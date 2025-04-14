Staplecross Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

STAPLECROSS VILLAGE VOICE13TH. APRIL 2025.

COMMUNITY NEWS& REVIEWS – EWHURST & STAPLECROSS BONFIRE SOCIETY –ADVANCE NOTICE: - Ewhurst and Staplecross Bonfire Society will be holding a Grand Auction in 2025 to boost the coffers and help ensure Staplecross can continue to host the best village bonfire night. The Auction will take place on Friday September 12th. 2025. 7.30pm at The White Dog, Ewhurst Green. So make sure you have that date in your diaries please.But before then, we need to gather auction lots for the event - so if you are a local business, tradesperson, talented individual or are able to offer your time or skills in any way, we would love to hear from you. It might be offering a particular service, such as a car wash, cleaning, use of machinery or it might be that you could draw or paint something for someone, offer a trip or an experience or perhaps drinks or dinner. Your generous donation will be advertised in the auction brochure and on the website, and ESBS will benefit from the money raised from the winning bidder of each auction lot.Please contact [email protected] with your offers or ideas as soon as possible and we will happy to provide more information. Many thanks for supporting your local Bonfire Society charity which will allow them to continue to make awards to various local charities.

SUSSEX POLICE & SUSSEXBIKESAFE - Sussex Police have teamed up once again with SussexBikeSafe to arrange another bike riding course. So here is the chance for all bikers – of all ages, gender and experience to come along for a fantastic and informative few hours and learn how to help reduce the number of bikers killed or maimed on our roads. SussexBikeSafe is a partnership between Sussex Police and other road safety professionals. This scheme is a national Police led initiative which seeks to engage with motorcyclists in a conflict free environment in an attempt those killed or seriously injured on the roads. The aim is to give riders, using the roads of Sussex, an insight into what can be achieved by exploring advanced riding techniques. So, whether it’s a shiny cruiser or a tricked up sports machine, this SussexBikeSafe course is for all. The friendly down-to-earth- team, are experienced emergency service personnel, who are passionate about riding and look to provide these riders who attend these workshops with an informative and enjoyable day. If you are a rider and are serious about staying safe on the roads or fancy polishing the skills you already possess, then please book onto a SussexBikeSafe course now. We are all aware that bikers are one of the more vulnerable users on our ever-increasingly busy roads and hopefully, by attending one of these courses, so can continue to help keep them safe and have a really great day out whilst doing so. Find out more on their BikeSafe website.

ROTHER RAMBLERS - The ‘walk leaders’ of this popular walking group are busy arranging walks for us all to enjoy in the hope of encouraging us to get out, meet new folk, enjoy walking and appreciate our amazing countryside on our doorstep.. This week we have 3 more on offer – all in different directions, and mileage so should appeal to many. Walk No: 1 This has been organised for Sunday April 20th and is a 5.3 circular mile meander of Northiam. The meeting place is in the free car park off of ‘Fullers Lane, by the Doctors surgery. Grid Reference TQ829245. (Satnav TN31 6NQ) What3Words hike.heaven.incursion -at a time to allow the walk to start at 10.am. This is another short, sweet & simple stroll which is ideal for ‘new walkers’ or those who want to walk at a relaxed pace. The walk notes state “ Come and enjoy a relaxed 5 mile wander around Northiam. We shall be heading out towards ‘Strawberry Hole’ across the fields. There are some quiet road stretches but mainly fields and footpaths. Going via Mill Corner, then onto All Saints church, Beckley, where we head back towards Northiam. This is an easy walk at a leisurely pace, there are no major hills – but undulating. If it has rained recently there may be a few muddy patches. Well behaved dogs on short leads are welcome. Please bring a drink and a snack for a refreshment stop somewhere along the way. This walk has been Nationally Graded as easy. Your ‘walk leader’ for today is to be Jacqueline (B) and you may contact her on Mobile: 07816~179024 for more details. Walk No: 2 This is planned for Wednesday April 23rd and is to be a 10.5 circular walk exploring the countryside of Cranbrook. The meeting point will be at the (FREE) car park near the Co-op supermarket in the town centre. Grid Reference TQ775359. (Satnav TN17 3DW) What3Words:///schooling.jumps.scrapped at a time to allow the walk to commence at 10.00am. The walk notes state “ This walk explores the undulating countryside around this historic town of Cranbrook, crossing open countryside and woodland. Please bring a picnic lunch & drinks. Car-share is available from Beckley – or pick-up en-route. This is accessible by public transport. And well behaved dogs are always welcome to join in. This walk is Nationally Graded as Moderate. Your ‘walk leader’ for this meander is going to be Wil (M) and you may contact him on Mobile: 07801~189747 for all further information. Walk No: 3 Much closer to home and therefore may be of more interest is this walk which is an interesting 6 mile circular wander around Brede. The meeting place is at the Village Hall, Cackle Street, Brede. Those intending to join this walk are asked to park near the entrance to the village hall. Grid Reference TQ825191. (Satnav TN31 6DX) What3Words:///uptake.ounce.exposing at a time to allow the walk to start at 10.00am. The walk notes state “ This walk starts from Brede village hall, going along the Tillingham Valley, then south towards the Brede river valley before returning back to Brede village. There are a couple of lanes, but is mostly footpaths and is mainly in open countryside, with some hills and obviously level walking alongside the river. Dogs are welcome, but must be on a short lead at times, due to sheep and lambs in the fields also a couple of horses will be encountered during this walk. Please bring a refreshment/picnic lunch & drinks. This walk has been Nationally Graded as Moderate. Your ‘walk leader’ for this stroll will be Clive (B) and you may contact him on 01424:882674 for all details.

BODIAM CASTLE –EASTER EGG HUNT. Back by popular demand, this fun-filled family activity is sure to be another winner during the month of April. Make your way along the trail and find nature-inspired activities for the whole family. The trail takes place between the beginning of April and culminates on Monday April 21st. It is an all day activity beginning at 10.am until 5.00pm. (last entry at 4.pm.)Have a quacking good time at Bodiam Castle this spring with this family-friendly trail inspired by the cheeky castle ducks. Follow the trail guide sheet and have-a-go at the fun inspired games – including hook-a-duck, egg & spoon and much, much more. don’t forget to collect this from the Visitor Reception, at the beginning This is a super activity for all members of the family, - regardless of ages, so please come along, explore the gorgeous parkland of this much loved iconic castle. Normal Admission Charges will apply plus £3:50 per trail, which include an Easter trail sheet, - bunny ears – and a dairy (or vegan free-from chocolate egg) This activity is mainly outdoor so please wear appropriate shoes (welly’s or sturdy shoes) for our weather. This trail takes place within the castle and it’s grounds. Access to the castle is over gravel paths which can become very muddy in places, following wet weather. A couple of stops take place in the castle tower rooms – accessed via a staircase and which are not accessible by wheelchair.For further information on this and other activities planned throughout the summer months, please contact either: [email protected] or telephone 01580~830196.

A MUSICAL MASTERPIECE – MD EVENTS -STAPLECROSS VILLAGE HALL – Set in the heart of Staplecross, Northiam Road, TN32 5QG - this much loved village asset will be buzzing once more during the evening of Saturday April 26th as another fabulous musical extravaganza erupts within to the sounds of three iconic musical queens! . MD EVENTS will be proudly presenting “The Ladies of Country, Pop & Rock” – as for one night only - Three fantastic tribute artistes will be appearing as “Dolly Parton” – the Queen of Country Music alongside “Cher” and “Madonna” – Queens of Rock & Pop music.These three amazing tribute artists will be performing a variety of the best loved songs from these iconic singers who have provided such immense musical joy to us all over the years.A fully licensed bar will be provided by our own local hostelry – The Cross Inn – under the leadership of the new landlord Sam Carver. For tickets and all further information, please contact the ticket Hotline 07903~358056. Tickets are selling fast, so don’t miss out.

ROTARY CLUB of SENLAC -ST. LEONARDS. “The Castle Cycle Ride Challenge” – otherwise fondly known as the “On-Yer-Bike- Challenge”If you enjoy cycling and would like to see the local area, then it’s time to get those bikes out of winter storage and ready to help raise money for St Michael’s Hospice, Hastings RNLI and other local good causes. Three marshalled routes of 25 miles - 40 miles and 75 miles to choose from and are suitable for family rides. The ‘Castle Cycle Challenge’ is also popularly known as the “On-Yer-Bike’ ride is a fundraising event that takes place annually at the end of April. Organised by the Rotary Club of Senlac St.Leonards, it has raised nearly £350,000 in the event’s 30+ years history.The minimum donation is £15:00 for the 25 mile & 40 mile routes and the minimum donation for the 75 mile route is £20:00 (Under 16’s may enter the 25 mile route for just £5:00.)This fun and exciting cycle ride is planned to take place on Sunday April 27th and the start time is at 7.30am. Registration is on line – or in person – on the day, at The Stade Hall, Hastings, - from whence this ride will start. Applications are now open. Full details are on the website:www.senlacstleonardsrotary.org and enquiries may be sent to: [email protected]This is another great way to be out in the fresh air, getting a bit (?) of exercise and knowing all your efforts will be for the benefit of other less fortunate. So...come on & ‘Get-on-Your-Bike’ and ‘pedal for people’! E.P.C. – ‘COMMUNITY OPEN SPACES’ –This is an open, warm and welcoming invitation to all residents of the Parish to spend an hour or so with friends, families, neighbours and prospective new friends. The venue is as usual in the Village Hall, Staplecross TN32 5QG and the next date to look forward to is Monday April 28th between 12.Noon and 2.pm. Lots of new, different and interesting events including guest visitors, are planned to ensure you continue to enjoy a variety of friendly, enjoyable and informative activities. Light refreshments and hot drinks will again be offered during every meeting. If there are any specific subjects or items of interest you feel may be of value, interest or benefit to those who attend, please let Sue – our indefatigable but always cheerful leader know. You may contact her on 01580~831775.Our next date to look forward to will be a few weeks away on Monday May 12th. The few hours spent during this little activity are always a happy and welcoming time – especially now to help offset the horrid world news and unreliable weather which- again - appear to be our dreary companions – so come and share some happy hours here with us instead.

CHURCH SERVICES - EASTER CHURCH SERVICES for the Parish of Ewhurst will continue with a Good Friday Meditation on Good Friday -April 18th.- at 9.30am at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green. This will be followed by a Good Friday Service directly after at St. Giles church, Bodiam at 11.15am There will be NO SERVICE at St. Mark's church Staplecross today. EASTER DAY- Church services will continue with a Holy Communion service (CW) on Sunday April 20th. – Easter Day - at 9.30am at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green. This will be followed directly after by a Parish Communion service which will take place at St. Giles church, Bodiam. There will be NO SERVICE at St. Mark's church Staplecross today. Please remember that ‘Food Bank Collections’ at St.James, Ewhurst Green are on the 1st of every month. Every donation is always gratefully received and warmly welcomed - even more so in these difficult and worrying times. Please also note the following: MORNING PRAYER will be held at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green, every Wednesday morning at 8.30am PRAYER REQUESTS; - Opportunities to leave requests for prayers – the ‘prayer basket' is available again at both churches to enable anyone who wishes to have a prayer said for a loved one - a neighbour, friend or just for humanity! If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further guidance or assistance - however large or small - especially Baptisms - Weddings - and sadly - Funerals, then for the time being please get in touch with any of the Church Wardens. For St. James church Ewhurst Green ~ 01580~830601. For St. Mark's church, Staplecross ~ ~01580~830830 or St. Giles church, Bodiam ~ 01580~830203 or 830327. Messages can still be left on the Rectory telephone - 01580~830925 - and are dealt with daily. Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given so please do contact them.

HAVE YOU NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN ? PLEASE CONTACT ME ~ Spring is definitely here so if you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future ~ whatever and however large or small it may be ~ and you’d like some extra, FREE coverage for it – courtesy of the (Sussex World) - Observer Newspaper – then do please get in touch. If it’s of interest to you ~ it’s of interest to us. It’s never too early to send in any of the details or to tell us what you are planning. So do please contact me and let me help spread your news........Thank You.