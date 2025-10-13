Staplecross Village Voice

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

STAPLECROSS VILLAGE VOICE12th OCTOBER 2025.

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS – COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS TREES – Thanks to our Ewhurst Parish Council ~ we shall once again all be able to see and enjoy the wonderful Christmas Trees that will soon be coming to brighten the dull, dreary and often dismal weather that will now accompany much of this season. Two trees are due to be erected during the middle of November ~ one in Staplecross – on the lawn frontage of the Village Hall with a smaller one at the junction of Cripps Corner. Ewhurst Green will erect their tree, in due course. Naturally, these trees will then secretly be transformed into things of beauty when they are festooned with magical, twinkling fairy lights, tinsel garlands, gaily wrapped parcels, candy canes and gingerbread men~all done with the help of Santa’s little helpers. The ‘Lights On’ ceremony~accomplished by our precious pupils from our local Primary School all come together to take part in this much loved little annual ceremony ~ with some carols and a prayer or two leading to when the oldest and the youngest pupils’ get to commandeer the operating box and jointly ‘switch on’ the tree lights! Then sadly, shortly after, ~~ it’s back to school ! Please keep a lookout for further details of the actual date & times of this (approximately) 30 minute event. These trees are erected to bring a little Christmas cheer to our community, so please do come & join in.

EPC & the VILLAGE HALL TRUSTEES -COMMUNITY OPEN SPACES (C.O.S.) - A very warm welcome is once more extended to you all so please come along and join us and make use of this valuable community space. The next date to add to your calendar/diary will be Monday October 20th. Between 12 Noon and 2.00pm. As always, lovely, hot, plain and simple refreshments will be on offer with a choice of hot or cold drinks. This delicious lunch is FREE to our residents, so please come along enjoy the food, the friendship and time spent amongst warm and welcoming people. . On Friday 31st October - A children’s Cookery event is booked for a Half Term treat - so they won’t be forgotten. Lots of interesting ideas are being considered for these events. - Why not tell us what you would like to occur here and perhaps come & help us make it happen ! For all further information of these few sociable hours please contact Sue Lyne on 01580~831775 who would be delighted to tell you of the many exciting treats left in store for us all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community Matters

WOMEN'S INSTITUTE - CRAFT CLUB. - This craft group is open to anyone who would like to come along to either bring something they are working on or just to see what goes on or maybe find something they would like to have a go at or learn to do. The next meeting is on Tuesday October 21st. 2pm in the Village Hall.. The cost is £2 per person to include a cuppa and biscuit/cake etc and this is so it covers the cost of the hall hire. This is always an interesting and very enjoyable afternoon so come along and find out for yourself. Please contact Pauline on 01580~830570 for more details.

ROTHER RAMBLERS - Walking is a great way to get outside, make new friends and discover how walking boosts your health and happiness. You’re very welcome to try walking with us to see if you enjoy what we do. Our members are a friendly group who would love to welcome you to any of their walks which range from 2 miles to 12 + miles - and in various directions. These walks are sourced, walked through and led by members who know what makes a good, interesting and safe walk and are always full of anticipation of the delights in store including the hope of spotting the various wildlife sadly often hidden, but all have beautiful scenery & views to make the trip so worthwhile. Well behaved dogs are always welcome. Walk No: 1 This is 11.5 circular mile walk from Northiam to Bodiam – following the Sussex Border Path and is planned to take place on Wednesday October 22nd. The meeting point will be at the free car park, just off the A28 Main Street, Northiam, near the church. Grid Reference TQ829245. Postcode TN31 6NQ. What3Words:///prevents.headers.offstage-at a time to allow walk to start at 10am. The walk notes state “ This is an undulating walk of 11.5 miles with no strenuous hills going west towards Bodiam Castle. We head north through the castle grounds before looping back for our lunch stop. The return leg goes past Bodiam Station before heading back to Northiam. Please bring a picnic lunch. A cafe and toilets are available at Bodiam Castle. Dogs welcome on short leads where there is livestock.” Your ‘walk leader’ for today is to be Tina (F) and you may contact her on: 07727~056838 for all further information.

STAPLECROSS BONFIRE NIGHT CELEBRATIONS. ~ As many of you all know, ~ this date has been eagerly awaited by a huge number of people as not only is it one of the highlights of our parish year, - but Saturday October 25th promises to be a fantastic repeat of every year - as year on year, this event just gets better and better. This is an fantastic night for all concerned. The amazing Torchlight Procession includes many visiting supporting Bonfire Groups which all line up & move off promptly at 7.15pm. With 1000's of flaming torches lighting the night sky - providing a spectacular sight, this starts the village's long awaited noisy, exciting and dazzling parade from Staplecross village through to Cripps Corner then returning to the bonfire field – The entrance charge will be £2:00 per person. This will be your ticket to a magical and exciting event leading to the conclusion of the evening with the lighting of the bonfire and the amazing and dazzling, firework display. Please remember this is a 'dark village' - with NO street lighting OR road kerbs -mostly uneven grass verges- along the parade route, so please take extra care, especially with children. TORCHES – are a must-have accessory tonight – as well as being a great help when returning to your vehicles at the end of the evening ! Wear (or bring ) warm, dry clothing - and if wet – BROLLY’s together with WELLIES are a another useful accessory! This is also an ADVANCE NOTICE of the ROAD CLOSURE between Cripps Corner and Staplecross (B2165) to allow the Torchlight Procession and all those that accompany them,- safe passage from Staplecross down to Cripps Corner and back up again to the field where the rest of the evenings fun events will take place - the highlight - as stated - being the lighting of the huge bonfire and the always eagerly awaited fantastic firework display. The road is generally closed from 6.30pm until 10.00pm (approximately) so please ensure you choose an alternative route if travelling this way, during this time. For more information regarding this evening's activities please check out their website at www.esbs.org.uk This promises to be another great night out for all the family, so don't miss it !

ADVANCE NOTIFICATIONS: 1) STAPLECROSS BOWLS CLUB - 'GRAND JUMBLE SALE' - This is organised to take place on Saturday November 8th. and will be held in the Staplecross Village Hall, Northiam Road, TN32 5QG. All jumble donations can be brought to the Village Hall on the morning of the sale, from 9.30am onwards. There promises to be lots of amazing bargains galore for the clever shopper with a superb cake stall, a raffle stall and to help boost your stamina - welcome refreshments will be available throughout. Doors open at 2.00pm and admission is just 20p. Come and grab a bargain ! 2) EPC & ‘COMMUNITY OPEN SPACES’ (C.O.S.) A fun and light-hearted “CHRISTMAS QUIZ” is being arranged to lighten up all those ‘Pre-Christmas Cares, Worries & Woes’. This will take place on Saturday November 15th in the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross. There will no doubt, be the usual friendly rivalry banter between the teams taking part as they all debate and work out the correct answers to the ‘all things Christmassy Connected’ questions !This promises to be a fun, friendly evening’s entertainment so please come & join us! More details to follow –so Book the Date to avoid disappointment. 3) VILLAGE HALL TRUSTEE ~ ‘WINTER MARKET’ This is to inform you of a ‘Pre-Christmas’ delight which will take the form of a table top “Winter Market” and will be held in the Village Hall Staplecross on Saturday November 29th – between 10.00am and 1.00pm. Naturally this is to encourage you to pop along and peruse the stalls and hopefully help out with the annual worry of ‘What to give to ??? this year ?’ The stalls are hoped to include; jewellery;- hand made soaps;- plants;- W.I. lots of hand made gifts – cakes etc. There will also be a super raffle – so enjoyment for everyone. Many more items are sure to be included here to ease the strain and stress of “Christmas Shopping“ I understand there are still a table or two vacant, so if this is an outlet suitable for your craft skills, why not contact the organiser Sue – on 01580~831775, who can provide you with all the information you need to help make this another successful Winter Time event for all participants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CHURCH SERVICES - CHURCH SERVICES for the Parish of Ewhurst continue at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green on Sunday October 19th- Trinity 18 with a Holy Communion service (CW) – at 9.30am. This will be followed by a Parish Communion service directly after at St. Giles church, Bodiam at 11.15am. There will be NO SERVICE at St. Mark’s church, Staplecross today. Please remember that ‘Food Bank Collections’ at St. James, Ewhurst Green are on the 1st of every month. Every donation is always gratefully received and warmly welcomed - even more so in these difficult and worrying times. Please also note the following: MORNING PRAYER will be held at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green, every Wednesday morning at 8.30am PRAYER REQUESTS; - Opportunities to leave requests for prayers – the ‘prayer basket' is available again at both churches to enable anyone who wishes to have a prayer said for a loved one - a neighbour, friend or just for humanity! If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further guidance or assistance - however large or small - Baptisms - Weddings - and sadly - Funerals, then for the time being please get in touch with any of the Church Wardens. For St. James church, Ewhurst Green ~ 01580~830601. For St. Mark's church, Staplecross ~ 01580~830830 or St. Giles church, Bodiam ~ 01580~830203 or 830327. Messages can still be left on the Rectory telephone - 01580~830925 - and are dealt with daily. Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given so please do contact them.

HAVE YOU NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN?PLEASE CONTACT ME If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future ~ whatever and however large or small it may be ~ and you’d like some extra, FREE coverage for it – courtesy of the (Sussex World) - Observer Newspaper – then please get in touch. It’s never too early to send in any of the details or to tell us what you are planning. So please contact me and let me help spread your news....Thank you.