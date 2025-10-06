Staplecross Village Voice

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS

STAPLECROSS VILLAGE VOICE5th OCTOBER 2025.

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS – ‘Road from Nowhere' - is now- 'to Somewhere’ As you will all no doubt heard – the ‘Road to Nowhere’ is now up and running and is now going ‘somewhere’! and actually this road now makes an easy short shift of joining the Queensway road. These road alterations are almost complete with a few ‘finishing off’ chores –including landscaping etc still to finalise but with new traffic lights directing access across the road, should go a long way to reducing the huge delays of traffic in all directions and at all times of the day and which considering the majority of the works were all done and in place quote –‘prior to any of these roadworks from hell’ –unquote - took an inordinate length of time to complete – but the main work is now all done and dusted - and just in time for school half-term holiday and of course - Christmas ! This also includes the short, narrow but very busy Maplehurst Road (off A21 at Westfield Lane) which gives a better route onto ‘The Ridge’ highway (from Ore to Battle) as well as a shorter and therefore quicker route to the Conquest Hospital. The lifting of this road closure of the road at The Harrow area – should help alleviate the many concerns of the folk who were worried with the delays and long re-routing required in reaching this hospital would have upon their health. So – all is completed and back to normal – and thanks must be given to all the workers who had to put up with all the moaning & groaning – and abusiveness – during this transformation – and so being English – I guess we just need to look for other subjects to get our teeth into and start ‘gnashing’ !

EAST SUSSEX FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE - Those kind and dedicated folk within the East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service are once again inviting people to go along and bring their electric blankets along for a free safety check. During last years safety sessions nearly 500 blankets were tested with a 37% failure rate. With over 40 house fires in the UK – caused by faulty electric blankets – it makes sense to have yours checked ! This might also be a good time to check your hot water bottles – These sadly, do have a life expectancy and the limited is much shorter than we realize – so also check this much loved ‘home comfort’! Please check their website.

CRANBROOK LITERATURE FESTIVAL -This is a festival with a difference. Cranbrook Literature Festival celebrates the written word and the towns literary heritage in and around this charming village and over one weekend – that of Friday 10th - Saturday 11th OCTOBER. Many authors will be available to talk about their works and there are a number of shops, restaurants, coffee and bars and take away outlets to make your day an enjoyable visit. Tickets to the various events are already on sale so please checkout www.cranbrookliteraturefestival.com or email [email protected] for all further information.

STAPLECROSS LUNCHEON CLUB - The next monthly meeting for this popular 'over 60's, sociable dining group is on Wednesday October 15th at 12.30pm. inStaplecross Village Hall. Northiam Road, TN32 5QG. Back by popular request ~ this month will be ‘ Chicken Supreme, with creamy mashed potatoes using all local vegetables as available, followed with another firm favourite, that of Lemon Meringue Pie’ which is always appreciated at any time of the year. We are always very happy to welcome those - of a certain age (60+) - to come along and join us. If you are new to the village or close by, this is a superb way of meeting new friends and joining in the various activities that are announced at the end of the meal. The cost of these delicious two course meals – which also include tea or coffee, is the miserly sum of £7:00 per person. To avoid food wastage and allow for smooth running of this meeting, booking is essential, so please reserve your seat by calling Sally on 01580~830000 or Pauline on 01580~830570.

TALK @ ST. JAMES’ ST. JAMES the GREAT Church, Ewhurst Green.Wednesday October 15th 5.30pm for a 6.pm start. As I have stated on many an occasion these amazing little gatherings just keep getting better and better with a huge range of diverse subjects covering every aspect of life. To underline my point, the October subject for [email protected] will be “The Glasshouse” This emotive and heartfelt talk is about this group and their floristry training, arranged within prisons to support increased employment chances to people upon their release to the outside world. This talk will be on Wednesday October 15th and of course will take place in St. James the Great church beginning at 6.00pm. Katie Whittingham who is the C.E.O. of The Glasshouse provides a testimony from one who can honestly support their project and which says “ The Glasshouse gave me a reason to get up! Prison was an incredibly dark time for me and my family and it has been life changing for us all. I have had such a positive experience with The Glasshouse, it has been amazing and I feel that my life has been enhanced because of the project”- JS- one month after release. As always with these talks, I can promise you that the title will not do the talk justice. Please come along, listen and judge for yourself. Entrance is free – light refreshments will be available - but like all fundraising events, donations are always welcomed and most gratefully received.

EWHURST PARISH COUNCIL – ‘OPEN MEETING’ Continuing with their monthly 'Open Meetings', - the next meeting will take place on Wednesday October 15that the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross, TN32 5QG. Beginning at 7.00pm. Please come along and meet your local Councillors - from all levels. - not just your local Parish Councillors, but from Rother District Council, as well as East Sussex County Council. They are here to serve you and will have the parish of Ewhurst - as well as your best interests at heart. They always do their best to help solve any problems or concerns you may have - it's what they are here to do. Please come along -- Ask your questions and 'Have Your Say".

E.P.C. & STAPLECROSS VILLAGE HALL TRUSTEES -COMMUNITY ‘OPEN SPACES’ – (C.O.S.) -Programme A very warm welcome is extended to you all so please come along and join us and make use of this valuable community space. The next date to add to your calendar/diary will be Monday October 20tht. Between 12 Noon and 2.00pm. As always, lovely, plain and simple refreshments will be on offer with a choice of hot or cold drinks. This delicious lunch is FREE to our residents, so please come along enjoy the food, the friendship and time spent amongst warm and welcoming people. . On Friday 31st October - A children’s Cookery event is booked for a Half Term treat - so they won’t be forgotten. Lots of interesting ideas are being considered for these events. -- Why not tell us what you would like to occur here and perhaps come & help us make it happen ! For all further information of these few sociable hours please contact Sue Lyne on 01580~831775 who would be delighted to tell you of the many exciting treats left in store for us all.

STAPLECROSS BONFIRE NIGHT CELEBRATIONS. ~ As many of you all know, ~ this date has been eagerly awaited by a huge number of people as not only is it one of the highlights of our parish year, - but Saturday October 25th promises to be a fantastic repeat of every year - as year on year, this event just gets better and better. This is an amazing night for all concerned. The superb Torchlight Procession with 100's of flaming torches lines up and moves off promptly at 7.15pm. - starting the village's long awaited noisy, exciting and dazzling parade from Staplecross village through to Cripps Corner then returning to the bonfire field – The entrance charge will be £2:00 per person. - this will be your ticket to a magical and exciting evening leading to the conclusion of the evening with the lighting of the bonfire and the amazing and dazzling, firework display. Please remember this is a 'dark village' - with NO street lighting OR road kerbs -mostly uneven grass verges- along the parade route, so please take extra care, especially with children. Wear (or bring ) warm, dry clothing - AND if wet - BROLLYS' together with WELLIES are a must have accessory! Also TORCHES- to help when returning to your vehicles at the end of the evening. This is also an ADVANCE NOTICE of the ROAD CLOSURE between Cripps Corner and Staplecross (B2165) to allow the Torchlight Procession and all those that accompany them,- safe passage from Staplecross down to Cripps Corner and back up again to the field where the rest of the evenings fun events will take place - the highlight - as stated - being the lighting of the huge bonfire and the always eagerly awaited fantastic firework display. The road is generally closed from 6.30pm until 10.00pm (approximately) so please ensure you choose an alternative route if travelling this way, during this time. For more information regarding this evening's activities please check out their website at www.esbs.org.uk This promises to be another great night out for all the family, so don't miss it !

CHURCH SERVICES -Church services for the parish of Ewhurst will continue with a Holy Communion Service (BCP) on Sunday October 12th – Trinity 17 - at 9.30am at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green. This will be followed directly after with a Harvest Festival service at 11.15am taken in St Marks’ church, Northiam Road, Staplecross. There will be NO SERVICE today at St. Giles church, Bodiam church, Bodiam. Please remember – Food Bank Collections at St. James, Ewhurst are on the 1st of every month. Every donation is always gratefully received and warmly appreciated – even more in these difficult and worrying times. Please also note the following: MORNING PRAYER is said in St. James church on Wednesday mornings at 8.30am PRAYER REQUESTS: Opportunity to leave requests for prayers – the ‘prayer basket’ is again available at both St, James and St, Giles churches, to enable anyone who wishes to have a prayer said for a loved one ~ a friend, family, neighbour or just for humanity ! If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further guidance or assistance ~ Baptisms ~ Weddings ~ and sadly Funerals, then please get in touch via the telephone ~ 01580~820925. This is checked daily and all calls returned. Help in some way is still always at hand and always, still so generously given, so do please contact us.

HAVE YOU NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN ? - PLEASE CONTACT ME - If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future ~ whatever the nature and however large or small and you’d like some extra free advertising coverage for it ~ courtesy of SussexWorld Newspapers ~ then do please get in touch. Plans are always being made for enjoyable and welcoming events for the benefit of our community ~ be it a sporting event ~ a fun sociable or a charitable happening ~ If it’s of interest to you ~ it’s of interest to us. It is never too early to send me any of the details and to tell us what you are planning...Thank You.