the various areas of walks that are available to all. This walk is planned for Wednesday March 19th and is to be a 10.6 circular mile wander – just as the title states. The meeting place is at the Fort car park What3Words:///scrub.watches.sizing (take first turning on your right passed the playing fields to Fort car park. Grid Reference TQ448002. (Satnav BN9 9DS) This location is 103 metres to the North, North West of this postcode. What3Words:///already.ocean.functions again at a time for the walk to start at 10am. The walk notes state “ Upon leaving the industrial docklands of Newhaven we follow the River Ouse to the picturesque village of Piddinghoe. Then stride out ~ over the rolling holls of the South Downs, circuling Peacehaven and back along the coast to Newhaven Fort. A pause in the walk will be taken for a picnic lunch en-route. Some parts may be muddy in places, so proper footwear essential. Both toilet and car parking is available and it’s another dog friendly walk. This walk is also National Graded as Moderate. Your ‘walk leader’ for this delightful lengthy stroll is to be Jeff (T) and you may contact him on Mobile: 07734~404334 for all further details. Walk No: 3 This walk is organised for Saturday March 22nd.and is entitled ‘Alfriston ~ Figure of Eight’ and is to be a slightly shorter footfall of 9.25 mile. The start place is to be near the school, Grid Reference: Ordance Survey 551801 103405.. What3Words:///Apricot.Sleepers.Boom at a time to begin the walk at 10.00am. Grid Reference TQ516034. (Satnav BN26 5XB) What3Words:///tactical.fulfilled.nags The walk notes state “ This is an undulating downland walk of 9.25 mile figure of eight from North Road, Alfriston. Parking is on street near the school – or further up the road adjacent to the Green. There are toilets close to the start before heading up onto the South Downs. The return route will be along the foot of the Downs via Berwick Church.There is potential for some fine views. Please bring a picnic lunch. This walk is graded as Moderate and is dog friendly – therefore ‘Barney’ is very happy to invite his doggie friends to come and join him !!! Your ‘walk leader’ for this happy group walk is to be Rob (W) and you may contact him on Mobile 07788~931375 for all further information. Walk No: 4 This is the new date for this walk than was originally planned and will now take place on Sunday March 23rd. This is another slightly shorter walk of 8.5 circular miles of Battle and Crowhurst. The meeting point is to be at Battle Abbey car park – to the rear of Battle Abbey. Grid Reference TQ747157. (Satnav TN33 0AB What3Words:///sinkhole.spacing.actual - In good time to allow for the walk to start at 10.am. The walk notes state “ Please come and join us for this circular walk, walking over the countryside and woods around Battle and Crowhurst. There are a few stiles along the way. Roads, footpaths, fields and mud included ! We shall also walk along the 1066 Country Walk- Bexhill link and through the Fore Wood Nature Reserve towards Crowhurst. We shall then circle round back to Battle via Sedlescombe Golf Club. The Battle Abbey car park is free to English Heritage members – or £4:00 if not. Other paying car parks are available in Battle (both at top of High Street, Mount Street and Market Square) – please allow extra time to source these & to arrive on time at start. Well behaved dogs are welcome. Many places to eat & drink prior to the walk but there will be a pause for a snack and drink at some point during the walk – so please bring rations. There are some muddy areas and gentle inclines. This walk has been Nationally Graded as Moderate. Your ‘walk leader’ is to be Jacqueline (B) and you may contact her on Mobile:07816~179024 for all further information.

VINEHALL INTERNATIONAL CLASSICAL CONCERT SERIES – This 2025 programme continues its promise of bringing beautiful performances of many talented musicians to ‘Marlborough House’, Vinehall School, for our enjoyment. These, as always, promise to be a rare treat for all those who enjoy quality renditions of beautiful classical music. The second programme in this series- is organised for Sunday March 16th at 3.00pm and will find us all enjoying the music provided by TIER 3 WIGMORE SOLOISTS who are Isabelle van Keulen (violin/viola;) Ben Gilmore (violin); Rachel Roberts (viola); Christopher Murray (cello); Collins (clarinet); and Alberto Menendez Escribana (horn). Taking the name of one of the world’s most iconic concert halls, the group gives regular concerts at Wigmore Hall and in other major venues worldwide. The ensemble have recorded five discs which have received critical acclaim from Gramophone, BBC Music Magazine and The Strad. Please come along and enjoy them for your own benefit. For all further information, free mailing or to book tickets, please contact 01580~883092 or email:[email protected]

W.I. CRAFT CLUB - These Craft meetings always take place on the 3rd Tuesday of each month ( Their actual Members monthly meeting takes place on the 1st Tuesday of each month.) Both take place in the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross TN32 5QG and start at 2.00pm. The date for this craft group is to be on Tuesday March 18th at 2.00pm. It is hoped that more ladies will be encouraged to come along and spend a few hours amongst warm, friendly and welcoming people and just enjoy doing whatever craft they wish to do. This craft group is open to anyone – not just W.I. members - who would like to come along to either bring something they are working on or just to see what goes on or maybe find something they would like to have a go at or learn to do. .The cost is £2 per person to include a cuppa and biscuit/cake etc and this is to cover the cost of the hall hire. This as always, is an interesting and very enjoyable afternoon. For all further information on what other exciting events are planned for our enjoyment throughout the year, why not contact the President - Pauline on 01580~830570 for more details.

STAPLECROSS LUNCHEON CLUB -

The next meeting for this popular 'over 60's, sociable dining group is on Wednesday March 19th 12.30pm. in Staplecross Village Hall. Northiam Road, TN32 5QG. Back again by popular request ~ on the menu this month will be ‘ Chicken Pie ' and all the trimmings - followed by another favourite -'Trifle’. The meals served at this endearing simplistic dining group are always varied, delicious and appreciated at any time of the year. We are always very happy to welcome those - of a certain age (60+) - to come along and join us. If you are new to the village or close by, this is a superb way of meeting new friends and joining in the various activities that are announced at the end of the meal. The cost of these delicious two course meals - which include tea or coffee, is all for the miserly sum of £7:00 per person. To allow for the smooth running of this friendly and welcoming dining group to continue and to help avoid waste wastage booking is essential, so please reserve your place by contacting Sallie -on 01580~ 830000 or Pauline on: 01580~830570

EWHURST PARISH COUNCIL – ‘OPEN MEETING’ EWHURST PARISH COUNCIL - Continuing with their monthly 'Open Meetings' and following their 'summer recess' the next local council meeting will take place on Wednesday March 19th at the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross, TN32 5QG. at 7.00pm Please come along and meet your local Councillors - from all levels. - not just your local Parish Councillors, but from Rother District Council, as well as East Sussex County Council. They are here to serve you and will have the parish of Ewhurst - as well as your best interests at heart. They always do their best to help solve any problems or concerns you may have –they’re here to serve you. Please come along -- Ask your questions and 'Have Your Say".

NORTHIAM BONFIRE SOCIETY - CRAFT FAIR - A sister group to our own Bonfire Society, - The popular Northiam Bonfire Society will again be holding their annual Craft Fair. With Easter fast approaching and the ever hopeful promises of brighter, warmer weather many such-like fairs will be popping up to welcome us all to visit them. This is always a very popular event with lots of stalls – over 25 - with a variety of craft interest. There will also be hot and cold refreshments to entice the cany visitor and entry is again free – as is the plentiful parking within the large car park. All this exciting activity will take place on Saturday March 22nd between 10am and 2,00pm and within the welcoming walls of Northiam Village Hall. Please pop along and admire the handiwork that is on offer. For more information please check out: www.northiambonfiresociety.org.uk

E.P.C. – ‘COMMUNITY OPEN SPACES’ – C.O.S. This is an open, warm and welcoming invitation to all residents of the Parish to spend an hour or so with friends, families, neighbours and prospective new friends. The venue is as usual in the Village Hall, Staplecross TN32 5QG and the next date to look forward to is: Monday March 24th. .between 12.Noon and 2.pm. Lots of new, different and interesting events including guest visitors, are planned to ensure you continue to enjoy a variety of friendly, enjoyable and informative activities.Light refreshments and hot drinks will again be offered during every meeting. If there are any specific subjects or items of interest you feel may be of value, interest or benefit to those who attend, please let Sue – our indefatigable but always cheerful leader know. You may contact her on 01580~831775. The next date for our community gathering will be on Monday April 7th and this will be geared for children. The few hours spent during this little activity are always a happy and welcoming time – especially now to help offset the horrid world news and unrelenting winter weather which both appear to be our constant dreary companions – so come along and share some happy hours here with us instead.

STAPLECROSS BOWLS CLUB - STAPLECROSS BOWLS CLUB – Advance Notice - 'Grand Jumble Sale' - This will take place on Saturday March 29th.in the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross, TN32 5QG. Entrance is 20p. Doors will open at 2.00pm - ready to welcome one & all to this mammoth sale.There will be lots of amazing bargains, plus it will have the ever popular cake stall, - and a raffle stall, with refreshments available during the event. Jumble 'donations can be brought to the Village Hall from 9.30am on the morning of the sale only.

CHURCH SERVICES - Church Services for the Parish of Ewhurst will continue with a Holy Communion service (CW) on Sunday March 16th. – Lent 2 - at 9.30am at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green. This will be followed directly after by a Holy Communion service which will take place at St. Giles church, Bodiam. There will be NO SERVICE at St. Mark's church Staplecross today. Please remember that ‘Food Bank Collections’ at St.James, Ewhurst Green are on the 1st of every month. Every donation is always gratefully received and warmly welcomed - even more so in these difficult and worrying times. Please also note the following: MORNING PRAYER will be held at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green, every Wednesday morning at 8.30am. PRAYER REQUESTS; - Opportunities to leave requests for prayers – the ‘prayer basket' is available again at both churches to enable anyone who wishes to have a prayer said for a loved one - a neighbour, friend or just for humanity! If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further guidance or assistance - however large or small - especially Baptisms - Weddings - and sadly - Funerals, then for the time being, please get in touch with any of the Church Wardens. For: St. James church Ewhurst Green ~ 01580~830601. For: St. Mark's church, Staplecross ~ 01580~830830 - or St. Giles church, Bodiam ~ 01580~830203 or 830327. Messages can still be left on the Rectory telephone - 01580~830925 - and are dealt with daily. Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given so please do contact them.

HAVE YOU NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN ? PLEASE CONTACT ME. - If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future, --- whatever the nature and however large or small and you'd like some extra free coverage for it - courtesy of the Observer Newspaper - then do please get in touch. If it's of interest to you - it's of interest to us. It's never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning. Despite the unreliable and dismal weather sent to try us - Spring is just around the corner – so there are sure to be a large number of activities being arranged – so please do contact me and let me help spread your news ! ...... Thank You.