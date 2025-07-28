Staplecross Village Voice

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS

STAPLECROSS VILLAGE VOICE27th JULY 2025.0

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS – This weeks’ column promises to be simply short & sweet, due to so many factors, least of all, school & family holidays and various other commitments of clubs and other social groups. Please bear with me as we plod through the weeks ahead, and I’ll do my best to bring you news & reviews of what’s happening within our parish and our community.

ST. JAMES the GREAT, PATRONAL FESTIVAL EUCHARIST SERVICE. – REPORT A lovely large number of residents gathered at St. James the Great last Sunday (27th) to enjoy the Patronal Festival for St. James. Our welcome guest – Bishop Martin conducted a warm and welcoming service with an interesting insight on St. James – also known as ‘the Great’! - and who was the first disciple to be put to the sword for his Christian beliefs. Following on from this memorable service which was made more enjoyable with the unexpected but beautiful offering from ‘The Occasional Choir’, whose lovely voices filled the church with such a beautiful sound, we all strolled outside to enjoy delightful and refreshing drinks and then proceeded to partake of a simply delicious lunch – with a wide and huge variety of savoury dishes to begin with and followed by an even bigger choice of sweet and simple dessert dishes to taste & enjoy. This Patronal lunch was organised and arranged under the clever and gentle guidance of Sally Bowles – aided and abetted by her husband,- David – our talented licensed Reader for the Parish - and the many tasty and varied hot and cold dishes were provided by the many loyal supporters of St. James. Grateful thanks of appreciation were extended to all throughout this very pleasant social gathering. Sitting outside this iconic and historical building, in the brilliant sunshine and amongst many friends and acquaintances was a real privilege and a warm memory to treasure for a long time.

ROTHER RAMBLERS – Eagerly looking forward to the weather changing to allow members to enjoy our countryside without downpours and freezing temperatures – or the unbearable heatwave, the Walk Leaders of this popular walking group are busy arranging walks for us all to enjoy. Just one walk has been arranged for us to consider this week – and this is a delightful 8 mile circular stroll from Rye to Peasmarsh. And is planned to take place on Wednesday 6th August. The meeting place is to be at the Gibbet Marsh car park, East Street, in Rye, (Satnav TN31 7JZ) at a time to allow the walk to commence at 10.am. The Grid Reference is TQ915202. Location is actually 103 metres to the East/South East of this postcode. What3Words:///cupcake.swung.removers The walk notes state “This is a circular walk from Rye to Peasmarsh with some up hill going, along well known paths, stopping at Peasmarsh church for an early lunch,(toilet available) then downhill back to Rye. Please bring refreshments & drinks for your lunch. This walk is not entirely dog friendly as there are two (2) stiles which do not have dog gates, therefore they would have to be lifted over ! The car park is a flat fee of £3:50 – paid using a debit card at the machine or via the ‘Ringo app’. Sorry NO CASH payments accepted. This walk has been ‘borrowed’ from another Rother Ramblers walk leader so some of the regular walkers will no doubt recognise it. The walk has been graded as Moderate.Your ‘walk leader for today is to be Alison (S) and you may contact her on Mobile: 07984~152095 for further details.

RURAL PAST TIMES – Weekend Event. Saturday 9th - & Sunday 10th August.Rural Past Times is a family friendly show and this year will be the 12th show to be held. It is a working weekend with areas for Heavy Horses, Working Tractors, stationary engines, display ring, tractor and trailer rides and live music, just to mention a few. Past years have provided hundreds of people with a very enjoyable weekend. Taking place on Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th August on the B2165, Horns Cross. TN31 6JG. What3Words///acute.expose.trophy Open between 10am and 5pm both days. Entrance is £10:00 per adult with children between age 5 and 14 at just £5:00 this proves very good value for an exciting and interesting day out for the whole family.Other items to look out for and enjoy would be the Craft Marquee to admire the skills and diversity here – the Auto-jumble is always a big draw for ‘petrolheads’– of 2, 4 or more wheel variety. – and there are motorcycles & pedal cycles to admire – and the classic and vintage cars to drool over. There will be amazing timber demonstrations to watch as well as Army & Military vehicles to admire. There will be lots of live music to listen to as you wander around this superb historic country show held for charity. There will also be many trade stands to peruse. There will be lots of fun things to ‘have-a-go-at’- not least the “Smash-a-Plate stand”, ably run by our own local Bonfire Society as well as a fun Dog Show and an ‘Olde Tyme Fairground’.The aim of the show is to provide an insight into the history of farming and other aspects of country pursuits, crafts and handicrafts and cottage industries. The monies raised will be shared amongst a selection of chosen charities, the majority being local. Last year £16,000:00 was raised which was donated to over 25 charities, - a very worthy sum indeed. So for a great family fun day out make sure this is the one place to be next week-end. Please come along & support this very worthwhile event

STAPLECROSS LUNCHEON CLUB - The next meeting for this popular 'over 60's, sociable dining group is on Wednesday August 20th. 12.30pm. in the Village Hall. Northiam Road, Staplecross. TN32 5QG. The meals served at this endearing dining group are always varied, delicious and appreciated at any time of the year. On the menu today will be ‘Spaghetti Bolognese’ followed by an old English favourite – ‘Trifle’ - - “Yummy !” We are always happy to welcome those - of 60+ - to come along and join us. If you are new to the village or close by, this is a superb way of meeting new friends and joining in the various activities that are announced at the end of the meal.The cost of these delicious two course meals - which include tea or coffee, is just £7:00 per person. To allow for the smooth running of this friendly and welcoming dining group and to avoid food wastage, booking is essential, so please reserve your place by contacting Sallie -on 01580~ 830000 or Pauline on: 01580~830570.

CHURCH SERVICES - CHURCH SERVICES for the Parish of Ewhurst will continue with a Holy Communion service (CW) on Sunday August 3rd - Trinity 7 at 9.30am at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green. A Family Service followed by refreshments will take place at St. Giles church Bodiam directly after at 11.15am.There will be NO service at Mark’s church Staplecross today. Please remember - Food Bank Collections at St. James, Ewhurst are on the 1st of every month. Every donation – large or small – is always gratefully received and warmly appreciated – even more so in these difficult and worrying times. Please also note the following: MORNING PRAYER: Is said in St. James church on Wednesday mornings 8.30am. PRAYER REQUESTS: Opportunity to leave requests for prayers – the ‘prayer basket’ – is again available at both St. James and St. Giles churches, to enable anyone who wishes to have a prayer said for a loved one~ a friend, family or a neighbour or just for humanity.If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further guidance or assistance ~ especially Baptisms ~ Weddings ~ or sadly, Funerals, then please get in touch, via the church telephone 01580~830925. This is checked daily and all calls are returned. Help in some way is still always at hand and always, still so generously given, so do please contact us.

HAVE YOU NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN ? -PLEASE CONTACT ME -If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future ~ whatever the nature and however large or small it is, and you’d like some extra FREE advertising coverage for it ~ courtesy of SussexWorld Newspapers ~ then please do get in touch.Plans are afoot, somewhere within our wonderful community and especially now that summer holidays and sunshine are on their way ~ for lots of enjoyable and interesting events for the benefit of our community ~ be it a sporting event ~ a sociable or a charitable happening. Please do let me know – to allow me to pass on this information to all our lovely readers. If it’s of interest to you ~it’s of interest to us. It is never too early to send me any of the details and to tell us what you are planning and how we can help.