Staplecross Village Voice

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS – EWHURST STAPLECROSS BONFIRE SOCIETY - UPDATE Following their very successful ‘Grand Auction’ fundraising event on Friday last (12th) in which a superb time was not only enjoyed by all who attended – but also included the amazing ‘auctioneer, our very own Pippa Deeley who ensured this fun -fundraising event went off without a hitch !Many grateful thanks are offered to The White Dog Inn at Ewhurst for their kindness in allowing the warm ambience of this pub to be used for this event and of course to include all those kind folk who donated and promised over 50 fantastic ‘auction lots’ and which were eagerly snatched up by the very supportive bargain hunting audience in attendance. This fun, friendly and lively evening ended with the fabulous amount of £2500:00+ being added to the coffers of this popular and much loved local charity. This was raised by the generosity and support of all those wonderful ‘bidders & purchasers’ who took part this evening and parted with their hard earned cash. This money will be used to arrange and promote our annual spectacular “Torchlight Procession and Bonfire Night” event which will take place this year on Saturday October 25th .

E.S.BONFIRE SOCIETY – ‘TORCH MAKING MORNING’ – Part One -As part of this extravaganza event – the flaming torches play an important and very prominent part and our next event will be the making of over 1000 of these torches ! The first session of “TORCH MAKING MORNING” will begin on SATURDAY 20TH SEPTEMBER, VILLAGE HALL, Staplecross from 9.30am – that’s TOMORROW. The 2nd session will take place at The WHITE DOG INN’, Ewhurst Green on SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 27th 9.30am As stated these torches are so important to this event and HELPISDESPERATELY NEEDED –So if you can spare – even just an hour or so, please come along and lend a helping hand! No experience is necessary, but a pair of gloves may come in handy as a job will be found for everyone-whatever their age! For more details, please check out www.esbs.org.uk The old saying “Many hands make light work” still remains true!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ROBERTSBRIDGE 'REPAIR CAFE' – Last gentle Reminder - Have you got a broken bike, - a favourite jumper with a hole in it - or gardening tools which are blunt ? If the answer is YES! - please don't just bin them and add to the ever growing landfill hill Why not take them along to the next session of the 'Robertsbridge Repair Cafe' which is to be held on Saturday September 20th between 9am and 12 Noon and can be found at 11 - 24,Station Road, Robertsbridge and you can even get advice on how to repair it yourself Not only does learning how to repair and maintain items give added life to your item, - but in doing so it will give you such a buzz knowing you 'saved it' from landfill ! Repairing items reduces the use of raw materials, saves energy and better still - saves money - which in turn, is a win for both your pocket and the planet.

Community Matters

CROWHURST HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY – ‘ANNUAL FLOWER SHOW’ - Last Reminder. For a number of us that still miss our own local garden society and all that that entailed, a ‘sister village’ is holding their annual ‘Autumn Flower Show’ which is an excellent idea to pop along and enjoy a reminder of all things wonderfully horticultural and ‘green-fingered’! There are many other classes to enjoy also. This event will take place on Saturday September 20th at the Crowhurst Village Hall and will be open to the public from 2pm. There is free parking as well as free admission. Simple but delicious refreshments will be available during the afternoon. For all further information please contact Alan on: 07870~525441 or check out www.CROWHURSTHORTICURAL.ORG.UK

E.P.C. “COMMUNITY OPEN SPACES” (C.O.S.) MEETING It's always good to see a simple plan come to fruition and go from strength to strength. This is exactly what the 'COMMUNITY OPEN SPACES' programme have done and this kind and friendly arrangement just gets better and better. Lots of fun - informative and enjoyable events - together with some superb guest speakers are planned for the remainder of this year. The next date for our ‘meet-up’ is MONDAY SEPTEMBER 22nd 12 Noon and 2pm. The guests for this date will be our local PCSO’s who will be popping along to talk about how their roles are working to help make our communities safer, more kinder and pleasant to live in. They will be happy and open to answering your questions as to how best they can do that. Some dates towards the end of the year may need to warrant booking as space may be limited- further information to come so watch this space. The team of dedicated volunteers - under the amazing leadership of Sue Lyne - work tirelessly to ensure all those who attend are offered a warm and open invitation to come along and enjoy an hour or so with friends, families, neighbours. As always, lovely, plain simple and free refreshments are available with a choice of hot or cold drinks. A very warm welcome is extended to you all so please come along and join us and make use of this valuable community space.Lots of interesting ideas are being considered for these events. -- Why not tell us what you would like to occur here and perhaps come & help us make it happen ! For all further information of these few sociable hours please contact Sue Lyne on 01580~831775 who would be delighted to tell you of the many exciting treats left in store for us

MACMILLAN NURSES ANNUAL‘COFFEE MORNING’ Event.Time is certainly flying by this year as once again, it’s time for the annual ‘Macmillan Nurses Coffee Morning’ do. This year will see a change of venue as it will now take place on THURSDAY 25TH SEPTEMBER 10am – 12 NOON in the STAPLECROSS SOCIAL CLUB adjacent to the Village Hall TN32 5QG. This year a much loved resident – Doreen Matthews – is the lady in charge of this event – so it promises to be amazing ! There will be a raffle, - tombola, cakes, gifts, and many other delights to enjoy. Please come along and treat yourself to a cuppa and know so many other people will benefit from this humble drink because you did so ! These nurses give such an amazing level of care in often such difficult circumstances and at such sad times, so please pop in and show your support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EWHURST & STAPLECROSS BONFIRE SOCIETY - CHEESE & WINE EVENING - The clever organisers of this popular local society which does so much to aid and support local charities and good causes have arranged an evening to highlight and promote the work undertaken by this dedicated Bonfire Society over the past and present years. This delightful evening will take place on THURSDAY 25TH SEPTEMBER at 7pm STAPLECROSS VILLAGE HALL. There will be a range of cheese and wine to enjoy, especially whilst you peruse the fascinating and historic ‘Bonfire Society MEMORABILIA displayed throughout the hall including the watching of DVD’s. This event will also show you the charities the society have supported over the years and those proposed for this year- all made possible by the ongoing support shown over the years by so many folk. Admission is by donations, to continue to support this amazing local charitable group. For further information please contact Pauline on 01580~830570 .

CHURCH SERVICES - CHURCH SERVICES for the Parish of Ewhurst continue at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green on Sunday September 21ST - Trinity 15 with a Holy Communion service (BCP) at 9.30 am. This will be followed by a Parish Communion service directly after at St. Giles church, Bodiam at 11.15am. There will be NO SERVICE at St. Mark’s church, Staplecross today. Please remember that ‘Food Bank Collections’ at St. James, Ewhurst Green are on the 1st of every month. Every donation is always gratefully received and warmly welcomed - even more so in these difficult and worrying times. Please also note the following: MORNING PRAYER will be held at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green, every Wednesday morning at 8.30am PRAYER REQUESTS; - Opportunities to leave requests for prayers – the ‘prayer basket' is available again at both churches to enable anyone who wishes to have a prayer said for a loved one - a neighbour, friend or just for humanity! If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further guidance or assistance - however large or small - Baptisms - Weddings - and sadly - Funerals, then for the time being please get in touch with any of the Church Wardens. For St. James church Ewhurst Green ~ 01580~830601. For St. Mark's church, Staplecross ~ ~01580~830830 or St. Giles church, Bodiam ~ 01580~830203 or 830327. Messages can still be left on the Rectory telephone - 01580~830925 - and are dealt with daily. Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given so please do contact them.

HAVE YOU NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN? PLEASE CONTACT ME ~ If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future ~ whatever news and however large or small it may be ~ and you’d like some extra, FREE coverage for it – courtesy of the (Sussex World) - Observer Newspaper – then please get in touch. It’s never too early to send in any of the details or to tell us what you are planning. So please contact me and let me help spread your news..... Thank you.