Staplecross Village Voice

STAPLECROSS VILLAGE VOICE21st SEPTEMBER 2025.

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS - ROTHER DISTRICT COUNCIL – PUBLIC MEETING – “DEVOLUTION – WHAT’S IT ALL ABOUT ?” A public meeting is to be held at the De la Warr Pavilion in Bexhill on Saturday September 27th between 10.am and 1.pm. This is to discuss the upcoming changes to local government both here in Bexhill and throughout East Sussex. The English Devolution White Paper, published in December 2024 set out the government’s vision for simpler local government structures. These can lead to better outcomes for residents, improved local accountability and savings which can then be reinvested in public services. East Sussex is set to be affected by these changes via Local Government Reorganisation which will affect everyone – and the general public are invited to come along and hear from the councillors and local representatives, more details of what changes are expected and to raise any questions or concerns you may have yourself. A roving microphone will be available for any attendees who wish to ask questions. This event is free and no advance booking is required. The meeting will aim to answer the following questions: When will this take place? – How will this affect businesses? – How will the different authorities work together to make the transition easy? This is your chance to hear from Councillors and local representatives from all across the area, so please come along and find out.

EWHURST & STAPLECROSS BONFIRE SOCIETY - ‘TORCH MAKING MORNING’ – Part Two - As part of the extravaganza event of Staplecross Bonfire Night – our flaming torches play an important and very prominent part and our next event – Part Two - will be the making of over 1000 torches ! The first session of “TORCH MAKING MORNING” took place last Saturday (20th) and the 2nd session will be taking place at The WHITE DOG INN’ Ewhurst Green on SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 27th 9.30am. – that’s tomorrow ! As stated these torches are so important to this event and HELP IS DESPERATELY NEEDED – So if you can spare – even just an hour or so, please come along and lend a helping hand! No experience is necessary, but a pair of gloves may come in handy as a job will be found for everyone-whatever their age!For more details, please check out www.esbs.org.uk

BALFOUR BEATTY – DRAINAGE WORKS at CRIPPS CORNER & JUNCTION ROAD -A postcard dropped through our letterbox- from this company - informing us of some proposed road works to this area which is sure to cause a bit of a nuisance and hold-ups. It says: - and I quote - “ We will be root cutting, installing new drainage pipes and carrying out repairs to the existing system to alleviate flooding. The works will be carried out from Monday 29th September to Friday 3rd October 2025 between 9.30am and 4.pm. We will be working from outside property “Tanglewood” and continuing south east. Access will be restricted to residents while we are working with traffic diverted via the B2089, the A21 – the A229 (?) and vice versa. Should you need assistance during these works speak to the site team. Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times. Bus services will be diverted, parking will be restricted and weather conditions may affect their progress.” – unquote. For more information, please visit www.eastsussexhighways.com/highway-schemes or ring 0345 6080193

UNITED NATIONS ‘INTERNATIONAL DAY OF OLDER PEOPLE’ Each year on 1st OCTOBER - people worldwide mark this special date to help raise awareness of opportunities and challenges faced by ageing populations as well as mobilise the wider community to address difficulties faced by older people. This Day of Older People, is to celebrate the vital role that social connections can play in our lives. The communities we live in shape our ability to connect and in turn, the connections that we make, help shape our environment. We all know older people play an integral and very valuable part in strengthening the social fabric of our communities – as workers, carers, volunteers, activists etc. These contributions are vital in fostering vital connections across generations. This mix of older people, their experiences and everyday interactions are essential at every age. As we get older, - staying connected remains just as important. Getting older doesn’t necessarily prevent us from achieving our own ‘bucket lists’ even retirement or changing lifestyle or even health, can start new possibilities and challenges. However you choose to celebrate the ‘International Day of Older People’ make sure you do something to please you, talk to other older people, say hello and give them a smile – you’ll certainly brighten their day and get more people talking about the changes needed so that everyone can enjoy a better later life with strong meaningful social connections. Please contact [email protected] for more details.

VINEHALL SCHOOL – INTERNATIONAL CLASSICAL CONCERT SERIES -This new season – 37th –takes place at Marlborough House, Vinehall School on Sunday October 5th 2025 3.pm. with La Serenissma. and the Director is Adrian Chandler. The programme includes works by Vivaldi and Bigaglia and the reviews for this performance include “The music-making is top drawer and joyous” – Gramophone, and “They really put the rock into baroque “ Classic FM. Sounds like the beginning of another successful season for classical music lovers. For full details/free mailing/tickets etc, please phone 01580~883092 or write to: A.G. Whitehouse c/o Marlborough House, Vinehall School, Robertsbridge, East Sussex TN32 5JL or just email: [email protected]

E.P.C. “COMMUNITY OPEN SPACES” (C.O.S.) MEETING. It's always good to see a simple plan come to fruition and go from strength to strength. This is exactly what the 'COMMUNITY OPEN SPACES' programme had done and this kind and friendly arrangement just gets better and better. Lots of fun - informative and enjoyable events - together with some superb guest speakers are planned for the remainder of this year. The next date for our ‘meet-up’ is MONDAY OCTOBER 6th - 12 Noon and 2pm. The guests for this date will be our local AgeUK who will be giving us an insight on how to avoid the various scams – how to recognise or be more aware of them and in turn avoid being personally affected. They are happy to answer any questions as to how best they can do that. The team of dedicated volunteers - under the amazing leadership of Sue Lyne - work tirelessly to ensure all those who attend are offered a warm and open invitation to come along and enjoy an hour or so with friends, families, neighbours. As always, lovely, plain simple and free refreshments are available with a choice of hot or cold drinks. A very warm welcome is extended to you all so please come along and join us and make use of this valuable community space.Lots of interesting ideas are being considered for these events. -- Why not tell us what you would like to occur here and perhaps come & help us make it happen ! For all further information of these few sociable hours please contact Sue Lyne on 01580~831775 who would be delighted to tell you of the many exciting treats left in store for us. P.S. Don’t forget - - Christmas is lurking just around the corner! ...just saying !

CRANBROOK LITERATURE FESTIVAL - This is a festival with a difference. Cranbrook Literature Festival celebrates the written word and the towns literary heritage in and around this charming village and over one weekend – that of Friday 10th and Saturday 11th OCTOBER. Many authors will be available to talk about their works and there are a number of shops, restaurants, coffee and bars and take away outlets to make your day an enjoyable visit. Tickets to the various events are already on sale so please checkout www.cranbrookliteraturefestivak.com or email [email protected] for all further information.

CHURCH SERVICES - Church services for the parish of Ewhurst with a Holy Communion Service (CW) on Sunday September 28th – Trinity 15- at 9.30am at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green. This will be followed directly after with a Holy Communion service at 11.15am taken in St Marks’ church, Northiam Road, Staplecross. There will be NO SERVICE today at St. Giles church, Bodiam church, Bodiam. Please remember – Food Bank Collections at St. James, Ewhurst are on the 1st of every month. Every donation is always gratefully received and warmly appreciated – even more in these difficult and worrying times. Please also note the following: MORNING PRAYER is said in St. James church on Wednesday mornings at 8.30am. PRAYER REQUESTS: Opportunity to leave requests for prayers – the ‘prayer basket’ is again available at both St, James and St, Giles churches for anyone to do just that. If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further guidance or assistance ~ especially Baptisms ~ Weddings ~ and sadly Funerals, then please get in touch via the telephone ~ 01580~830925. This is checked daily and all calls returned. Help in some way is still always at hand and still always, so generously given, so do please contact us.

HAVE YOU NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN ? - PLEASE CONTACT ME - If If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future ~ whatever the nature and however large or small and you’d like some extra free advertising coverage for it ~ courtesy of SussexWorld Newspapers ~ then do please get in touch. Plans are always being made for enjoyable and welcoming events for the benefit of our community ~ be it a sporting event ~ a sociable or a charitable happening ~ If it’s of interest to you ~ it’s of interest to us. It is never too early to send me any of the details and to tell us what you are planning...Thank You.