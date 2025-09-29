COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS

STAPLECROSS VILLAGE VOICE 28. SEPTEMBER.2025.

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS - ST. MICHAEL’S HOSPICE - ‘ CHRISTMAS MARKET’ - Our much loved St. Michael’s Hospice is branching out as it is inviting stall-holders to join them in its brand new fund-raising venture to be held at the Hospice in St. Leonards over the week-end of SATURDAY 15th and SUNDAY 16th NOVEMBER between 10.30am and 4.00pm. They are offering you the chance to showcase (and sell) all your beautiful crafts, festive goods and handmade delights, whilst supporting your local hospice. So, whether you knit, sew, paint, sculpt, bake or create, don’t miss this wonderful opportunity to be part of this wonderful weekend of festive fun. Spaces are limited so please book your stall and support local hospice care this Christmas. Register your interest by contacting the Hospice by either telephoning 01424~445177 or email:[email protected]

NORTHIAM BONFIRE SOCIETY - The ‘Bonfire Season’ starts off with a bang and a whoosh on SATURDAY OCTOBER 4thwhen our sister village of Northiam begins for this part of our world, our unique and historic bonfire celebrations. The Northiam Bonfire Society leads the torch lit procession – from the field - at 7.30pm accompanied by the many visiting Bonfire Societies – all appearing in their own distinctive society costumes, and together with the various drumming groups, will parade through the village and back to the bonfire field. The Bonfire Field situated on A28 – south of the village will open at 6.30pm with live music –before and after the fireworks- and the bonfire will be lit at approximately 8.30pm followed by the firework display. Entry to the Bonfire Field is just £2:00 (cash only preferred) – but please give generously to this charity as funds will be donated this year to the Northiam Library and The Commando Academy. Great food choices are on offer along with a bar and amusements on site. Field car parking is available on south of the village which is signposted and open 6.30 – 11pm -closed after 11pm. Please be aware, road closures will be in place from 7pm along with appropriate signposting to the actual area.This is always a great evening out with excitement for everyone, - so wrap up warm, - bring all the family and a torch and come and enjoy all the fun !

VINEHALL SCHOOL – INTERNATIONAL CLASSICAL CONCERT SERIES -This new season – 37th –takes place at Marlborough House, Vinehall School on Sunday OCTOBER 5th 2025 at 3.pm. The programme will beginwith La Serenissima and the Director is Adrian Chandler. The programme includes works by Vivaldi and Bigaglia and the reviews for this performance include “The music-making is top drawer and joyous” – Gramophone, and “They really put the rock into baroque “ Classic FM. Sounds like the beginning of another successful season for classical music lovers. For full details/free mailing/tickets etc, please phone 01580~883092 or write to:A. G. Whitehouse, c/o Marlborough House, Vinehall School, Robertsbridge, East Sussex TN32 5JL or just email: [email protected]

ROTHER RAMBLERS - Getting into the swing of things and planning beautiful autumnal walks for us to enjoy whilst the weather allows us to - are those clever organizers from Rother Ramblers walking group,who have brought us no less than 3 walks to choose from Walk No: 1 This is a 6.8 circular mile meander of Peasmarsh and Tillingham and is planned for Sunday OCTOBER 5thThe meeting point is to be in the car park at Jempsons, Peasmarsh Grid Reference TQ883230. (Satnav TN31 6YD) at a time to allow the walk to begin at 10.am. The walk notes state “Beginning the walk up from Jempsons car park, past Peasmarsh church, the vineyard and into the Tillingham Valley, back over Starvecrow Lane, Houseropers Wood and 50 acre Wood. This will be a 2stop wander for a drink and a lunch break. The walk is classed as Moderate and is dog friendly”. Your ‘walk leader for today is to be Peter (c) and you may contact him on mobile: 07762~966027 for more details. Walk No: 2 This is arranged for Wednesday OCTOBER 8thand is an 8.5 circular stroll around Glynde. The meeting place will be at the main car park in Glynde village. Grid Reference TQ457088. (Satnav BN8 6SS) What3Words:///heartache.flood.then -at a time to begin walk at 10am. Easy distance of train station. The walk notes state “ The walk will include going via Mount Caburn and Lewes golf course, dropping down into Ringmer before returning via the South Downs. This is an undulating walk with fine views – weather permitting. Some stiles, small section on road. Dog friendly. Will stop for a Picnic lunch. Toilets at start of walk which is classed as Moderate. Your ‘walk leader’ is to be Rob (W) and you may contact him on Mobile: 07788~931375 for all further information. Walk No: 3 This is organised to take place on Friday OCTOBER 10thand is to be a 7.8 mile loop of East Hoathly. The meeting point will be at The Kings Head pub, East Hoathly. Grid Reference TQ523162. (Satnav BN8 6DP) What3Words:///drift.wobbling.blown – again in time to start at 10am. The walk notes state “ Starting in the famous Sussex village, which isn’t east of anywhere, - certainly not of West Hoathly ! This village is known for some 'larger than life characters - i.e. the Pelhams -the Sussex Cannibal and diarist Thomas Turner (1729-1789) Parking is plentiful on village roadside.There are no hills on this gentle loop, just green pastures, pine woods and a home stretch on 2km flat straight country highway. There are 8 easy stiles. This is a dog friendly walk which is classed at Leisurely. Refreshments at Pub upon return, Bring a snack & a drink for a picnic lunch. Your ‘walk leader’ for this wander is to be Jeff (T) and you may contact him on Mobile: 07734~404334.

E.P.C. “COMMUNITY OPEN SPACES” (C.O.S.) MEETING - It's always good to see a simple plan come to fruition and go from strength to strength. This is exactly what the 'COMMUNITY OPEN SPACES' programme is all about and this kind and friendly arrangement just gets better and better. Lots of fun, informative and enjoyable events - together with some superb guest speakers are planned for the remainder of this year. The next date for our ‘meet-up’ is MONDAY OCTOBER 6th - 12 Noon and 2pm. The guests for this date will be our local AgeUK group who will be giving us a welcome and helpful insight on how to avoid the various scams – how to recognise or be more aware of them and in turn avoid being personally affected. They will be happy to answer your questions as to how best they can advise you on how to do that. The team of dedicated volunteers - under the amazing leadership of Sue Lyne - work tirelessly to ensure all those who attend are offered a warm and open invitation to come along and enjoy an hour or so with friends, families, neighbours. As always, lovely, plain simple and free refreshments are available with a choice of hot or cold drinks. A very warm welcome is extended to you all so please come along and join us and make use of this valuable community space.Lots of interesting ideas are being considered for these events. -- Why not tell us what you would like to occur here and perhaps come & help us make it happen ! For all further information of these few sociable hours please contact Sue Lyne on 01580~831775 who would be delighted to tell you of the many exciting treats left in store for us. P.S. Don’t forget - - Christmas is lurking just around the corner ! .........just saying !

EWHURST & STAPLECROSS W.I. The members will be eagerly looking forward to enjoying the next interesting and exciting treat that will take place on TUESDAY OCTOBER 7th. at 2pm. in the Village Hall, Staplecross TN32 5QG. A ‘Silent Auction’ will take place instead of a speaker this month, and the members have always enjoyed this form of activity. We are a warm, lively and friendly group of ladies, from all walks of life, of all ages and with varying interests to share, which only adds to the fun and companionship.The activities of this local W.I. include - various Lunch Outings; a Book Club, the popular Craft Group. We always look forward to our guest speakers as their subjects are always wide and varied, many of which are accompanied with slides which always adds to the enjoyment. For further information regarding this lively, very friendly and very welcoming W.I. please contact Pauline - on 01580~830570 to see what other delights are awaiting us for the remainder of 2025.

CRANBROOK LITERATURE FESTIVAL -This is a festival with a difference. Cranbrook Literature Festival celebrates the written word and the towns literary heritage in and around this charming village and over one weekend – that of Friday 10th and Saturday 11th OCTOBER. Many authors will be available to talk about their works and there are a number of shops, restaurants, coffee and bars and take away outlets to make your day an enjoyable visit. Tickets to the various events are already on sale so please checkout www.cranbrookliteraturefestival.com or email [email protected] for all further information.

CHURCH SERVICES - CHURCH SERVICES for the Parish of Ewhurst continue at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green on Sunday OCTOBER 5th - Trinity 16 with a Holy Communion - Harvest Festival service (CW) - at 9.30am.This will be followed by a Harvest Festival Service, - followed by refreshments directly after at St. Giles church, Bodiam at 11.15am. There will be NO SERVICE at St. Mark’s church, Staplecross today. Please remember that ‘Food Bank Collections’ at St. James, Ewhurst Green are on the 1st of every month. Every donation is always gratefully received and warmly welcomed - even more so in these difficult and worrying times. Please also note the following: MORNING PRAYER will be held at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green, every Wednesday morning at 8.30am PRAYER REQUESTS; - Opportunities to leave requests for prayers – the ‘prayer basket' is available again at both churches to enable anyone who wishes to have a prayer said for a loved one - a neighbour, friend or just for humanity! If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further guidance or assistance - however large or small - especially Baptisms - Weddings - and sadly - Funerals, then for the time being please get in touch with any of the Church Wardens. For St. James church Ewhurst Green ~01580~830601. For St. Mark's church, Staplecross ~ ~01580~830830 or St. Giles church, Bodiam ~ ~01580~830203 or 830327. Messages can still be left on the Rectory telephone - 01580~830925 - and are dealt with daily. Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given so please do contact them.

