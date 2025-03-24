Staplecross Vilage Voice

STAPLECROSS VILLAGE VOICE 23rd MARCH 2025.

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS –BRITISH SUMMER TIME BEGINS - CLOCKS GO FORWARD - As we drift quicker than I'm ready for - we are now going into our 'Summer Time period'. But - IT’S OFFICIAL ---SUMMERTIME IS HERE (hopefully !) In the UK the clocks go forward 1 hour at 1am on the last Sunday in March, and back 1 hour at 2am on the last Sunday in October. This year this will take place on SUNDAY MARCH 30th. Most people will carry out this task before they go to bed on Saturday night ! The period when the clocks are 1 hour ahead is called British Summer Time (BST). There’s more daylight in the evenings and less in the mornings (sometimes called Daylight Saving Time). When the clocks go back, the UK is on Greenwich Mean Time (GMT). Therefore – DON’T FORGET to put YOUR CLOCKS FORWARD - 1 hour ! – Now we just wait for the sun to also arrive!

MOTHERING SUNDAY – Sunday March 30th.This is a unique and very special day of the year – for very special and unique people ~ our MUMs’ – Regardless of race, colour or creed or even age or ability, this is the day when we say ‘THANK YOU’ for being our Mum.This unique day is celebrated throughout the world, as families or various generations of the family unit often now relocate tp different parts of our country and even the world and whether by choice or for a number of other reasons, it may be difficult to share in this special date personally.Sadly I cannot tell my Mum just how special she was – and she wasn’t 100% perfect by any means, but she was much loved – so I’m going to share yours ! I’m going to wish every Mum out there a really wonderful – happy and loving “Mother’s Day” I hope you are all spoilt rotten today and shown how special you are.

STAPLECROSS BOWLS CLUB -STAPLECROSS BOWLS CLUB –Last Chance Notice - 'Grand Jumble Sale' - This will take place on Saturday March 29th.in the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross, TN32 5QG. Entrance is 20p. Doors will open at 2.00pm - ready to welcome one & all to this mammoth sale. There will be lots of amazing bargains, plus it will have the ever popular cake stall, - and a raffle stall, with refreshments available during the event. Jumble 'donations can be brought to the Village Hall from 9.30am on the morning of the sale only.

ROTHER RAMBLERS - Eagerly looking forward to the weather changing to allow members to enjoy our countryside without downpours and freezing temperatures – and all , at last, promised by those clever folk in the Meteorological Office , the Walk Leaders of this popular walking group are busy arranging walks for us all to enjoy. This week we have 3 on offer – all in different directions, and mileage so should appeal to many. Walk No: 1 THIS IS A COMPLETELY DIFFERENT TO THE WALK PLANNED AND UNDERTAKEN ON MARCH 6th. This is arranged to take place on Sunday March 30th and although it is another meander around Robertsbridge, it also takes in Bugsell and Darwell. This a much shorter walk of just 5 circular miles and the meeting point is to be by the Memorial outside the George pub, George Hill, Robertsbridge. Grid Reference TQ738234. Satnav TN32 5BY What3Words:///chest,snips.alienated - at a time to allow the walk to commence at 10.am. The walk notes state “This is a completely different walk from Alison’s planned for March 6th. Please come and join Chris and Carly on an undulating dog walk to celebrate the start of British Summer Time. Sadly, there will be some muddy footpaths, some drier tracks, and some bits of road. There are only a couple of stiles but both have dog hatches.A drinks break is planned halfway. Parking and toilets are available in the village car park in Station Road, or roadside parking on George Hill. Refreshments can be found in the pub or cafe within the village. The train station is approximately 10 minutes easy walk away from the start point. This is another dog friendly and moderate stroll. The walk is Nationally Graded as Moderate” Your ‘walk leader for this little wander is to be Chris (H) and contact can be made via Mobile: 07871~187057 for more information. Walk No: 2 This walk begins our journey into Spring and will allow us to remember just how privileged we are to live, work, rest and play in this glorious part of England. This walk is arranged to take place on Wednesday April 2nd and is an 8.1 circular mile wander of the Seven Sisters and Friston Forest. The meeting point will be at the Crowlink National Trust car park. Grid Reference TV549979. (Satnav BN20 0AX) What3Words:///orbit.smiled.doghouse again at a time to allow for the walk to commence at 10.am. Car parking charges will occur for non NT members –(£5:00) The walk notes state “This is one of those iconic walks taking in the Seven Sisters - the Cuckmere Haven – Exceat and Friston Forest- truly a lovely stroll for anyone who joins in here. Meeting in the Crowlink car park.( Car parking charges will occur for non N.T. members-£5:00 Service road off the A259 between St. Mary’s church and the church pond. A picnic lunch is suggested as a break for this is planned. Please car share if possible. Toilets are available at Exceat, about 2 hours into the walk. Well behaved dogs are welcome. This walk is National Graded as Moderate.Your ‘walk leader’ for today is to be Jeff (T) and you may contact him on Mobile: 07734~404334 for all further details.Walk No: 3 This walk is entitled ‘Tenterden Clover Leaf Walk’ and is another easy walk to encourage more to try this pastime and come and enjoy fresh air and good company. This walk is planned for Sunday April 6th and is an easy 7.5 circular stroll. The meeting place is in the Bridewell Lane car park in Tenterden – which is free on Sundays. Grid Reference TQ883331. (Satnav TN30 6EY) What3Words:///vowed.crafts.blessing at a time to allow the walk to commence at 10.am. The walk notes state “This is a fairly easy walk, mainly on farm tracks and pasture, with very little road walking. It is a good walk for beginners as we will do 3 loops – similar to a clover leaf – hence the walk title! – returning to the environs of Tenterden upon completing each ‘leaf’! – thereby enabling anyone to return to the car park after completing 3 miles – or 5.5 miles, should they wish to do so. Well behaved dogs are welcome – but must be on a short lead as we will probably encounter livestock along the way. Please bring a snack and drink for a refreshment stop halfway. Toilets are located in Tenterden and Tesco- which is situated adjacent to the car park. Public Transport:- Bus No: 329 from Hastings arrives in Tenterden at approximately 9.55am. This walk is National Graded as Moderate. Your ‘walk leader’ for this pleasant and companionable walk is to be Graham (B) and you may contact him on Mobile: 07790~946316 for all further information.

EWHURST & STAPLECROSS W.I.The members will be eagerly looking forward to enjoying the next interesting and exciting treat that will take place on TUESDAY 1st APRIL. 2.pm in the Village Hall, Staplecross TN32 5QG This will be in the form of a “Line Dancing Demonstration” and I don’t for one moment hesitate to say there will be more than one member taking to the floor to ‘have-a-Go’ ! We are a warm, lively and friendly group of ladies, from all walks of life, of all ages and with varying interests to share, which only adds to the fun and companionship. The activities of this local W.I. include - various lunch outings; a Book Club, the popular Craft Group. The ‘Feather in the Cap’- is of course, their selection of superb speakers. We always look forward to our guest Speakers as their subjects are always wide and varied, many of which are accompanied with slides which always adds to the enjoyment. For further information regarding this lively, very friendly and very welcoming W.I. please contact Pauline – their very capable President - on 01580~830570 to see what other delights are awaiting us for the remainder of 2025.

BODIAM ‘MEET UP’ GROUP - Over the next few months, - now that Spring is officially here, - the friendly Bodiam Castle team would like to invite you to come along and join them when they hold their ‘sociable open meetings’ here in the delightful bookshop. They’d like to offer you the opportunity to come and meet other folk and enjoy a free cup of tea/coffee and biscuits with them. The next date for this friendly gathering will be on Thursday April 3rd. Between 10.30am and 12.30pm. These welcoming meetings will continue to be held on every 1st Thursday of the month thereafter throughout 2025. This invite is open to everyone – not just Bodiam residents. You don’t need to ‘book in’ either – just come along and say “hello”. These ‘Meet-Ups’ will take place in the warm and welcoming Bookshop set adjacent to the Castle Tearooms and within the iconic surroundings of our very famous Bodiam Castle. Please pop into the Bodiam Castle Bookshop – or the Visitor Reception - to pick up a leaflet to find out more or contact [email protected]

COMMUNITY APPEAL -

CHURCHYARD MAINTENANCE HELP.-

An appeal for help with the simple maintenance of the churchyard grounds of St. James the Great at Ewhurst Green has been requested.

Canon Christopher once told me that every resident of Ewhurst Parish has the right to be buried or the option for their ashes to be interred - within the grounds of our much loved mother church here in Ewhurst Green and it therefore stands to reason that it's important that this much visited church and churchyard should be given proper due care and attention.

Many weddings and christenings also take place here throughout the year as St. James the Great church is a perfect choice for both precious and joyous celebratory occasions as well as the solemn farewell to a loved one.

This is not an onerous chore by any means. Most of the work is simply keeping the churchyard clean and tidy, such as raking up leaves, clearing pathways and general tidying up.

This little undertaking is usually done on the first Saturday morning of each month and from 9.00am onwards. The next date for this little “Tidy Up” will be Saturday 5th April. This is a friendly little get together - for people of all ages who work together for a few hours, to help keep the churchyard tidy, for the appreciation and benefit of all who visit here for whatever reason.

If you feel you may be able to help out please contact Brian on 01580~830570 for all further information. Any additional help will be most gratefully received ~ and Thank You.

W.I. “COFFEE MORNING and BRING & BUY” This is an invitation to all and sundry – whether you are a resident or not !. Please come along and enjoy our open ‘Coffee Morning and Bring & Buy Sale’ This has been arranged to take place on Saturday April 5th. at the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross TN32 5QG between 10.am and 12 Noon. There will be lots of Easter Gifts to choose from as well as many delicious cakes and of course, the ever popular Tombola stall. Entranceis by DONATION – which includes as much Tea and Coffee as you can drink !!!. Please come along and see what the W.I. do these days ~ Making Jam & singing Jerusalem is definitely not high on the list of this W.I. For all further information please contact President Pauline on 01580~830570 – or any WI member. ~ Everyone is Welcome.

CHURCH SERVICES – CHURCH SERVICES - for the parish of Ewhurst will continue with a Holy Communion service (CW) on Sunday March 30th. - Lent 4 - Mothering Sunday at 9.30am at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green. There will be NO services at BOTH St. Giles church, Bodiam or St. Mark’s church Staplecross today.Please remember - Food Ban Collections at St. James, Ewhurst are on the 1st of every month. Every donation – large or small – is always gratefully received and warmly appreciated – even more so in these difficult and worrying times. Please also note the following:MORNING PRAYER: Is said in St. James church on Wednesday mornings 8.30am. PRAYER REQUESTS: Opportunity to leave requests for prayers – the ‘prayer basket’ – is again available at both St. James and St. Giles churches, to enable anyone who wishes to have a prayer said for a loved one~ a friend, family or a neighbour or just for humanity. If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further guidance or assistance ~ especially Baptisms ~ Weddings ~ or sadly, Funerals, then please get in touch, via the church telephone 01580~830925. This is checked daily and all calls are returned. Help in some way is still always at hand and always, still so generously given, so do please contact us.

HAVE YOU NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN ? - PLEASE CONTACT ME -If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future ~ whatever the nature and however large or small it is, and you’d like some extra FREE advertising coverage for it ~ courtesy of SussexWorld Newspapers ~ then please do get in touch.Plans are afoot, somewhere within our wonderful community and especially now that Spring is definitely on it’s way ~ for lots of enjoyable and interesting events for the benefit of our community ~ be it a sporting event ~ a sociable or a charitable happening. If it’s of interest to you ~it’s of interest to us. It is never too early to send me any of the details and to tell us what you are planning and how we can help.